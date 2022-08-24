ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local filmmaker creates new documentary using Southern Tier Veterans

By Brandon Kyc
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A local filmmaker has come out with a new documentary recently focusing on the Vietnam War. The documentary is special in that it centers on veterans found in the Southern Tier and uses their stories to tell the documentary.

The documentary, titled Vietnam Memoires, brings together a number of Vietnam Veterans from the area together at the Vietnam War Museum in Elmira. There they spoke to Director Nathaniel Wolfe, who took their stories to shape his documentary.

Wolfe had started the process in May of 2021 after just being laid off from a video editing job. Instead of sitting around and being bored, he wanted to go out and try and do something film related.

“I was just bored sitting around at home, so I wanted to like, actually make something film-related because that’s what I went to school for,” Wolfe said. “I actually want to make films so I decided ‘hey I’ve got this contact at the museum in Elmira so I might as well just go for it,’ shoot a documentary,” he said.

Wolfe said he wanted to keep his opinions out of the documentary, and wanted to see the war through the veteran’s points of view and let their stories show the different perspectives.

“One thing I didn’t want to do is just make another documentary you might see on the History Channel,” Wolfe said, “I wanted to like, get the perspectives from the veterans and their experiences,” he said.

Wolfe said that focusing on the personal stories and perspectives of the veterans is better than just giving a history lesson about the war. He added that people that enjoy history would enjoy the documentary.

Anyone looking to see the documentary can do so by streaming it via Vimeo .

