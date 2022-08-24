ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Spun

Yankees Announce New Decision On Giancarlo Stanton

It's been a month since we last saw New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton step up to the plate - and in that time the team has struggled mightily. But there's big news for Stanton ahead of tonight's game against the Oakland Athletics. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Yankees have activated Stanton for tonight's game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Stew reveals contract he would offer Judge in free agency

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is eyeing a big payday this offseason. The 30-year-old will become a free agent after the season, and there will be no shortage of suitors lining up for his services. In May, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan said on "The Rich Eisen Show" that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Athletics#The Los Angeles Angels#The Cleveland Guardians#Nl#The San Francisco Giants#The Chicago Cubs#Cincinnati Reds#The Toronto Blue Jays##Oakland A
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Alex Cora shares message for Jarren Duran after demotion to Triple-A

This season has been a learning experience for Jarren Duran, to say the least. The Boston Red Sox optioned the 25-year-old outfielder to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday to clear a roster spot for Trevor Story, who returns to the active roster after a lengthy injury hiatus. Duran spent more than...
BOSTON, MA
Decider.com

Yankees vs. A’s Live Stream: Channel, Where To Watch The A’s vs. Yankees Game Online

Live from Oakland, the A’s host the New York Yankees on Prime Video and ESPN+!. If you live in or around the New York City area, tonight’s Yankees game is once again streaming on Prime Video. Gerrit Cole (9-6, 3.41 ERA) gets the nod for New York, while former Yankees pitcher JP Sears (5-0, 1.93) takes the mound for Oakland. The Bronx Bombers have taken the loss in Cole’s previous four starts, and the A’s are looking to make it five straight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports

Why Red Sox may be motivated to pursue Aaron Judge in free agency

The Boston Red Sox may need to do something drastic to get out of the American League East basement in 2023. Signing Aaron Judge would certainly qualify. The New York Yankees slugger is the clear front-runner to win AL MVP, with 48 home runs and 105 RBIs through 120 games. He's on pace to surpass Roger Maris' AL record of 61 homers in a single season.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Zaidi reveals number of wins he pegged for Giants in 2022

Coming off a franchise-best 107-win season in 2021, the Giants were expected to take some sort of step backward in 2022. But a record around .500? Not even president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi saw that coming. Zaidi joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Wednesday, where he was asked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Dodger for life – or not

In the course of a few traumatic days in May 1998, Michael J. Piazza’s world was turned upside down. After all, he was baptized to be a Dodger. Tommy Lasorda and Vince Piazza, Mike’s father, both grew up in the Philadelphia working class suburb of Norristown. The two were best friends and Lasorda was godfather to Vince’s son Tommy, Mike’s younger brother. When Lasorda signed a contract to pitch for the Brooklyn Dodgers, he became Vince’s idol.
MLB
NBC Sports

Giants sign Tanner Hudson

The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

