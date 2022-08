BLOOMINGTON-The High School Football Extravaganza on WJBC, sponsored by CEFCU, not a bank, better, featured the Normal Community West Wildcats blanking Champaign Central 42-0. Wildcats Jayden Mangruem led the way with 68 yards through the air, also tallying 3 passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. The defense stifled the Champaign...

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO