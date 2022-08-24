Read full article on original website
USC '22 training camp: Three key things we know
USC has been confounding experts over the course of the offseason as they try to set a reasonable win projection for a roster that is unprecedented in its composition and one with a brand new staff coaching it. Trojan fans have run wild with thoughts of Pac-12 championships and maybe more dancing in their heads like visions of sugar plums. Analysts have been all over the map as well for the reasons stated above. There are simply too many variables and far too few constants when analyzing this team eight days out from its first game. Even after a rigorous and productive training camp it’s hard to get anything close to the full measure of this Trojan team as Year One of the Lincoln Riley Era unfolds on the BLVD. With all that said, we were able to lock down a trio of takeaways that we feel certain about with the season about to begin.
USC football: CBS Sports names Trojans as one of Pac-12's most overrated teams
The USC Trojans are one of college football’s most talked about teams entering the 2022 season. Head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams join the team from Oklahoma while wide receiver Jordan Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award-winner, joins the Trojans after a monster sophomore season at Pitt. USC...
247Sports
Ten Takeaways from USC 2022 Fall Camp
USC's 2022 fall camp reached its conclusion on Saturday, capping off the final building block for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans before the season opener. Here are 10 takeaways from my perspective of fall camp. Freshmen Firepower. USC's 2022-23 offense is LOADED with experienced and dynamic talent. But it's also...
Football: Wilson Blanked By Redondo Union In Season Opener
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Friday was deja vu all over again for Wilson. Just like last year when the Bruins opened the season with a lopsided home loss to Warren and its big quarterback with scholarship offers, Wilson once again fell behind early to Redondo Union and quarterback Christian Hunt and never recovered in a 33-0 defeat.
Watch: Jaxon Potter discusses 36-14 win and four-touchdown performance against Norco
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – Jaxon Potter threw for four touchdowns and 289 yards on Friday to help lead the Eagles to a 36-14 victory over Norco. The 3-star UAB commit caught up with SBLive after the game to talk about Santa Margarita's big win and 2-0 start.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Aug. 26
(Graphic: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Week one of high school football continues Friday night for Orange County high school football teams. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone.com or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores in our nightly scoreboard, which will be updated.
5 SoCal colleges among 25 ‘most beautiful’ campuses in country: survey
The Princeton Review has released its rankings of the prettiest college campuses in the country, as determined by a survey of over 160,000 students from colleges and universities across the nation.
2urbangirls.com
Baseball owner contemplates sale of team after transaction with city lead to federal probe
ANAHEIM (CNS) – Arte Moreno, who has owned the Los Angeles Angels for nearly two decades, announced Tuesday he is exploring a possible sale of the franchise. In May, the Anaheim city council voided a deal to sell the Angels Stadium and surrounding property to Moreno after the transaction was caught in a federal probe of former Anaheim Mayor Harry Sandhu and former Chamber CEO Todd Ament who ultimately plead guilty to fraud charges.
spectrumnews1.com
Cornhole tournament claims to be the world’s largest
VENTURA, Calif. — John Karayan picked up the sport back in the early 1990s, before it cornhole was even a competitive “sport.” It was a pastime that many people played at backyard parties while holding a beer in one hand and the requisite “corn bag” in the other.
California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas
There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
NBC Bay Area
TV's “Emergency!” Celebrates 50 Fiery Years!
Believe it or not, it’s been fifty years since actors Randolph Mantooth and Kevin Tighe first teamed up as hunky paramedics John Gage and Roy DeSoto. To celebrate their show’s half century milestone, Mantooth, 76, and Tighe, 78, reunited at The Los Angeles Country Fire Museum in Bellflower, CA for an exclusive interview with CA Live’s Lawrence Zarian. Zarian, who was a major fan of the series when he was growing up, gets the lifelong best friends to share secrets from the series, which ran for seven seasons on NBC.
SFGate
Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
Headlines: 34 Cars Seized, 40 Arrested In ‘Street Takeovers;’ Happy Kobe Day!
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A two-day crackdown on street racing in L.A. resulted in 40 arrests and the seizure and impounding of 34...
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste Buds
Los Angeles is a breakfast burrito town and there are plenty of great options to be found. Breakfast Burrito Ideas in Los Angeles@dorydel/instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - Rise and shine: It's time to start your day off right with a breakfast burrito from one of the best places to get your morning meal in LA.
coloradoboulevard.net
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
These Are the Best Pancakes in California
It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
msn.com
Wade In The Refreshing Waters On The Scenic Beach At Silverwood Lake In Southern California
Silverwood Lake is known as one of the most beautiful lakes in Southern California, and you’ll certainly see why when you visit it! This lovely lake is found in Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area in San Bernardino National Forest. It’s not far outside Los Angeles, so it’s a favorite destination for Angelenos looking for a peaceful foray into the great outdoors.
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of Meat
Where to go for the best steak in Los AngelesRoméo A./ Unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for the best place to get your hands on some prime cuts, look no further than these three steak restaurants in Los Angeles.
spectrumnews1.com
Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
Fight erupts during chaotic street takeover at Anaheim intersection, video shows
A man brandished a long-handled blade during a street takeover in Anaheim. In a separate incident at the sideshow, a fight erupted.
