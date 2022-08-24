ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Bridgestone to invest $550 million expansion at Warren County plant

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bridgestone Americas officials today announced the company will invest $550 million in a major expansion and modernization project at its Warren County truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone’s investment strengthens the global competitiveness...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Coffee County unemployment drops 0.3% in July

Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the same...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Rockets blasted by Liberty in home opener

The first two games of the season have been friendly for the Westwood Rocket football team. Unfortunately, the first home game was not. Westwood got behind early and never had a chance to catch up in a 36-6 shellacking at the hands of visiting Liberty. The lone Rocket TD came...
LIBERTY, TN
thunder1320.com

SOCCER: Lady Raiders shutout in loss to Tullahoma

Goals were hard to come by for the Central High School Lady Raider soccer team Thursday against Tullahoma. In fact, they were impossible. Coffee County got behind 2-0 at the half and were never able to muster up any real offensive threats in a 5-0 loss to the visiting Lady Cats. The loss sent the soccer “Coffee Cup” trophy back to Tullahoma.
TULLAHOMA, TN

