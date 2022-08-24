New Chipotle drive-thrus coming to Sacramento area. Here’s where, when and how it works

The Sacramento area will soon have new Chipotle drive-thrus — dubbed “Chipotlanes” — for people to pick up their online orders at the window.

The fast-casual burrito empire will be opening two drive-thru pick up lanes in the area, a Chipotle spokesperson, Sally Evans, confirmed Wednesday.

Chipotlanes allow customers to pick up their orders and without leaving their cars.

Where are the new locations?

The capital region will be getting two locations — one at 1980 Blue Oaks Boulevard in Roseville and the other at 3302 Arden Way in Arden Arcade.

These new stores, which also let people order and eat inside, aim to open by fall or early winter, Evans said.

The restaurant chain opened a Chipotlane in Granite Bay at 6981 Douglas Boulevard in June, which was the second one of its kind in the area.

Other cities receiving Chipotlanes by the end of the year include Watsonville, Ceres and Patterson.

“Chipotlanes are a key growth strategy for the brand and more than 80% of new restaurants in 2022 feature a Chipotlane,” Evans wrote in an email to The Bee.

How do Chipotlanes work?

Chipotlanes operate differently from a regular drive-thru. They allow customers to pick up their prepaid, digital orders at the window, eliminating the additional time associated with ordering and paying in a regular drive-thru.

Customers can place digital orders through the restaurant’s website or through the Chipotle app.

Chipotle offers bowls, burritos, quesadillas, tacos and salads, and each item comes with customizable options ranging from type of rice, protein and other toppings.

Are they hiring?

Yes, these new Chipotle stores are looking for new crew members, and each location hires 25 workers on average.

Hourly workers receive “competitive wages and benefits,” including education assistance and quarterly bonuses , if eligible.

You can apply for a job online at the Roseville , Arden Arcade and other Central Valley locations.

