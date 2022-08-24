ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

USC '22 training camp: Three key things we know

USC has been confounding experts over the course of the offseason as they try to set a reasonable win projection for a roster that is unprecedented in its composition and one with a brand new staff coaching it. Trojan fans have run wild with thoughts of Pac-12 championships and maybe more dancing in their heads like visions of sugar plums. Analysts have been all over the map as well for the reasons stated above. There are simply too many variables and far too few constants when analyzing this team eight days out from its first game. Even after a rigorous and productive training camp it’s hard to get anything close to the full measure of this Trojan team as Year One of the Lincoln Riley Era unfolds on the BLVD. With all that said, we were able to lock down a trio of takeaways that we feel certain about with the season about to begin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Ten Takeaways from USC 2022 Fall Camp

USC's 2022 fall camp reached its conclusion on Saturday, capping off the final building block for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans before the season opener. Here are 10 takeaways from my perspective of fall camp. Freshmen Firepower. USC's 2022-23 offense is LOADED with experienced and dynamic talent. But it's also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

Football: Wilson Blanked By Redondo Union In Season Opener

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Friday was deja vu all over again for Wilson. Just like last year when the Bruins opened the season with a lopsided home loss to Warren and its big quarterback with scholarship offers, Wilson once again fell behind early to Redondo Union and quarterback Christian Hunt and never recovered in a 33-0 defeat.
LONG BEACH, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Aug. 26

(Graphic: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Week one of high school football continues Friday night for Orange County high school football teams. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone.com or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores in our nightly scoreboard, which will be updated.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Baseball owner contemplates sale of team after transaction with city lead to federal probe

ANAHEIM (CNS) – Arte Moreno, who has owned the Los Angeles Angels for nearly two decades, announced Tuesday he is exploring a possible sale of the franchise. In May, the Anaheim city council voided a deal to sell the Angels Stadium and surrounding property to Moreno after the transaction was caught in a federal probe of former Anaheim Mayor Harry Sandhu and former Chamber CEO Todd Ament who ultimately plead guilty to fraud charges.
ANAHEIM, CA
Lincoln Riley
spectrumnews1.com

Cornhole tournament claims to be the world’s largest

VENTURA, Calif. — John Karayan picked up the sport back in the early 1990s, before it cornhole was even a competitive “sport.” It was a pastime that many people played at backyard parties while holding a beer in one hand and the requisite “corn bag” in the other.
VENTURA, CA
K-Fox 95.5

California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas

There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Bay Area

TV's “Emergency!” Celebrates 50 Fiery Years!

Believe it or not, it’s been fifty years since actors Randolph Mantooth and Kevin Tighe first teamed up as hunky paramedics John Gage and Roy DeSoto. To celebrate their show’s half century milestone, Mantooth, 76, and Tighe, 78, reunited at The Los Angeles Country Fire Museum in Bellflower, CA for an exclusive interview with CA Live’s Lawrence Zarian. Zarian, who was a major fan of the series when he was growing up, gets the lifelong best friends to share secrets from the series, which ran for seven seasons on NBC.
BELLFLOWER, CA
SFGate

Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
msn.com

Wade In The Refreshing Waters On The Scenic Beach At Silverwood Lake In Southern California

Silverwood Lake is known as one of the most beautiful lakes in Southern California, and you’ll certainly see why when you visit it! This lovely lake is found in Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area in San Bernardino National Forest. It’s not far outside Los Angeles, so it’s a favorite destination for Angelenos looking for a peaceful foray into the great outdoors.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

