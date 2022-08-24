With Liz Truss heading for victory in the Conservative leadership contest, she would be forgiven for wondering if she’s about to win a poisoned chalice. The biggest cost of living crisis in a generation, a crumbling NHS, a summer of strikes, an impending recession. Becoming prime minister of the UK in 2022 is less like inheriting a 10-bed mansion than a rat-infested shed.

U.K. ・ 36 MINUTES AGO