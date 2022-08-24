Read full article on original website
Bridgestone to invest $550 million expansion at Warren County plant
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bridgestone Americas officials today announced the company will invest $550 million in a major expansion and modernization project at its Warren County truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone’s investment strengthens the global competitiveness...
Coffee County unemployment drops 0.3% in July
Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the same...
Rockets blasted by Liberty in home opener
The first two games of the season have been friendly for the Westwood Rocket football team. Unfortunately, the first home game was not. Westwood got behind early and never had a chance to catch up in a 36-6 shellacking at the hands of visiting Liberty. The lone Rocket TD came...
STREAK ENDS: Lady Raider volleyball falls on the road, ending district winning streak
To find the last time the Coffee County Central volleyball team lost a district match you would have to turn the calendar all the way back to 2019. After rattling off 30 consecutive wins in district matches, the CHS Lady Raiders lost in straight sets at Lincoln County Thursday night, falling 16-25, 12-25 and 17-25.
SOCCER: Lady Raiders shutout in loss to Tullahoma
Goals were hard to come by for the Central High School Lady Raider soccer team Thursday against Tullahoma. In fact, they were impossible. Coffee County got behind 2-0 at the half and were never able to muster up any real offensive threats in a 5-0 loss to the visiting Lady Cats. The loss sent the soccer “Coffee Cup” trophy back to Tullahoma.
