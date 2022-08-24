ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview Heights, OH

Condado Tacos moving into new offices in Grandview

By Dan Eaton | Columbus Business First
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — Condado Tacos’ newest expansion isn’t a restaurant – it’s office space.

The fast-growing Columbus brand is moving its corporate headquarters from downtown to an almost 11,000-square-foot space at 777 Goodale Blvd. in Grandview.

“We’ve probably tripled in size since we first moved into our current (Gay Street) offices,” CEO and President Chris Artinian said.

There are approximately 35 employees in the corporate headquarters including the executive suite, human resources, IT, marketing, catering sales and accounting and finance. The new offices will accommodate 60.

