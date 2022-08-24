Read full article on original website
Yankees Announce New Decision On Giancarlo Stanton
It's been a month since we last saw New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton step up to the plate - and in that time the team has struggled mightily. But there's big news for Stanton ahead of tonight's game against the Oakland Athletics. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Yankees have activated Stanton for tonight's game.
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
Stew reveals contract he would offer Judge in free agency
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is eyeing a big payday this offseason. The 30-year-old will become a free agent after the season, and there will be no shortage of suitors lining up for his services. In May, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan said on "The Rich Eisen Show" that...
Boomer wants Mets to move in right field wall at Citi Field
Boomer Esiason says the Mets hitters have been getting burned by deep flyouts to right field at home, and wants the wall at Citi Field to be moved in.
Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.
Alex Cora reveals why calling up Triston Casas isn't an option right now
The Boston Red Sox need help at first base, and prospect Triston Casas is dominating in the minor leagues. So, why not call up the talented first baseman for the rest of the MLB regular season?. Casas is batting .324 with one home run, eight RBI, nine doubles, 11 runs...
Braves: 3 trade deadline moves Atlanta is lucky they didn’t make
The Atlanta Braves are fortunate they didn’t add these pieces at the trade deadline. The Atlanta Braves had an active trade deadline looking nothing like last year’s summer frenzy. They completely rebuilt their outfield ahead of a 2021 playoff run that ended with a World Series parade. This...
Yankees announcer Michael Kay absolutely tore A’s stadium to shreds in broadcast
New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay didn’t hold back his thoughts about the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay made it very clear he didn’t like the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. Kay wasn’t impressed to make some new furry friends (or foes) while in Oakland.
Alex Cora shares message for Jarren Duran after demotion to Triple-A
This season has been a learning experience for Jarren Duran, to say the least. The Boston Red Sox optioned the 25-year-old outfielder to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday to clear a roster spot for Trevor Story, who returns to the active roster after a lengthy injury hiatus. Duran spent more than...
Yankees vs. A’s Live Stream: Channel, Where To Watch The A’s vs. Yankees Game Online
Live from Oakland, the A’s host the New York Yankees on Prime Video and ESPN+!. If you live in or around the New York City area, tonight’s Yankees game is once again streaming on Prime Video. Gerrit Cole (9-6, 3.41 ERA) gets the nod for New York, while former Yankees pitcher JP Sears (5-0, 1.93) takes the mound for Oakland. The Bronx Bombers have taken the loss in Cole’s previous four starts, and the A’s are looking to make it five straight.
Rule 5 candidate Matt Sauer just gave Yankees 17 reasons to keep him
This offseason, the New York Yankees will have to get back into the Rule 5 swing of things after a brief reprieve in 2021 when the event was canceled (they protected people anyway, but that’s beside the point). In recent years, the Yankees’ system has been so deep that...
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
Yankees Rumors: Brian Cashman expected to return no matter how 2022 ends
Well, Yankees fans, it seems like no matter how the 2022 season ends — with a bang or with a September’s worth of whimpers — the man in charge of creating the current flawed roster will be back with a new contract in hand. Hey, maybe 2024!...
Why Red Sox may be motivated to pursue Aaron Judge in free agency
The Boston Red Sox may need to do something drastic to get out of the American League East basement in 2023. Signing Aaron Judge would certainly qualify. The New York Yankees slugger is the clear front-runner to win AL MVP, with 48 home runs and 105 RBIs through 120 games. He's on pace to surpass Roger Maris' AL record of 61 homers in a single season.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Deivi García turns in rare gem, Zack Britton rehabs
C Rob Brantly 0-4 3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, HR, RBI, BB. Sean Boyle 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 3 HR (win) — three solo shots, but a win!. Edward Mujica 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save) Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
Zaidi reveals number of wins he pegged for Giants in 2022
Coming off a franchise-best 107-win season in 2021, the Giants were expected to take some sort of step backward in 2022. But a record around .500? Not even president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi saw that coming. Zaidi joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Wednesday, where he was asked...
Orioles TV had incredible graphic about Adley Rutschman
Adley Rutschman has played in less than 80 games in his Major League Baseball career, but the Baltimore Orioles catcher is already third in a statistical category that is led by none other than Babe Ruth. And for that, Rutschman should be very, very proud. During the broadcast of Thursday...
Dodger for life – or not
In the course of a few traumatic days in May 1998, Michael J. Piazza’s world was turned upside down. After all, he was baptized to be a Dodger. Tommy Lasorda and Vince Piazza, Mike’s father, both grew up in the Philadelphia working class suburb of Norristown. The two were best friends and Lasorda was godfather to Vince’s son Tommy, Mike’s younger brother. When Lasorda signed a contract to pitch for the Brooklyn Dodgers, he became Vince’s idol.
Giants sign Tanner Hudson
The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
