Americus, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Wildcats score three runs in sixth inning to secure victory over Upson-Lee

ELLAVILLE – Thanks to both an RBI single by Brenna Jacobs and a two-run double by Makenna Wurtz in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Schley County Lady Wildcats (4-3) were able to add three insurance runs and snapped a two-game losing streak with an 8-4 victory over Upson-Lee (ULHS) on Wednesday, August 24 at Wildcat Park.
THOMASTON, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Panthers Volleyball Team earns split at trimatch

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Lady Panthers Volleyball Team earned a split in a trimatch featuring Sumter County, Crisp County and Mitchell County that was held on Tuesday, August 23 at Sumter County High School. The Lady Panthers struggled in a 2-0 loss to Crisp County (7-25, 12-25), but rebounded to defeat Mitchell County 2-0 (25-15, 25-21) for their first win of the season.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus, GA
Thomasville, GA
Albany, GA
Americus, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Raiders use big plays on both sides of the ball to beat Marion County

AMERICUS – Having defeated Taylor County 21-20 in their first game of the season a week ago, the Southland Academy Football Team (SAR) set its sites on toppling another GHSA Class A-Public opponent, the Eagles of Marion County (MC), on Friday, August 26 at Harvey Simpson Stadium. Thanks to some big plays on both sides of the ball, the Raiders were able to do just that. They were able to make big plays in the running and passing game on offense and they forced three turnovers on defense. As a result, SAR earned its second straight victory over a GHSA opponent with a 21-14 victory over the Eagles and posted a 2-0 start to the 2022 season.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Blood Drive to be Held September 13 at South Georgia Tech

AMERICUS – The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive on Tuesday, September 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on the campus of South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) in Americus. The blood drive will be held in the Hicks Hall student union on the Americus campus, and all eligible donors are encouraged to participate. Students from the SGTC Practical Nursing program will be on hand to assist the Red Cross.
AMERICUS, GA
wrbl.com

Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Winner: Akeya Byrd

(WRBL – Columbus, GA) – A new school year is underway and Kinetic Credit Union wants to celebrate the best educators in the Chattahoochee Valley!. Our first Golden Apple of the 2022-2023 school year is presented to Akeya Byrd of Key Elementary school, here in Columbus. The 5th-grade teacher and graduate of Columbus State University says that teaching is really her passion. Surrounded by her colleagues and students, she happily accepted her award. She was nominated by Ezekiel Byrd, who had these nice words to say about her:
COLUMBUS, GA
Morgan Weaver
WRBL News 3

Online threat made against Harris County High School

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Reports of a threat to Harris County High School (HCHS) were discovered on multiple chat websites late Thursday night, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and administrators from HCHS and the Harris County School District (HCSD) soon responded to eliminate the […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary

ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said...
ELKO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Extra Innings#The Southland Academy#Deerfield Windsor#Dws#Sar#Rbi
Wild Orchid Media

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093

We evaluated the Five Guys restaurant located at 133, Margie, Dr., in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 24th, 2022. Here is what we found. As part of WOMEN's (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.) new effort to expand our coverage to our readers through our news channel The Veracity Report, we have decided to begin publishing reviews of the restaurants our tough foodie employee-critics patronize in the area around our corporate offices and recording studios throughout the state of Georgia.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus government hiring for 500+ positions at career fair

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) —  In partnership with Goodwill Southern Rivers, the Columbus Consolidated Government will hold a recruitment and hiring event at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 500 jobs with the city government will be available in multiple departments. Visitors don’t have to register ahead of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
msn.com

Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats aiming to replicate 2020 success

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party’s old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Vintage Market Days returns to Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crowds are gathering at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, this weekend, for Vintage Market Days, a three-day event bringing vendors from all over the U.S. to Perry with their offerings of vintage and vintage-inspired home goods, furnishings, clothing and treats. "We're really hoping that people come here...
PERRY, GA

