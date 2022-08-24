Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Controversy over officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort grows
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The controversy surrounding a man killed in an officer-involved shooting at a funeral is growing as several key questions remain unanswered. Family and friends are still shock following Wednesday’s shooting outside Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort. The scene was packed with dozens...
Wanted man found after search of Fairmont home turns up meth, troopers say
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers say they found a man who was wanted in Pennsylvania and almost a pound of meth while searching a Fairmont home on Thursday. Troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on a...
Drugs and illegal ginseng seized, 15 arrested in Upshur County, West Virginia
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office and Buckhannon Police Department announced a drug and illegal ginseng bust Friday morning.
West Virginia city’s last police officer hands in resignation, only the chief remains
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Starting August 26, the safety in the city of McMechen will now rest on one man’s shoulders. Chief of Police Don DeWitt says his only lieutenant turned in his resignation, leaving just the chief on call. 7NEWS first brought to you the officer shortage seen in McMechen. And as you […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, August 18, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze. Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the home that had heavy smoke coming from it.
WTOV 9
Victims in fatal downtown Wheeling accident identified
WHEELING, W.Va. — The names of the two victims that died in the car accident in downtown Wheeling last week have been released. Bruce Baldi, 65, and Diana Baldi, 66, were the crash victims the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Offices identified. The two were married from Martins Ferry.
West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
connect-bridgeport.com
U.S. Marshals Release Statement in Officer-Involved Shooting in Nutter Fort that Left Wanted Man Dead
FROM THE U.S. MARSHALS OF THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. “At approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, members of the U.S. Marshals-led Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement agencies were involved in an officer-involved shooting during a fugitive investigation that resulted in a fatality in Nutter Fort, West Virginia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
Mon County deputy pleads not guilty to federal charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County deputy who was charged with using excessive force and covering it up has pleaded not guilty. Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza, 38, pleaded not guilty during arraignment Thursday afternoon in the U.S. District Court in Clarksburg. According to the indictment, on Jan. 20, 2018,...
WDTV
Morgantown woman charged with shooting at a woman, shattering car window
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she fired a shot at another woman and shattered a car window. Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at a Morgantown home on Tuesday around 4:48 p.m., according to a criminal complaint. Following an investigation, it...
You Can’t Be Serious: West Virginia Police Gun Down Man At His Father’s Funeral While He Was Hugging Aunt
West Virginia Police shoot and kill unarmed Black man named Jason Owens at his father‘s funeral while he was hugging his aunt
wajr.com
Woman charged after shot fired during dispute
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown is facing charges after firing a shot into the back window of a car during a dispute. Police said Tiffany Taylor, 33, fired the shot as the victim was driving from the scene of the dispute. The bullet shattered the back window and was recovered from a subwoofer in the car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marion County Deputies say woman pulled over for not wearing seatbelt admits to delivering drugs
A woman was charged with possession with intent after Marion County Deputies said they pulled her over for not wearing a seatbelt, and she admitted to delivering drugs.
WDTV
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have identified the person killed in a crash last week southbound on I-79 in Harrison County. The victim of the crash has been identified as Wendy Curry, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near the mile marker 117 exit ramp...
connect-bridgeport.com
Law Enforcement Investigating Death of 22-Year-Old Found Seriously Injured Near Area College Campus
WDTV is reporting that officials with the Elkins Police Department are investigating a death near the campus of Davis & Elkins College. According to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning and found a seriously injured person on Graceland Drive. Graceland Drive runs parallel...
Man wanted in hit-and-run of 7-year-old boy also arrested for Mill Creek shooting
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Weirton man believed to be involved in the hit and run of 7-year-old JoJo Green on Kings Creek Road.
WDTV
Bus accident reported in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a school bus in Monongalia County with students on board was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, it happened at Van Voorhis Road at Wedgewood Drive. The crash involved a bus #281 with North Elementary students...
poncacitynow.com
West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit
VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — Federal regulators say a coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive. The Mine Safety and Health Administration says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office offering reward after church break-in
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is offering a $500 reward for information that helps them correctly identify two people depicted in photos from video surveillance taken from inside St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on Sunday. According to a Facebook post made by Lewis County Commissioner Agnes Queen, a man and a woman […]
Comments / 0