ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutter Fort, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Controversy over officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort grows

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The controversy surrounding a man killed in an officer-involved shooting at a funeral is growing as several key questions remain unanswered. Family and friends are still shock following Wednesday’s shooting outside Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort. The scene was packed with dozens...
NUTTER FORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Nutter Fort, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Man, WV
WDTV

Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, August 18, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze. Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the home that had heavy smoke coming from it.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTOV 9

Victims in fatal downtown Wheeling accident identified

WHEELING, W.Va. — The names of the two victims that died in the car accident in downtown Wheeling last week have been released. Bruce Baldi, 65, and Diana Baldi, 66, were the crash victims the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Offices identified. The two were married from Martins Ferry.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

U.S. Marshals Release Statement in Officer-Involved Shooting in Nutter Fort that Left Wanted Man Dead

FROM THE U.S. MARSHALS OF THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. “At approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, members of the U.S. Marshals-led Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement agencies were involved in an officer-involved shooting during a fugitive investigation that resulted in a fatality in Nutter Fort, West Virginia.
NUTTER FORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Fugitive#Violent Crime#Harrison County Sheriff#The U S Marshals
WDTV

Mon County deputy pleads not guilty to federal charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County deputy who was charged with using excessive force and covering it up has pleaded not guilty. Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza, 38, pleaded not guilty during arraignment Thursday afternoon in the U.S. District Court in Clarksburg. According to the indictment, on Jan. 20, 2018,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Woman charged after shot fired during dispute

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown is facing charges after firing a shot into the back window of a car during a dispute. Police said Tiffany Taylor, 33, fired the shot as the victim was driving from the scene of the dispute. The bullet shattered the back window and was recovered from a subwoofer in the car.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTV

Person killed in crash on I-79 identified

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have identified the person killed in a crash last week southbound on I-79 in Harrison County. The victim of the crash has been identified as Wendy Curry, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near the mile marker 117 exit ramp...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bus accident reported in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a school bus in Monongalia County with students on board was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, it happened at Van Voorhis Road at Wedgewood Drive. The crash involved a bus #281 with North Elementary students...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
poncacitynow.com

West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit

VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — Federal regulators say a coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive. The Mine Safety and Health Administration says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was...
VALLEY GROVE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy