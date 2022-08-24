ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete

It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
businessobserverfl.com

St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition

A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen’s Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
businessobserverfl.com

Rock-star investor puts stamp of approval on St. Pete

Cathie Wood and her company, ARK Investment Management, have gone all-in on the Sunshine City as the nation's next top tech hub. Tampa has Jeff Vinik. Now St. Petersburg has Cathie Wood. The national profile of the Tampa Bay area’s twin cities has risen dramatically over the past decade thanks...
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Changes on Central; $6M estate

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Hollander Hotel owner Michael Andoniades has purchased the vacant retail storefronts at 2620-2626 Central Ave. The Sabal Trust Company Trustee sold the buildings, which Acme Air Conditioning operated, to Andoniades’ Casdsd I and II LLC entity for $1.9 million. Andoniades said...
cltampa.com

A literal tubular home is now for sale in St. Petersburg

A former dilapidated barn in St. Petersburg was transformed into a modern tube-shaped home—and it's currently on the market. Located on a corner lot at 401 La Plaza Ave. S, in the South Pasadena neighborhood, the tubular home's current owner completely gutted what was once and old barn, says listing agent Jill Helgren of Coastal Property Group, and added everything from a new pool, cement epoxy floors, and the detached garage.
click orlando

Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
suncoastnews.com

West Pasco proving to be hot spot for fans of live music

West Pasco live music lovers rejoice, because there are a lot of local venues staging live music, particularly on weekends. Savvy places like Whiskey River on the Water in New Port Richey satisfy more than appetites for burgers, wings and things. Manager Mike Barbarino recognize that on weekends, people crave the energy of live bands.
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Treasure Island

Treasure Island is a small city in Florida with less than 7000 residents. The city covers an area of 5.3 square miles (13.8 square kilometres), with much of the area being water. People lived in Treasure Island from 300CE until 1528 when De Narváez arrived looking for gold. Sadly, many Native American peoples were killed or forced to leave during this invasion.
10 Tampa Bay

Haunted tours return to Pirate Water Taxi in October

TAMPA, Fla. — This spooky season, Pirate Water Taxi is welcoming back its haunted tours through the month of October. The fleet of pirate-themed water taxi vessels took a year off during the coronavirus pandemic but is ready to offer a ride through downtown Tampa covering ghostly tales and a deeper look into Tampa's eerie past.
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Essential Italian Restaurants

Italy. This coastal country along the Mediterranean has left a powerful mark on Western cuisine, disproportionate to its size. Italy has gifted us with the freshest flavors, ingredients and dishes. Ingredients from diverse climates and geographical regions of the Southern European nation have contributed to the richness of its cuisine. There’s nduja from the Calabrian coast, pizza and limoncello from Naples, truffles from Piedmont, Parmigiano Reggiano and prosciutto for a charcuterie plate from Emilia Romagna and of course, Sicilian bread and pasta. Your tastebuds will never bore on a culinary journey through Italia – but don’t pack your bags just yet. At the following restaurants, you can taste the delights of Italy without leaving Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL

