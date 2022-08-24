Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from a pursuit that ended with crashing into and entering a Bellingham mall with a hatchet

Anacortes, WA- Officers with the Anacortes Police Department responded to a Weapons Offense involving a firearm in the 800 block of 30th Street on Thursday, August 25th, 2022. According to a social media post made by the Anacortes Police Department, Officers arrested a 20-year-old Anacortes woman after a 52-year-old man was shot in the stomach. The shooting allegedly occurred during a “Domestic Violence Incident” including the 20-year-old woman’s, 43-year-old mother and the mother’s boyfriend. The mother was not injured in the shooting, but the man later died from his injuries after being transported by medics to Island Health.

ANACORTES, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO