Los Angeles, CA

Vanessa Bryant Donates $16 Million Awarded By Suing Los Angeles County To The Mamba And Mambacita Foundation

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was recently awarded a judgement worth $16 million after she won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County after first-responders that reported to the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe and 8 others shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's bodies within personal channels.
Vanessa Bryant Drops 'Mambacita' Jewelry Line on 'Mamba Day'

Vanessa Bryant has announced a new partnership to raise money for the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. On Wednesday, Bryant, 40, shared an image on Instagram of a bracelet featured in her MAMBACITA x ZC jewelry collaboration with LA-based Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry. The bracelet, worn on Bryant's arm just...
Vanessa Bryant Makes Decision About Court Case Payout

Vanessa Bryant isn't going to be keeping the money that she won from L.A. County on Wednesday night. Bryant, the late wife of Kobe Bryant and the mother of Gianna Bryant, won the money after a jury decided that she has suffered severe emotional distress from the thought of the helicopter crash site photos going public.
Flight Club Commemorates Mamba Day By Giving Out Nike Kobe Shoes

It’s been two years and some change since legendary Laker Kobe Bryant was tragically taken from us too soon. And with his annual Mamba Day celebrations taking place on August 24, Flight Club wanted to commemorate the five-time champion by conducting a special giveaway of some of his most iconic footwear pieces.
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant Murals Around The Globe

In the video above, Lovett reveals that there are over 600 tributary murals in more than 45 countries across the globe. About half of the murals are located in L.A., Bryant's NBA home. Lovett's source in locating each mural is the appropriately-named KobeMural.com website. Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna...
