Concealing Veil

The Concealing Veil is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can conceal the player when worn. Talisman put together from dark cloth with a lustrous sheen. Completely conceals the wearer's presence while crouching at a distance from foes. Part of one of the concealing veils used by the assassins on the Night of Black Knives.
Crimson Amber Medallion

The Crimson Amber Medallion is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can provide bonus passive HP effects when worn. It has two upgraded versions, including the Crimson Amber Medallion +1, and the Crimson Amber Medallion +2. A medallion with Crimson amber inlaid. The Erdtree's old sap becomes...
Crepus's Vial

The Crepus's Vial can be obtained by defeating Rileigh the Idle, the second assassination target of the Assassination Missions at the Volcano Manor, given by Tanith. Once the target has been assigned, Rilegh can be located south of the road to The Shaded Castle in the Altus Plateau.
Dagger Talisman

The Dagger Talisman is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that enhances critical hits while worn and is found beyond an Imp-sealed fog door in Volcano Manor. A talisman depicting a dagger and a surgeon. Enhances critical hits. The white-garbed field surgeons come to the aid of friend and foe alike by dealing a final deadly thrust to spare them from the prolonged agony of a mortal wound. A sense of mercy is a catalyst for bloodlust.
Harvestella Unicorn Boss Fight and Exploration Gameplay

A beautiful Harvestella cutscene leads into an action-packed boss fight against a Unicorn. See the Harvestella story unfold with the Unicorn in this Harvestella gameplay which shows off the job class system. This Harvestella commentary is from the Nintendo Treehouse August 2022 presentation.
Ritual Sword Talisman

A talisman patterned after swords used in ritual combat held to honor the Erdtree. Raises attack power when HP is at maximum. The practice had died out by the age of King Consort Radagon, but remains of the arenas where ritual combat took place can still be found in every land.
Take my Ex's Stuff

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Take My Ex's Stuff, located in Marina East.
Mineko's Night Market Trailer

In Mineko's Night Market, play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. Play and compete in a variety of Night Market games like themed parades, cat racing, and so much more!
Sandwalkers Gameplay Overview Trailer

Sandwalkers is a roguelike turn-based exploration game. Build your team, traverse varied hostile environments, face countless dangers, and gain knowledge that will help you find and resurrect the Mother Tree Umama.
Twisty Creamy

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Twisty Creamy, located in Marina West.
21 Minutes of Harvestella Action Gameplay

See how exploration and combat works in Harvestella in this extensive Harvestella gameplay from the opening hours. Learn a bit more about Harvestella's story and even fishing and farming from this gameplay breakdown from the August 2022 Nintendo Treehouse presentation.
Effin' Cray Socks

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Effin' Crazy Socks, located in Rojas Desert South.
Wearhard Industrial Clothing

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Wearhard Industrial Clothing, located in Smelterville East.
Minecraft Legends Gameplay Overview - Gamescom 2022

Minecraft Legends is a real-time action strategy game based on the widely-popular sandbox game. Mojang's Dennis Ries and Magnus Nedfors show off gameplay and talk a bit more about the decision to make Minecraft Legends a real-time action game.
Pony Express Missions

Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Pony Express challenges. These challenges will have you act as a courier of illegal items across the deserts bordering Santo Ileso. You'll have a limited amount of time to get to your destination, while either avoiding or battling the police checkpoints along the way.
Wingsuit Saboteur Missions

The Wingsuit Saboteur Missions are a Side Hustle mission in Saints Row, and this page contains information on how the challenges work, including rewards and their locations. Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Wingsuit Saboteur challenges. These challenges will have you jumping out of helicopters to dive between rooftops and destroying satellite dishes with explosive charges - but doing so under strict time limits and fending off security all at once.
Xbox's Humble Game Pass - Sizzle Reel

Xbox showed off a variety of indie games at Gamescom, and they're all coming day and date to game pass. Between shooters like Prodeus, farming sims like Coral Island, and even rhythm action games like Infinite Guitars, Game Pass has a lot to offer on the indie front.
Sea of Trees - Mutated Odur

Sea of Trees - Mutated Odur is the final optional area in the Sea of Trees level. This is a boss battle only level. As his name implies, a mutated version of ringleader Odur who we battled a few levels earlier. He is bigger and badder, but not necessarily harder.
Version 3.0 Guide

The massive Genshin Impact 3.0 update has arrived, bringing with it the new Sumeru region and much, much more. This Genshin 3.0 page covers everything you need to know about the new update, including Archon quests, character banners, events, and more. Genshin 3.0 Guide. Want to skip to something specific?...
6 Highlights from the 6-Hour Xbox Livestream at Gamescom 2022

Gamescom 2022 is here with tons of exciting updates, gameplay, trailers and exclusives. So far, there were several announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live, including the reveal of the DualSense Edge PS5 controller and much more. (To easily catch up on Gamescom Day 1, we've got you covered with our video of Every Reveal from Opening Night Live in 7 Minutes).
