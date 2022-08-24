ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
Stolen Car Recovered By Santa Clarita Deputies

A car was reportedly stolen and recovered by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies within hours Friday night. At around 6:30 p.m. Friday night, deputies responded to reports of a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck in the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Lieutenant O’Neal with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Security guard shot, killed near downtown L.A. movie set

A man who was working as a security guard was fatally shot near a downtown Los Angeles movie set Thursday night. The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Bay Street, near Alameda Street, around 11 p.m. when, according to detectives, a man in his 30s was shot in an alley. An off-duty Los Angeles […]
Smash-and-grab robbers strike Plaza West Covina jewelry store

A jewelry store was ransacked during a smash-and-grab robbery at Plaza West Covina Friday night. The robbery was reported at about 7:30 p.m., when three men wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks came into the jewelry store armed with hammers, according to Sgt. Matt Nelson of the West Covina Police Department. Video posted to the Citizen […]
LAPD extends BolaWrap pilot, deploys 500 devices to officers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department’s BolaWrap Pilot program has moved to its next step, which includes the deployment of 500 BolaWrap 150 devices to LAPD's Hollywood and Central districts. Wrap Technologies, the company behind the remote restraint device, announced the news via a press release....
Driver Steals Victim’s Phone After Hit-And-Run In Santa Clarita

A driver stole a victim’s phone after a hit-and-run in Santa Clarita Thursday. At around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive, according to Sergeant Gillespie with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “There...
Califonia Cops Made Fun Of Fatal Shooting Of Black Man, New Racist Text Messages Show

The Torrance Police Department has again come under scrutiny over racist and homophobic text messages officers in the department shared. The recently obtained documents reveal the officers discussed lynching people and fatally shooting Black minors. The excessively redacted documents, which were obtained by the Los Angeles Times, contained 390 “anti-Semitic,...
