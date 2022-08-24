ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Monroe woman brings gun inside restaurant, threatens to shoot

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, after allegedly pulling out a gun inside a fast-food restaurant. Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Church’s Chicken located at 1613 Arizona Ave. around 5:45 Friday afternoon. Officials say they made contact with the suspect, Yamecho Williams, who came out of the restaurant holding a handgun.
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

West Monroe man and 17-year-old juvenile arrested for recent home burglary, deputies say

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated a recent residential burglary on Cherokee Drive in West Monroe, La. and it led to the arrest of one adult and a 17-year-old juvenile. According to deputies, Bennie T. Winder was charged with Simple Burglary, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Criminal Conspiracy.
WEST MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Washington, LA
City
Delta, LA
State
Washington State
City
Monroe, LA
KNOE TV8

2 arrested after Monroe officer spots man with gun on South 3rd Street

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they arrested three people on Aug. 24, 2022, in connection with weapons and drug charges, along with some outstanding warrants. One of those arrests happened after an officer spotted a man with a semi-automatic gun near a house in the 1100...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities arrest two other suspects in the Highway 165 South shooting

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UPDATE (08/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Law enforcement has identified two other suspects in the August 22, 2022, shooting that left a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. According to authorities, 20-year-old Kaleb Rayburn, Caleb Antley, and 40-year-old John Stephenson allegedly shot approximately 18 to 20 rounds at the […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Evening shooting leaves Ruston woman severely injured

The Ruston Police Department responded to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center Wednesday in reference to a shooting victim requesting medical attention. Upon arrival, officers find Lakeesha Thurman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Thurman had been driven to the hospital and left in the emergency room. It was...
RUSTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Firearm#Monroe Police
MyArkLaMiss

Traffic stop lands Monroe man behind bars for drug offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 24, 2022, at approximately 2:39 PM, Monroe Police observed a 2008 Dodge traveling south on the 1900 block of Lexington Avenue through a school zone. According to officers, they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and smelled a marijuana […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested for attempted break-ins

A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly attempted to break into vehicles on Savannah Trace in Ruston. Police responded to the area about 10 p.m. and located the suspect, Connor L. Haskins, 38, riding a bicycle on Jefferson Avenue. The victim stated Haskins tried to get into...
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lincolnparishjournal.com

Vehicle, drugs seized by LPSO

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered drugs and an alleged stolen vehicle during an investigation Wednesday evening. On Tuesday a victim reported his vehicle had been stolen. On Wednesday, the owner reported he had located his vehicle on a factory-installed GPS tracking device. Deputy J. McHenry located the vehicle...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe bail bond employee arrested after wanted man shot while fleeing, police say

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they have arrested a bail bonds employee after a Monday night shooting. A police spokesperson says the shooting victim was found on Highway 165 south of Interstate 20 around 8 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022. Police say bail bonds employees opened fire on the man, who was trying to get away. The man survived and bail bonds employee Caleb Antley was arrested and booked on a charge of attempted manslaughter.
MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Delon Scott, 34, of Hahnville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty. Scott was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and possession of firearms charges.
HAHNVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

LPNET serves arrest warrant

A Ruston woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon by narcotics investigators. Members of the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) went to Town and Country Mobile Home Park on Burgessville Road shortly after noon. Mandy Marie Eiskina, 38, was arrested on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy