Goals were hard to come by for the Central High School Lady Raider soccer team Thursday against Tullahoma. In fact, they were impossible. Coffee County got behind 2-0 at the half and were never able to muster up any real offensive threats in a 5-0 loss to the visiting Lady Cats. The loss sent the soccer “Coffee Cup” trophy back to Tullahoma.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO