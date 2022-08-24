Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from a pursuit that ended with crashing into and entering a Bellingham mall with a hatchet

Read full article on original website
Anacortes, WA- Officers with the Anacortes Police Department responded to a Weapons Offense involving a firearm in the 800 block of 30th Street on Thursday, August 25th, 2022. According to a social media post made by the Anacortes Police Department, Officers arrested a 20-year-old Anacortes woman after a 52-year-old man was shot in the stomach. The shooting allegedly occurred during a “Domestic Violence Incident” including the 20-year-old woman’s, 43-year-old mother and the mother’s boyfriend. The mother was not injured in the shooting, but the man later died from his injuries after being transported by medics to Island Health.
ANACORTES, Wash. — A 20-year-old Anacortes woman who is suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s 52-year-old boyfriend on Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called to the 800 block of 30th Street after a neighbor called 911 and reported that a man had been shot and the woman fled on foot toward Commerical Avenue. However, she returned and called 911, police said.
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following details regarding yesterday’s incident via email. Jimmy Robert Brashears, age 35 and from Lynden, was subsequently arrested. On 8-24-22 at approximately 5:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to what initially was being reported...
ANACORTES, Wash. — A 20-year-old woman is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting her mother’s boyfriend. Anacortes police said they were called to the 800 block of 30th Street around 6:15 Thursday evening for a shooting. There, they found the 52-year-old victim in the street. Officers and first...
Kudos to the Shoreline Special Emphasis Team (SET) and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Detectives for the arrest of one suspect and for taking a large amount of illegal narcotics off the street. On August 24, 2022 Shoreline SET and CID Detectives executed search warrants in South Everett with the assistance...
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A man suspected of stealing a shotgun from the Bellingham Walmart on Wednesday was arrested. Police said he also tried to steal the ammunition to go with the gun. The man fled the store after grabbing the shotgun. Bellingham police, with the help of a K-9...
Whatcom County Superior Court documents show the man already is awaiting trial and has eight felony convictions.
OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
Three 14-year-old teens were arrested in Oak Harbor after officers responded to an alarm at a pot shop, according to the Oak Harbor Police Department. At about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, an officer responded to an alarm at the Green Room, in the 1600 block of Northeast Goldie Street.
The city of Ferndale fired a Ferndale police officer who has been charged with attempted child molestation after allegedly propositioning a woman, whom he met while responding to a 911 call, for sex with her and her 12-year-old daughter. The city announced in a news release August 23 it had...
Snohomish County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash around 10:00 p.m. on August 24th 2022 on Eastbound State Route 2 near milepost 19 in Snohomish County. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 21-year-old Faegoni V. Eylander of Arlington, Washington, was...
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden man was arrested after threatening to kill several people on Facebook. Court documents state that 56-year-old Timothy Ehlers posted a long rant on August 16th, targeting six different family members and neighbors. In the post, he specifically threatened to shoot all six people. The...
One of the kayakers facing charges is from Bellingham, while the other is from Skagit County.
The Ferndale Police Department officer who was charged with child molestation after allegedly soliciting a minor was fired Tuesday by the city of Ferndale. The city announced in a news release Tuesday morning, Aug. 23 that Michael Scott Langton, 46, had been terminated by the department "due to an inability to carry out his duties."
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man is facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old man on Saturday morning in a quarry near Granite Falls. The suspect is facing a charge of second-degree murder and is being held on $3 million bond. The...
An employee at a Whatcom County assisted-living facility has been criminally charged after allegedly stealing oxycodone from a resident’s pill pack and replacing it with an anxiety medication. Allyson M. Allen, 34, was booked and released Monday, Aug. 22, from Whatcom County Jail. Whatcom County Superior Court records show...
The Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force announced Wednesday that the county experienced a spike in drug overdoses in the two-week span between July 26 and Aug. 8, with crews responding to 40 incidents involving street or prescription drugs. In comparison, SRDTF said it responded to just 10 incidents in July...
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office issued a $200,000 arrest warrant for a man accused of violating a domestic violence no-contact order. Authorities say 54-year-old Aaron Leigh committed a felony violation of the no-contact order, and now seek to bring him into police custody. According to police,...
