Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Burning Questions for Lions Ahead of Preseason Finale
Read more on the three burning questions facing the Detroit Lions, ahead of their preseason finale with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Lions could sign 2-time Super Bowl champion?
One former Super Bowl champion could be becoming a kneecap biter. ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday that the Detroit Lions hosted veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown for a visit. The 29-year-old was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Brown, a former first-round pick, won both Super Bowl...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
Dan Campbell Is 'Realist' Regarding Talent Level of Lions' Roster
Dan Campbell provides an update on the position battles that are still being decided, ahead of roster cuts next week.
Buccaneers drop hint about Tom Brady’s preseason status
Things appear to be returning to normal for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after some Tom Brady preseason drama. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles suggested Thursday that Brady will play some part in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. Any appearance would mark Brady’s preseason debut. “Everyone who is...
Report: Steelers open to trade offers for 1 QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers opened training camp with what was, on paper, a three-way quarterback battle. Now that the situation is settled, one of those quarterbacks may be on the way out. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that quarterback Mason Rudolph has drawn some trade interest, and that the Steelers...
Former Wolverine Issues Warning On QB Battle: 'JJ Will Be Gone'
Though JJ McCarthy has repeatedly expressed his commitment to sticking with the University of Michigan, at least one former Wolverine thinks he might have a change of heart in 2022.
fantasypros.com
Joe Pisapia’s Perfect 2022 Fantasy Football Draft
The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
Yardbarker
Possible landing spots for Radiers' Alex Leatherwood if cut or traded
A new report suggests former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood may be done with the organization after just one season. The Raiders took Leatherwood with the 17th pick overall last year and had very high hopes for the Alabama product. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old’s rookie season left a lot to be desired for the organization.
Algonac football cancels 2022 varsity season
Communities have been waiting nine months for the return of high school football. But one in the Blue Water Area will have to wait a little longer. Algonac has canceled its 2022 varsity football season. Coach Nick Matzka confirmed the news to the Times Herald Wednesday. Players were notified of...
AthlonSports.com
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Saturday, Aug. 27)
The busiest day of the Week 3 of the NFL preseason has arrived with eight games on Saturday, Aug. 27. NFL Network will be carrying three games from 3 p.m. to midnight ET, although every game will also be available locally. While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
Sporting News
Dominate your 2022 fantasy football draft with Draft Sharks' Draft War Room
What could be better than fantasy football draft day? Well, how about making it even successful for you while also making it tougher for your opponents?. That’s the goal of the Draft Sharks’ Draft War Room, and it’s doing a lot of work behind the scenes so you don’t have to.
Running Back Justin Jackson Making Case to Earn Roster Spot
Running back Justin Jackson has an opportunity to earn a spot on the Lions' final 53-man roster.
NBC Sports
NFL makes its official Amazon Prime debut tonight
For the past few years, the Fox Thursday night games have been simulcast by Amazon Prime. As of 2022, Amazon Prime is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, in addition to over-the-air channels in the two markets involved in a given game. And while it doesn’t really begin until...
College football Week 0 report card: At least Nebraska fans watching in Ireland got free beer
Nebraska fans at Dublin's Aviva Stadium may have watched the Cornhuskers faceplant again, but they at least got some free beer.
CBS Sports
2022 Fantasy Football Today Draft Guide: Printable rankings by position, salary cap draft values, more
We've been here all through the offseason to help you get ready for your Fantasy football draft, with rankings, daily newsletters, injury reports, multiple mock drafts a week and so much more that you can find on CBSSports.com/Fantasy and the Fantasy Football Today podcast and newsletter, but we can't be with you in your draft room. Sorry, we're busy!
Football roundup: Cros-Lex, Marlette and Yale roll on opening night
Here are some notable results from Thursday's high school football games in the Blue Water Area. Croswell-Lexington 34, Saginaw Swan Valley 7 It may be a new season. But it's...
Bucks Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
Improving a title contender is a difficult task in the NBA. That’s exactly why teams are apprehensive about going all-in on their core until they’re confident that they’re ready to win. After all, once the core is in place, a team generally loses wiggle room. Having a...
