ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Abused dog in LCSO rehab program graduates, finds new home

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago

An abused dog is searching for a new home nearly two months after deputies found him with his legs and mouth taped, limping down a busy road, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=321DSP_0hTkyD0m00

“I couldn’t be happier to announce that Paco has made a full recovery and is headed to Mutty Paws Rescue,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a Facebook post. “Paco deserves a loving home that is free of abuse and neglect.”

Paco, a terrier mix, left the sheriff's office's Cell Dog Program with Mutty Paws Rescue and is bound for his new home. The rescue operates out of Palm Beach County.

Previous:LCSO: Owner of dog who dodged traffic with legs, muzzle taped facing animal cruelty charges

On June 13, deputies responded to the RaceTrac at the 16900 block of North Cleveland Avenue in reference to a dog limping in the busy roadway.

Paco was brought to safety thanks to a joint effort by the sheriff's office's Animal Cruelty Task Force; North District Criminal Investigations Division; Lee County Domestic Animal Services; and the assistance of a bystander, Marceno said during a June press conference.

Paco completed the sheriff's office's Cell Dog program and is another success story as inmates and deputies work to rehabilitate dogs who have been abused or mistreated, according to the Facebook post.

Not too long ago, Marceno won in court on another animal cruelty case and gained ownership of Sheeba, an abused mixed-breed female bulldog.

"It's not only taking that animal away from the person that's abusing and holding them accountable," he told The News-Press in June. "We don't want to give that animal back and put them right back into a position of being abused again."

Marceno said he'd pursue a similar outcome for Paco's case.

Paco's owner, Emerito Marquez, 25, was arrested June 14 on animal cruelty charges and released June 25, jail records indicate.

He's next due in court Aug. 31.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Lee County, FL
Pets & Animals
Lee County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Lee County, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Rehab#Lcso#Cell Dog Program#Racetrac#Animal Cruelty Task Force
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The News-Press

The News-Press

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy