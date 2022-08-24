Read full article on original website
Related
CHP arrests 5 in massive cargo theft operation; recovers $1M in stolen goods, nearly $250K in cash
Investigators say the suspects are responsible for approximately $9 million of loss related to the theft of cargo shipments of electronics.
Owner of Mini Cooper that hit moped rider comes forward after downtown LA hit-and-run
The owner of a Mini Cooper that struck a moped rider in downtown Los Angeles and fled has now come forward, the LAPD says.
2urbangirls.com
South LA, Inglewood men plead guilty to conspiring to commit armed robberies of local businesses￼
LOS ANGELES – A South Los Angeles man pleaded guilty today to a federal conspiracy charge and admitted to committing six armed robberies of businesses, mostly 7-Eleven stores, during a two-week crime spree late last year. Colin Powell Lacey, 28, of the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, pleaded...
3 suspected of catalytic converter thefts arrested after pursuit
Three people were arrested Thursday after a law enforcement pursuit in North County, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
3rd suspected ‘follow away robber’ arrested while in court on different case: Police
A Compton man was arrested in connection with a so-called “follow away robbery” while he was in court for another case on Friday, police said. Deantone Guillory, a 24-year-old man from Compton, had been released on bail for four different cases before he was taken into custody Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in […]
msn.com
L.A. County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, crashing patrol vehicle
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk and crashing his patrol vehicle Friday night in the Santa Clarita area, the department said in a statement Saturday afternoon. Deputy Carlos Lopez went missing for nearly an hour following the crash at Pico Canyon Road and...
Transient causes tens of thousands in damage to Mid-City neighborhood, leaving Angelenos on edge
Residents of a Mid-City neighborhood are angry and fearful as a transient has repeatedly vandalized the area in recent weeks, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. “I want to be safe in my own house, but I don’t feel safe going outside in the middle of the night because I know he’s roaming […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Clarita Radio
Stolen Car Recovered By Santa Clarita Deputies
A car was reportedly stolen and recovered by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies within hours Friday night. At around 6:30 p.m. Friday night, deputies responded to reports of a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck in the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Lieutenant O’Neal with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
More than 120 stolen forklifts found in city of Commerce, police say
Police believe all the equipment was stolen because warehouse employees were stripping ID numbers and repainting the equipment, investigators said.
Security guard shot, killed near downtown L.A. movie set
A man who was working as a security guard was fatally shot near a downtown Los Angeles movie set Thursday night. The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Bay Street, near Alameda Street, around 11 p.m. when, according to detectives, a man in his 30s was shot in an alley. An off-duty Los Angeles […]
Smash-and-grab robbers strike Plaza West Covina jewelry store
A jewelry store was ransacked during a smash-and-grab robbery at Plaza West Covina Friday night. The robbery was reported at about 7:30 p.m., when three men wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks came into the jewelry store armed with hammers, according to Sgt. Matt Nelson of the West Covina Police Department. Video posted to the Citizen […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
police1.com
LAPD extends BolaWrap pilot, deploys 500 devices to officers
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department’s BolaWrap Pilot program has moved to its next step, which includes the deployment of 500 BolaWrap 150 devices to LAPD's Hollywood and Central districts. Wrap Technologies, the company behind the remote restraint device, announced the news via a press release....
msn.com
‘Right on the Edge': Helicopter Crew Saves Man and Dog on Verge of 300-Foot Drop
Bubba can wag his tail now, but a summer hike just a few weeks ago almost ended in disaster. Bubba and owner Dave Sentonil found themselves on the edge of a 300-foot drop down into a canyon Aug. 8 after Bubba scampered away during a walk on Mt. Wilson. The dog slid about 80 feet down an embankment on a trail in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.
Chase: Suspect in stolen BMW causes multi-vehicle crash, police say
A driver caused a multi-vehicle crash in a stolen BMW Friday evening in Hollywood, police say.
Santa Clarita Radio
Driver Steals Victim’s Phone After Hit-And-Run In Santa Clarita
A driver stole a victim’s phone after a hit-and-run in Santa Clarita Thursday. At around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive, according to Sergeant Gillespie with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “There...
Wage Theft: Car wash workers in $2.3 million case await pay 3 years later
LOS ANGELES — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Antonio Dominguez had never seen a car wash before moving to Los Angeles from Mexico in 1997. As a 24-year-old day laborer, he’d walk home each day, stop along a palm-lined boulevard and watch a team of mostly Mexican workers sponge, rinse, dry and polish a line of cars.
howafrica.com
Califonia Cops Made Fun Of Fatal Shooting Of Black Man, New Racist Text Messages Show
The Torrance Police Department has again come under scrutiny over racist and homophobic text messages officers in the department shared. The recently obtained documents reveal the officers discussed lynching people and fatally shooting Black minors. The excessively redacted documents, which were obtained by the Los Angeles Times, contained 390 “anti-Semitic,...
Gunman opens fire on mother of 3 on L.A. freeway; possible road rage case
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A mother of three is shaken up after multiple shots were fired at her vehicle on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening. “Laquisha,” who did not want her identity revealed due to safety concerns, said the bullet holes in her car are a constant reminder of her violent […]
foxla.com
LAPD losing personnel at alarming rates, unable to quickly hire new officers
LOS ANGELES - Many kids used to dream of growing up and being a hero... a police officer. But lately, fewer are choosing the badge. The Los Angeles Police Department is losing more officers than the department can recruit. "In the last 3 years this organization has lost more than...
Comments / 0