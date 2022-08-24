Former Trump campaign co-chair in Alabama charged with sex abuse

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A former Alabama legislator who also served as state co-chair of Donald Trump 's 2016 presidential campaign has been charged with first-degree sex abuse, police confirmed Wednesday.

Perry Hooper Jr., the former co-chair for Donald Trump's campaign in Alabama, was charged with sex abuse on August 24. Photo courtesy of Perry O Hooper Jr./Twitter

Perry Hooper Jr., 67, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond, according to NBC News.

The crime is alleged to have happened on Aug. 16 at the Hampton Inn & Suites Montgomery-Downtown. No details on the allegations were available.

Hooper, a Republican, served in the Alabama House of Representatives until 2003 and helped run Donald Trump's state campaign in 2016.

"The Alabama Republican Party strongly condemns all forms sexual abuse and sexual assault," the state GOP said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com