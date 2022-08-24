Read full article on original website
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
Bookings For Livingston County Agencies
Three bookings for Livingston County authorities are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday, 42-year-old William Joseph Peniston of Chillicothe was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged DWI. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center. Thursday, 39-year-old Brian Wayne St. Onge of Denver, Colorado was...
Livingston County Sheriff’s Investigations & Arrests
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department incidents, investigations, and arrests since the end of July. On July 30th, deputies began investigating a vehicle reported stolen in Texas and sold to a local resident. The thieves had tampered with the GPS, satellite radio, and VIN. The investigation continues. August 10th, deputies...
Weed, Warrants and Lack Of Licenses Lands Independence Man In Clinton County Jail
A combination of driving issues, marijuana, and warrants landed an Independence, Missouri man in the Clinton County Jail Thursday morning. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Independence resident Coleton D. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 A.M. Thursday on charges of failing to display valid license plates, not having a valid drivers license, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
Chillicothe Man Arrested On Felony Parole Violation Warrant
A Chillicothe man was arrested on a felony level parole violation warrant Thursday. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Chillicothe resident Gonzalo J. Esqueda was arrested at 12:54 P.M. Thursday for a felony warrant for a parole violation issued by the Board of Probation and Parole District 29 in Sedalia.
MoDOT Roadwork For End Of August
Roadwork projects for the end of August and early September include roadside work, repaving, culvert repairs and pothole patching. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69 through early September. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. Route 13 – Resurfacing project...
Booked On Drug Charges
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked 32-year-old Savannah Kathryn Jimenez into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest on Wednesday for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $7,500.
Chillicothe Man Arrested
A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday afternoon by State Troopers. Forty-one-year-old Gonzalo J Esqueda was arrested at about 12:55 pm on a parole violation warrant. He is held with no bond allowed.
Clay County deputies investigated for intoxicated video, public urination at conference
The video appears to have been posted to social media by one of the deputies himself.
Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
Court Appearance For Involuntary Manslaughter
A Minnesota man charged with alleged involuntary manslaughter will have a court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Livingston County Court. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan was charged early this year, following an accident on December 14th, 2021 that left the driver of a semi injured, and the man later died. Hassan’s court...
Minnesota Man Charged With Assault After Release From Jail
BETHANY, MO – A Minnesota resident who was released from jail in Harrison County yesterday landed back in an Iowa jail overnight. Twenty-two year old Baley James Turner was given a 30-day sentence for assault with credit for time served after entering a guilty plea at Harrison County’s Law Day. In that case Turner was accused of assaulting an inmate in the county jail in a dispute over a television remote in July.
Teen from Cowgill injured in Caldwell County crash
A teenager from Cowgill, driving a utility vehicle, received minor injuries in a Caldwell county accident early Thursday evening. 18 year old Austin Cummings was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital. A vehicle was northbound on Route B while the UTVwas headed west in a private drive. Tthe UTV was...
Booked Into Jail
Three bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 34-year-old Bradley S Stubbs was arrested by Jackson County on a Parole Violation warrant for alleged non-support. Saturday. 27-year-old Quentin B Bassett was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged resisting and on...
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
One-hundred-sixty-one calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 02:45 p.m., Officers took a delayed report of an alleged sexual misconduct that had taken place online. This investigation continues. 06:22 p.m., a citizen came to the Chillicothe Police Department regarding issues at home....
Excelsior Springs Woman Arrested on Warrants
An Excelsior Springs woman was arrested Tuesday morning on a series of outstanding warrants from Clay County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Tanya M. Smith at 11:40 A.M. Tuesday on misdemeanor Clay County warrants. A search of online court records list...
Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020. According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Brunswick Man Arrested By Troopers
A Brunswick man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning. At about 12:12 am, Troopers in Carroll County arrested 24-year-old ShyledonO Nichols for alleged DWI. He was processed at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and later released.
Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann
Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Platte County Sheriff's Office investigating after handgun was found at Lakeview Middle School
(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a handgun was found in a student's locker at Lakeview Middle School. According to a news release, a 13-year-old male has been taken into custody. The Sheriff's Department said the school was placed on hold just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The hold was released at 11:00 a.m.
