One thing we love more even than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's extra-discounted selection of purses available right now. The New York-based fashion house, created in the '90s by the late designer Kate Spade, is revered for its collection of polished purses, plus clothing, home décor, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. The brand's sale section always has a reliable array of discounted goodies, but right now, you can take an extra 30% off already-reduced back-to-school essentials, including gorgeous leather goods, with code MORE30.

