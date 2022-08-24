SoonerSelect town hall meeting to be held in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Metro community members who have questions about SoonerSelect have the chance to get the answers they’re looking for during a town hall dedicated to discussing the health care plan.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) will host the town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the Metro Technology Center, 1900 Springlake Drive, in Oklahoma City.

OHCA is hosting the town halls to answer questions about SoonerSelect, which changed how the state delivers health care to a million Oklahomans on Medicaid.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and OHCA officials celebrated the new Medicaid expansion plan in June.

Around one million Oklahomans, or 25 percent of the population, qualify for health coverage under expanded Medicaid.

Instead of the state administering the program, in-state private companies will take over, which raises the administration costs from 4 to 15 percent.

The Metro Technology Center’s capacity is 100 people. Additional town hall meetings will be announced at a later date.

Those who cannot attend the town hall in person can participate virtually. Replays will be posted on the agency’s website.

Go to the OHCA webpage for more information about the town hall and to register to attend.

