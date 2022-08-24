ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Larry Brown Sports

Lions could sign 2-time Super Bowl champion?

One former Super Bowl champion could be becoming a kneecap biter. ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday that the Detroit Lions hosted veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown for a visit. The 29-year-old was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Brown, a former first-round pick, won both Super Bowl...
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers drop hint about Tom Brady’s preseason status

Things appear to be returning to normal for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after some Tom Brady preseason drama. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles suggested Thursday that Brady will play some part in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. Any appearance would mark Brady’s preseason debut. “Everyone who is...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steelers open to trade offers for 1 QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened training camp with what was, on paper, a three-way quarterback battle. Now that the situation is settled, one of those quarterbacks may be on the way out. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that quarterback Mason Rudolph has drawn some trade interest, and that the Steelers...
fantasypros.com

Joe Pisapia’s Perfect 2022 Fantasy Football Draft

The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
Yardbarker

Possible landing spots for Radiers' Alex Leatherwood if cut or traded

A new report suggests former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood may be done with the organization after just one season. The Raiders took Leatherwood with the 17th pick overall last year and had very high hopes for the Alabama product. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old’s rookie season left a lot to be desired for the organization.
The Times Herald

Algonac football cancels 2022 varsity season

Communities have been waiting nine months for the return of high school football. But one in the Blue Water Area will have to wait a little longer. Algonac has canceled its 2022 varsity football season. Coach Nick Matzka confirmed the news to the Times Herald Wednesday. Players were notified of...
AthlonSports.com

NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Saturday, Aug. 27)

The busiest day of the Week 3 of the NFL preseason has arrived with eight games on Saturday, Aug. 27. NFL Network will be carrying three games from 3 p.m. to midnight ET, although every game will also be available locally. While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
Sporting News

Dominate your 2022 fantasy football draft with Draft Sharks' Draft War Room

What could be better than fantasy football draft day? Well, how about making it even successful for you while also making it tougher for your opponents?. That’s the goal of the Draft Sharks’ Draft War Room, and it’s doing a lot of work behind the scenes so you don’t have to.
NBC Sports

NFL makes its official Amazon Prime debut tonight

For the past few years, the Fox Thursday night games have been simulcast by Amazon Prime. As of 2022, Amazon Prime is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, in addition to over-the-air channels in the two markets involved in a given game. And while it doesn’t really begin until...
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM Today's Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon!

