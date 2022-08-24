Read full article on original website
Related
Peloton shares plummet after quarterly losses top $1.2bn
Peloton recorded losses of more than $1.2bn in the past three months, the company announced on Thursday, frustrating investors looking for progress in the company’s efforts to revive sagging sales of its fitness equipment. The news sparked another selloff for the company’s shares as one analyst foresaw mounting “existential”...
Peloton slides as bleak forecast douses hopes of quick turnaround
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates after a large quarterly loss, frustrating investors looking for progress in the company's efforts to revive sagging sales of its fitness equipment.
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
Amazon shutting down its virtual health care service
Amazon is shutting down its virtual and in-home health care service Amazon Care by the end of the year, citing issues with the program’s ability to connect with larger companies and more customers. Neil Lindsay, Amazon Health Services senior vice president, sent an email to Amazon Care employees on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy suit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sephora Inc., one of the world’s largest cosmetics retailers, has settled a lawsuit claiming that the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California’s landmark consumer privacy law, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday. Sephora failed to tell...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
57K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 1