Yardbarker
Vanessa Bryant Donates $16 Million Awarded By Suing Los Angeles County To The Mamba And Mambacita Foundation
Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was recently awarded a judgement worth $16 million after she won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County after first-responders that reported to the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe and 8 others shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's bodies within personal channels.
Natalia Bryant Supports Mom Vanessa in Court Amid Trial Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos
Watch: Vanessa Bryant Cries in Court During Trial Against L.A. County. This mother-daughter duo is standing together. Vanessa Bryant was joined by her daughter in court as her ongoing trial against L.A. County's fire and sheriff's departments continues. On Aug. 22, Vanessa entered court alongside 19-year-old Natalia Bryant, who Vanessa...
LA Sheriff's deputies said sharing Kobe Bryant crash photos at a bar and over Call of Duty helped them 'alleviate stress'
The two deputies are among the first to publicly express remorse for their role in the spread of graphic photos from the helicopter crash.
Vanessa Bryant Drops 'Mambacita' Jewelry Line on 'Mamba Day'
Vanessa Bryant has announced a new partnership to raise money for the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. On Wednesday, Bryant, 40, shared an image on Instagram of a bracelet featured in her MAMBACITA x ZC jewelry collaboration with LA-based Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry. The bracelet, worn on Bryant's arm just...
Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa to have jury award reduced by $1 million after mistake discovered
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant ,agrees to have her jury award reduced to $15 million after error discovered after verdict reading.
Vanessa Bryant Makes Decision About Court Case Payout
Vanessa Bryant isn't going to be keeping the money that she won from L.A. County on Wednesday night. Bryant, the late wife of Kobe Bryant and the mother of Gianna Bryant, won the money after a jury decided that she has suffered severe emotional distress from the thought of the helicopter crash site photos going public.
Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant to donate $16m award to charity: lawyer
Vanessa Bryant will donate to charity the $16 million judgment she won Wednesday against Los Angeles County over the leak of gruesome crash site photos of her late husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, her lawyer announced. Attorney Luis Li told the Los Angeles Times that Bryant planned on giving the...
hypebeast.com
Flight Club Commemorates Mamba Day By Giving Out Nike Kobe Shoes
It’s been two years and some change since legendary Laker Kobe Bryant was tragically taken from us too soon. And with his annual Mamba Day celebrations taking place on August 24, Flight Club wanted to commemorate the five-time champion by conducting a special giveaway of some of his most iconic footwear pieces.
Vanessa Bryant makes huge decision on $16M payout from Lakers legend Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit
Vanessa Bryant is now $16,000,000 richer after the court ruled in her favor with regard to her lawsuit against Los Angeles County. As it turns out, however, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has no intention of keeping a single cent of the money she has been awarded.
Inc.com
Kobe Bryant Embodied the 1 Decision That Separates Those Who Succeed From Those Who Only Dream
You probably know Kobe Bryant set a number of records. He's the all-time leading scorer in Lakers history. The first guard in NBA history to play 20 seasons. He has the most consecutive appearances as a starter in the All-Star game, and is tied for first in most All-Star MVP awards.
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Murals Around The Globe
In the video above, Lovett reveals that there are over 600 tributary murals in more than 45 countries across the globe. About half of the murals are located in L.A., Bryant's NBA home. Lovett's source in locating each mural is the appropriately-named KobeMural.com website. Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna...
Vanessa Bryant to donate trial winnings to nonprofit foundation
Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant plans to donate proceeds from the $16 million judgment she won Wednesday in a lawsuit against Los Angeles County to a foundation named in her husband’s and daughter’s memory, it was reported Thursday. The nonprofit Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation...
