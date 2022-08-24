ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Republican Convention Delegates Boo Party Chair Ron Weiser

Update: 5:30 p.m. Saturday -- Michigan Republicans officially picked former state Rep. Shane Hernandez as Tudor Dixon's lieutenant governor today at the convention, the Detroit News reports. ----------------------- From Earlier Saturday. As many expected the Michigan Republican Convention began Saturday in Lansing on a contentious note. Many delegates booed party...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI
Cars 108

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

The Ringwald opens 16th season with Michigan premiere

The Ringwald Theatre will open its 16th season on Friday, Aug. 26 with the Michigan premiere of the provocative and timely “Plot Points in Our Sexual Development,” written by Miranda Rose Hall. The contemporary queer love story follows Theo and Cecily, who want to be honest with each...
FERNDALE, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Serves as the Location of a New Christmas Movie

I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Oak Park teacher appointed to state board

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Owen D. Bondono, of Washington Township, to the Governor’s Educator Advisory Council. Bondono is a teacher with Oak Park Schools. He has a Bachelor of Science in Education in Secondary English and English as a Second Language from Wayne State University.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Northville man appointed to Detroit convention board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Claude Molinari, of Northville, to the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority Board of Directors, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Molinari is the president and CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau. He has a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Labor Day weekend festivals, fairs and walks happening in metro Detroit

For Metro Detroit residents who are not traveling on Labor Day weekend, there’s a number of festivals, walks and other activities happening in the area. • First Congregational Church Labor Day Car Show & Fair is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 5 at 5449 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, antiques, food trucks, vendors, inflatables, 248-394-0200, facebook.com/fcclarkston.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Michiganders gather their teams for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Detroit is not just a fundraiser. It’s an opportunity for families and friends to honor someone who has died from the disease, while also supporting a cause that will help others battling it. “Being able to walk in honor of my grandma was...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Retired Highland teacher appointed to state board

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of James Pearson, of Highland, to the Michigan Public School Employees’ Retirement Board of Directors. Highland is a retired Huron Valley School District school teacher. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education from Western Michigan University, and a Master of Arts in Elementary Education from University of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Pet Vet: Mystery illness in Michigan killing dogs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - News reports out of Michigan this week have highlighted a potentially serious outbreak of a disease in dogs, and mystified veterinary professionals and pet-owners, too. There is new information from the state regulatory agencies shedding new light on this alarming situation. Our Pet Vet Dr....
MICHIGAN STATE

