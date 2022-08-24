Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
In spite of losing a doubleheader to Worth County, Lady Panthers show improvement
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Lady Panthers Softball Team (SCHS) is still in search of its first win of the season. They fell to Worth County in a doubleheader on Thursday by scores of 16-1 and 17-1. However, SCHS Head Coach Coleman Price is seeing steady improvement in his team compared to past seasons.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Wildcats score three runs in sixth inning to secure victory over Upson-Lee
ELLAVILLE – Thanks to both an RBI single by Brenna Jacobs and a two-run double by Makenna Wurtz in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Schley County Lady Wildcats (4-3) were able to add three insurance runs and snapped a two-game losing streak with an 8-4 victory over Upson-Lee (ULHS) on Wednesday, August 24 at Wildcat Park.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Panthers Volleyball Team earns split at trimatch
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Lady Panthers Volleyball Team earned a split in a trimatch featuring Sumter County, Crisp County and Mitchell County that was held on Tuesday, August 23 at Sumter County High School. The Lady Panthers struggled in a 2-0 loss to Crisp County (7-25, 12-25), but rebounded to defeat Mitchell County 2-0 (25-15, 25-21) for their first win of the season.
Americus Times-Recorder
Panthers give Fedd his first win as Sumter County Head Coach with victory over Westover
AMERICUS – Having flushed the disappointing loss to Houston County out of their system, the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) bounced back and gave first year Head Coach Clifford Fedd his first victory as the SCHS skipper: a 26-21 victory over Westover (WHS) on Friday, August 26 at Alton Shell Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Americus Times-Recorder
Raiders use big plays on both sides of the ball to beat Marion County
AMERICUS – Having defeated Taylor County 21-20 in their first game of the season a week ago, the Southland Academy Football Team (SAR) set its sites on toppling another GHSA Class A-Public opponent, the Eagles of Marion County (MC), on Friday, August 26 at Harvey Simpson Stadium. Thanks to some big plays on both sides of the ball, the Raiders were able to do just that. They were able to make big plays in the running and passing game on offense and they forced three turnovers on defense. As a result, SAR earned its second straight victory over a GHSA opponent with a 21-14 victory over the Eagles and posted a 2-0 start to the 2022 season.
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lee County, Worth County post victories
LEESBURG — The No. 2-ranked Lee County Trojans rolled past Hapeville Charter 37-0 Friday night in their home football opener at Lee County High School. Sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah rushed for 150 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead the Trojans.
Americus Times-Recorder
Blood Drive to be Held September 13 at South Georgia Tech
AMERICUS – The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive on Tuesday, September 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on the campus of South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) in Americus. The blood drive will be held in the Hicks Hall student union on the Americus campus, and all eligible donors are encouraged to participate. Students from the SGTC Practical Nursing program will be on hand to assist the Red Cross.
wrbl.com
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Winner: Akeya Byrd
(WRBL – Columbus, GA) – A new school year is underway and Kinetic Credit Union wants to celebrate the best educators in the Chattahoochee Valley!. Our first Golden Apple of the 2022-2023 school year is presented to Akeya Byrd of Key Elementary school, here in Columbus. The 5th-grade teacher and graduate of Columbus State University says that teaching is really her passion. Surrounded by her colleagues and students, she happily accepted her award. She was nominated by Ezekiel Byrd, who had these nice words to say about her:
RELATED PEOPLE
School bus carrying high school softball team crashes in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A school bush crash was reported on Tuesday night, involving the Northside High School softball team as they returned from a game. The accident happened on I-75 In Dooley County near Pinehurst. Georgia State Patrol said that troopers responded to the crash, and that 10...
'One spot at the time': Operation Clean Sweep hits south Albany neighborhood
ALBANY — Freshly mowed grass, litter-free sidewalks, ditches and rights of ways, and the sound of chainsaws in the vicinity of the Bill Miller Community Center were evidence on Thursday of a new look for an Albany neighborhood. Workers were in the vicinity of the recreation facility and Morningside...
Online threat made against Harris County High School
HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Reports of a threat to Harris County High School (HCHS) were discovered on multiple chat websites late Thursday night, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and administrators from HCHS and the Harris County School District (HCSD) soon responded to eliminate the […]
Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary
ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nearly 30-year career at Georgia National Fairgrounds comes to an end for Perry woman
PERRY, Ga. — A Perry woman has worked at the Georgia National Fairground for nearly three decades. Now, she's happily welcoming retirement. Anyone who has met miss Shelia can usually find her near the east gate. For nearly 30 years, Shelia Dugger has seen it all at the Georgia...
Comedy Night raises more than $30,000 to feed senior citizens in southwest Georgia
ALBANY — It was laughter for a good cause this week as the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging’s annual comedy night helped raise more than $30,000 for a program providing home-delivered meals to senior citizens. The latest edition was the 15th in 16 years, with 2021 canceled due...
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093
We evaluated the Five Guys restaurant located at 133, Margie, Dr., in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 24th, 2022. Here is what we found. As part of WOMEN's (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.) new effort to expand our coverage to our readers through our news channel The Veracity Report, we have decided to begin publishing reviews of the restaurants our tough foodie employee-critics patronize in the area around our corporate offices and recording studios throughout the state of Georgia.
71-Year-Old Robert Edward Redding Killed In A Car Crash On Highway 280 (Preston, GA)
Officials responded to a Monday afternoon car crash on Highway 280 in Webster County that claimed a Cedartown man’s life. According to the officials, the victim was identified as 71-year-old Robert Edward Redding, who was killed at mile marker 5. -Advertisement - Continue Reading Below. The bridge was shut...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for teen girl who hasn't been seen in weeks
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teen girl. Miricale Parks, 15, was last seen August 3 in Columbus. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Miricale has ties to the Douglas County and Lithia Springs area. She is described...
Columbus government hiring for 500+ positions at career fair
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Goodwill Southern Rivers, the Columbus Consolidated Government will hold a recruitment and hiring event at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 500 jobs with the city government will be available in multiple departments. Visitors don’t have to register ahead of […]
msn.com
Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats aiming to replicate 2020 success
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party’s old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
wgxa.tv
Vintage Market Days returns to Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crowds are gathering at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, this weekend, for Vintage Market Days, a three-day event bringing vendors from all over the U.S. to Perry with their offerings of vintage and vintage-inspired home goods, furnishings, clothing and treats. "We're really hoping that people come here...
Comments / 1