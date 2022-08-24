The Green Cow Creamery will donate 15% of daily sales to Cuero elementary school PTO

CUERO, Texas – From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, The Green Cow Creamery, 136 E. Main St., will donate 15% of its daily sales to the John C. French Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).

Beginning at 4:30 p.m., the business will give out door prizes every 30 minutes. The grade level with the most visitors will win an ice cream party with Emmy the Green Cow.

The winner will be announced live on Facebook at 7 p.m.

You can find updates on the event on Cuero ISD’s Facebook page or The Green Cow Creamery’s Facebook page .

