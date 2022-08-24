Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jingle Bells! | KARM Christmas Store now open for the season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the heat of summer, Knox Area Rescue Ministries opened up its Christmas Store in Bearden, filled to the brim with decorations, trees and festive items. It's a yearly tradition for KARM to gather all the Christmas donations dropped off at their stores throughout the year and place them in one centralized place to create the specialty store.
newstalk987.com
Forbes Calls Knoxville a Hidden Culinary Gem, Seven Locations They Acknowledge
What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food to popular bakeries. Please...
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Knoxville
Small furry pets available for adoption in Knoxville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Knoxville, Tennessee on Petfinder.
WATE
Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
catch up quick
Shop for new and used clothing, toys and gifts for up to 70% off retail at Picky Chick’s largest ever consignment sale. Whittle Springs Middle dismissing early after AC leak. Whittle Springs Middle School dismissed classes early after an air conditioning leak caused an odor throughout the school, KCSO officials said.
IndiaFest will include food, music and dancing on Saturday
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Music will echo throughout Lenoir City on Saturday while dancers gather at the Hindu Community Center for a celebration of Indian culture. It will all be for IndiaFest's return after it was canceled last year and the year before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During events held in previous years, dancers and cooks gathered in downtown Knoxville for a day filled with celebrations and good meals.
WATE
Jeeps descend upon the Smokies for the Jeep Invasion
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion kicks off at the Leconte Center in Pigeon Forge and welcomes over 10,000 guests on the first day. Pigeon Forge has been taken over by Jeeps of all shapes and sizes and enthusiasts descend upon the region for the Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion. With specialty vendors from all over the country and jeep clubs bringing out thousands of customized jeeps, this event is one of the largest car meets in the region. With well over 10,000 guests on opening day, the organizers believe this year will see record attendance.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Knoxville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Knoxville, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Knoxville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATE
Meet Norman! 4-year-old happy-go-lucky dog
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s Young-Williams Pet of the Week is known as a happy-go-lucky member of the shelter. Norman is four years old and staff at Young-Williams say they have fallen in love. They say he loves car rides. He also loves tennis balls and peanut butter.
insideofknoxville.com
Donuts and Cookies and Gluten-free, Oh, My!
(Ed. Note: Today’s article is written by guest writer Heather Ryerson.) Chef Dustin Cochran is a man on a mission. He is bringing joy to the world through donuts, both traditional and gluten free and is the creator of some of the best, monster-sized cookies you will ever sink your teeth into. I had the privilege of sitting down with Dustin this week to hear his story and his passion was infectious!
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Fire Department paramedics help deliver baby
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pair of Knoxville Fire Department paramedics helped deliver a baby Friday morning. Paramedics Josh Lewellen and Daniel Rice responded to the Lonsdale community at around 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 26. Once there, they assisted in delivering a baby. According to KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks,...
tinyhousetown.net
Little River Tiny House
Located in Maryville, TN, this tiny home is a labour of love. Its owners constructed the home over a 2 year period, using local Tennessee wood to finish their home. It's now offered on Airbnb for guests wanting to try a unique getaway. The two bedroom, one bath home can comfortably accommodate 4 adults between a queen-sized bed and sofa bed. The home also has a kitchenette, a ground floor patio, and a rooftop deck- perfect for stargazing at night!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Catering open at Sweet P’s Uptown Corner after crash closes location
After a crash damaged the building, Sweet P’s Uptown Corner location in Fountain City is open for group catering orders.
utdailybeacon.com
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant announces Knoxville location
One of the most famous names in basketball history is bringing his fast food chicken chain to Rocky Top. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken captures and combines Shaquille O’Neal’s legacy, his favorite childhood dishes and modern flavor. O’Neal is partnered with Authentic Brands, a professional brand development company,...
wvlt.tv
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chris Surrett who is a 64-year-old disabled man, wants an apartment where he can retire in peace. He said his new apartment complex is much different than his experience at Summit Towers. His church helped him financially to make the move. After losing his fiancé Brenda...
visitmysmokies.com
6 Smoky Mountain Restaurants That Serve Breakfast All Day
Whether you are an early riser or like to sleep in during your vacation, you can always find a hot and delicious breakfast waiting for you in the Smoky Mountains. Throughout Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are a ton of delicious restaurants that serve all your favorite breakfast classics from the early morning hours until well into the afternoon! Here are 6 Smoky Mountain restaurants that serve breakfast all day:
Claiborne Progress
The creaking of the Old Jail doors – time to tour
The historic Old Jail will be opening its doors in September for perusal of the oldest free-standing jail in the state and the third oldest in the country. Members of the Claiborne County Historical & Genealogy Society will conduct free tours every Saturday in the month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair
R&B star Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair in September, organizers announced Thursday.
wvlt.tv
Trey’s Snack Shack brings service with a smile to Powell
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - For Trey Evans, running a snack cart isn’t a hobby, it’s a full-time job. On Fourth of July weekend, Trey helped build Trey’s Snack Shack that he takes around Powell several days a week selling drinks and snacks. As far as the supply,...
WATE
East Tennessee deputy wakes up from coma
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sherriff’s deputy Luke Shoffner is awake. Luke has been fighting for his life after being hit by a truck. The incident happened on August 1. At the time, Luke’s wife Nicole, who is also a...
Comments / 0