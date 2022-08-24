Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Little Red Schoolhouse in Enterprise to get new home
Commissioner Rick Pate and his staff are working closely with the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) Child Nutrition Program and the Dairy Alliance to secure suppliers to provide milk to Alabama’s school children. An Abbeville man has been arrested on sexual torture charges. GOTN Preview: Headland Rams vs...
ABC 33/40 News
Dwindling Alabama dairy industry unable to fill gap for school milk after Borden closure
With the closure of the Borden Dairy plant in Dothan looming, schools are looking for alternatives in anticipation of a milk shortage, but the state's dwindling dairy industry isn't able to fill in the gap. "If you go back 25, 30 years ago we probably had over 200 dairies in...
wtvy.com
Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week. City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini’s business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.
WSFA
Alabama Department of Agriculture head responds to Borden Closures
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - In a statement released Wednesday, The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries along with Alabama Commissioner, Rick Pate, issued their awareness of the upcoming Borden Dairy closures on September 30 in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss and the effect it will have on school milk contracts.
wtvy.com
Opp @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Opp takes on New Brockton. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Court rules for city that revoked bar's license
New regulations and rules for Airbnb are upcoming in Dothan. News 4's Ken Curtis has more. Ariton will take on Highland Home in a top 5 matchup. The Northside Methodist Knights take home a win in a close game with the Cottonwood Bears. Coffee County Arts Alliance announces new season.
wtvy.com
Dothan to regulate Airbnb’s
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Peggy Deal’s backyard for most of the 29 years she has lived in Dothan’s Brentwood neighborhood was an oasis. Nothing pleased her more than watching her children—and now grandchildren---play outside. Sipping her husband’s specialty—southern sweet tea---she recharged from a hard day at the...
wdhn.com
Downtown Dothan continues to see progress with new renovations
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan will continue to see change when a local business is renovated to fit the mood of downtown. The Downtown Dothan Redevelopment Authority (DDRA) met to approve finances, as well as in-house matching grants for a local business. The plan for this grant is to help...
Man serving 99 years for the murder of a Alabama woman denied parole
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A man who eluded capture for 10 years was denied parole for the 1990 murder of a Houston County woman. Vincent Edward Lampkin, 56, was sentenced in 2003 for the murder of Gwendolyn Brock, who was shot in the head in 1990, a month before her 20th birthday. This is the second […]
elba-clipper.com
Elba leaders approve ‘one-time’ bonus pay for retired employees
The Elba City Council discussed a potential bonus for retirees during both a work session and the regular council meeting held Monday evening, Aug. 22, at Elba City Hall. In the end, the council voted to give its retired city employees a one-time bonus made possible by actions of the Alabama Legislature earlier this year. Once a bill for such action is approved by state legislators, it is then up to the local governments whether or not to fund the bonus at the local level.
wtvy.com
What new conceal carry regulations mean for business owners
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local business owners learned what the new Alabama concealed carry regulations will mean for them. As of January 1, 2023, no permit will be necessary for gun owners to carry their weapon open or concealed. Dothan Police said business owners must display a sign indicating that...
wtvy.com
Local business woman offers tuition assistance, guaranteed employment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melinda Sykes, owner of Waxing the City and Alabama Nail Company has big news for cosmetology and esthetics students. Wallace Community College-Dothan hosted Sykes on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 as a guest speaker for the Cosmetology and Esthetics program. She debuted her student loan forgiveness program...
wdhn.com
Little Red School House will be moved to Downtown Enterprise
In the coming weeks, a piece of the Enterprise’s past will be on the move to a new location. As part of a “Bicentennial” project in 1976, Enterprise High students built a “replica” of a 19th-century, one-room school house. It’s been located along the Boll Weevil Circle for decades.
wtvy.com
Trump not close in Dothan straw presidential poll
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Former President Donald Trump hints that he will try to regain the White House, but a straw poll indicates he would be soundly defeated. Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce members and their guests participated in a multi-question survey on Thursday, as they welcomed U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) to town.
wdhn.com
Small plane crashes in Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A small plane has crashed in Slocomb. The crash occurred south of Hwy. 52 in Slocomb. The pilot was attempting to take off and the plane did not have enough power causing it to crash in the wood line. The pilot was able to fall...
wtvy.com
Email details Dothan feeding scandal employee punishment
A six-foot wooden fence will soon go up around the property which will feature playground equipment for children of different ages. A feature at the Ozark Dale County Library could help you learn more about your own history. Their genealogy department is working to help patrons connect with their past.
wdhn.com
Houston County accomplices arrested after selling stolen property, police say
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —Two Houston County residents arrested after four cars were robbed, and stolen property was sold. According to police reports, Zamaine Vaquess Henderson, 28, of Cottonwood, broke into four vehicles in the 700 block of Campbelton Highway and stole property from each one. Charlette Annastine Hurst, 23,...
mypanhandle.com
Jackson County primary election results
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are the results for the election races in Jackson County on Tuesday night. Edward Crutchfield was elected to the District 2 Jackson County Commissioner seat. Crutchfield was elected with 958 votes (56 percent) to Peter Fortunato’s 752 votes (44 percent). Donnie Branch...
Rabid foxes killed in southeast Alabama after attempting ‘aggressive attack’ on officers, residents
Authorities in southeast Alabama killed two rabid wild foxes after the animals made several “aggressive attack attempts” on officers and residents. The foxes were spotted in Ozark by police officers from the city who responded to a call of the animals running loose, Police Chief Charles Ward told WDHN.
wtvy.com
FNF Highlights: Auburn vs Enterprise
Check out the highlights from the Lee vs Dothan game. Catch the highlights of FNF’s 2022 Week 1 Game of the Night, as Headland takes on Abbeville. GOTN Preview: Abbeville head coach Labrian Stewart. Updated: 4 hours ago. Nick Brooks meets with Abbeville head coach as they gear up...
