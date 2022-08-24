Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Gov. Whitmer shows off her 80’s hairstyle
Whitmer said the first days of school had her think about the advice she'd give her younger self. One thing seemed to stick out.
WILX-TV
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - Whether they’ve been in session for a week or are going back Monday, schools across Mid-Michigan are scrambling to find teachers. The Lansing School District had more than 50 teaching positions posted online Friday, with classes starting Monday. Districts are thinking outside the box...
Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio
There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan Republican Convention Delegates Boo Party Chair Ron Weiser
Update: 5:30 p.m. Saturday -- Michigan Republicans officially picked former state Rep. Shane Hernandez as Tudor Dixon's lieutenant governor today at the convention, the Detroit News reports. ----------------------- From Earlier Saturday. As many expected the Michigan Republican Convention began Saturday in Lansing on a contentious note. Many delegates booed party...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
Tim Skubick breaks down the latest Michigan polls
WLNS Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick says while those numbers are good for Whitmer, they aren't really a surprise.
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Detroit News
Michigan GOP nominates Hernandez for lieutenant governor at occasionally combative convention
Lansing — Michigan Republicans officially set their ticket of candidates for November at an occasionally combative convention Saturday in downtown Lansing, where former state Rep. Shane Hernandez was selected as the party's nominee for lieutenant governor. The gathering began with boos against Chairman Ron Weiser and a two-hour fight...
The Oakland Press
The Ringwald opens 16th season with Michigan premiere
The Ringwald Theatre will open its 16th season on Friday, Aug. 26 with the Michigan premiere of the provocative and timely “Plot Points in Our Sexual Development,” written by Miranda Rose Hall. The contemporary queer love story follows Theo and Cecily, who want to be honest with each...
wrif.com
Michigan Serves as the Location of a New Christmas Movie
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
The Oakland Press
United Way for Southeastern Michigan launches 2022-23 community volunteer and giving campaign
United Way for Southeastern Michigan will officially launched its 2022-23 community volunteer and giving campaign at an event beginning at 7 a.m., Friday, Aug. 26, at Beacon Park in Detroit, according to a press release. Speakers for the event included: Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter; Bishop Edgar Vann, pastor of...
The Oakland Press
Oak Park teacher appointed to state board
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Owen D. Bondono, of Washington Township, to the Governor’s Educator Advisory Council. Bondono is a teacher with Oak Park Schools. He has a Bachelor of Science in Education in Secondary English and English as a Second Language from Wayne State University.
Convention chaos: Snubbed Michigan county GOP chair leads swap of Macomb delegates
LANSING, MI – The Michigan Republican convention started in chaos Saturday as Mark Forton, the formerly recognized chair of the Macomb County GOP, brought a local fight to a statewide stage. Minutes after the convention commenced, Forton supporters led a challenge of Macomb County’s 199 delegates. Dueling Republicans factions...
The Oakland Press
Northville man appointed to Detroit convention board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Claude Molinari, of Northville, to the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority Board of Directors, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Molinari is the president and CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau. He has a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from...
The Oakland Press
Labor Day weekend festivals, fairs and walks happening in metro Detroit
For Metro Detroit residents who are not traveling on Labor Day weekend, there’s a number of festivals, walks and other activities happening in the area. • First Congregational Church Labor Day Car Show & Fair is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 5 at 5449 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, antiques, food trucks, vendors, inflatables, 248-394-0200, facebook.com/fcclarkston.
The Oakland Press
Michiganders gather their teams for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Detroit is not just a fundraiser. It’s an opportunity for families and friends to honor someone who has died from the disease, while also supporting a cause that will help others battling it. “Being able to walk in honor of my grandma was...
The Oakland Press
Retired Highland teacher appointed to state board
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of James Pearson, of Highland, to the Michigan Public School Employees’ Retirement Board of Directors. Highland is a retired Huron Valley School District school teacher. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education from Western Michigan University, and a Master of Arts in Elementary Education from University of Michigan.
Hello, Ann Arbor: UM students return; troubled retail development changes course
University of Michigan students, who account for a sizable portion of Ann Arbor’s population during the fall and winter months, moved into dorms, fraternity houses, apartments and other abodes throughout the city this week. Classes start Monday. On Thursday, reporter Marty Slagter and multimedia specialist Jake Hamilton were out...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Mystery illness in Michigan killing dogs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - News reports out of Michigan this week have highlighted a potentially serious outbreak of a disease in dogs, and mystified veterinary professionals and pet-owners, too. There is new information from the state regulatory agencies shedding new light on this alarming situation. Our Pet Vet Dr....
