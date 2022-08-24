AMERICUS – Having defeated Taylor County 21-20 in their first game of the season a week ago, the Southland Academy Football Team (SAR) set its sites on toppling another GHSA Class A-Public opponent, the Eagles of Marion County (MC), on Friday, August 26 at Harvey Simpson Stadium. Thanks to some big plays on both sides of the ball, the Raiders were able to do just that. They were able to make big plays in the running and passing game on offense and they forced three turnovers on defense. As a result, SAR earned its second straight victory over a GHSA opponent with a 21-14 victory over the Eagles and posted a 2-0 start to the 2022 season.

