newscenter1.tv
One dead in Lawrence County ATV crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. — On Saturday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported that one individual died on Friday night following an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Public Safety reports that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was travelling eastbound on Experimental Forest Road. The vehicle rolled as it left the roadway while negotiating a curve. All three of individuals inside the ATV were thrown from the vehicle.
KELOLAND TV
kbhbradio.com
kotatv.com
KELOLAND TV
80-year-old killed in 2 vehicle crash
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Custer County Friday morning. Officials say preliminary crash information shows that a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot in Hermosa, South Dakota.
kelo.com
ATV crash leaves one dead in western South Dakota
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man died late Friday night in an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Authorities say three people were in the Ranger when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and were all thrown from the ATV when it rolled. The 51-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male passengers, ages 25 and 39, received minor injuries. None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.
KELOLAND TV
newscenter1.tv
One dead in Hermosa two-vehicle crash
HERMOSA, S.D. — On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported that one man died last Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash within the city of Hermosa. Public Safety reports that a 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot. The vehicle turned into the path of a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer, resulting in the crash. Public Safety reports that both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
KEVN
A young man is sentenced to effectively 7 years for 2018 shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 19-year-old man who prosecutors say “recklessly” handled a handgun, killing Ty Scott, is sentenced to 30 years in prison with 23 suspended. Maxton Pfeiffer shot 19-year-old Scott in June of 2018. Pfieffer in court Wednesday claimed he believed the gun was empty.
kotatv.com
String of shootings puts a strain on Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There have been five shootings in just four days in Rapid City; kicking off on Saturday with an altercation that left two men dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. According to the Rapid City Police Department, results from the initial investigation lead to...
KEVN
Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
kotatv.com
Russell Martinez convicted of vehicular homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Russell Martinez has been convicted of homicide by vehicle on Tuesday. In November 2021 Martinez crashed his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado in Badlands National Park while under the influence of alcohol which resulted in the death of his passenger, Candace Arapahoe. The case was prosecuted by...
KEVN
A Box Elder woman now charged with premeditated first-degree murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Box Elder woman was back in court Wednesday on a count of premeditated first-degree murder. In February of 2021 police were called to a Box Elder home for reports of a child not breathing. The next day Precious Delacy Black Elk, 22, was arrested for second-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor under seven. Later Black Elk was also charged with second and first-degree murder. Black Elk’s charges have since been changed to premeditated first-degree murder and she was arraigned on those new charges Wednesday.
kbhbradio.com
Rapid City police arrest man for attempted murder after Tuesday shooting incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Police say a Rapid City man has been arrested for Attempted Murder following a shooting incident Tuesday evening. Police say they were dispatched to the area of 17 New York Street just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. On arrival, police located several witnesses and learned the incident had started as a verbal altercation between two males outside of 17 New York Street. One male got into a nearby Dodge pickup, while a passenger in the truck brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots in the direction of the other male. The vehicle then fled the area.
KEVN
Teenaged suspect in Rapid City’s double homicide arrested on Rosebud Reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the suspects in Saturday’s double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to a release from the tribe’s police department. Robert Yellow Bird, 17 of Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday night at an apartment building near Mission....
KELOLAND TV
kotatv.com
KEVN
Reminder: Rapid City’s pothole hotline helps cars, streets
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A photo shared on social media about large potholes was widely shared. In Rapid City, the city’s pothole hotline is there to save the day. The post shared on social media says, “There’s a 4-bedroom 3 bath pothole on East Main Street if anyone’s looking.”
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for hitting police car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
kbhbradio.com
Man accused of fatal beating sentenced to 22 years
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid city man was sentenced 22 years in prison Wednesday for first-degree murder. Lawrence Mexican was initially charged with second-degree murder after he beat Harry Black Bear to death. The incident took place in June of 2020 when police were called to a room...
