Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete
It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
Family of St. Pete woman found burned in alley demands justice
The family of a St. Petersburg woman found “burned beyond recognition” is demanding justice.
Tampa Bay restaurant group implements new commission-based pay model, but not without criticism
Dunedin-based Feinstein Group has implemented the structure at all of its properties.
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition
A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen’s Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VIDEO: Group displays Nazi symbols on Pinellas County bridge
A video taken Saturday showed a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County.
businessobserverfl.com
Rock-star investor puts stamp of approval on St. Pete
Cathie Wood and her company, ARK Investment Management, have gone all-in on the Sunshine City as the nation's next top tech hub. Tampa has Jeff Vinik. Now St. Petersburg has Cathie Wood. The national profile of the Tampa Bay area’s twin cities has risen dramatically over the past decade thanks...
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Changes on Central; $6M estate
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Hollander Hotel owner Michael Andoniades has purchased the vacant retail storefronts at 2620-2626 Central Ave. The Sabal Trust Company Trustee sold the buildings, which Acme Air Conditioning operated, to Andoniades’ Casdsd I and II LLC entity for $1.9 million. Andoniades said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cltampa.com
A literal tubular home is now for sale in St. Petersburg
A former dilapidated barn in St. Petersburg was transformed into a modern tube-shaped home—and it's currently on the market. Located on a corner lot at 401 La Plaza Ave. S, in the South Pasadena neighborhood, the tubular home's current owner completely gutted what was once and old barn, says listing agent Jill Helgren of Coastal Property Group, and added everything from a new pool, cement epoxy floors, and the detached garage.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Cupcakes, cookies, markets & more
You can grab some cupcakes in St. Petersburg, pop over to St. Pete Beach to do some shopping on Corey Avenue, head to Pinellas Park for a toy train show and more.
Tampa EDITION: City’s First Five Star Hotel (Opening September 2022)
The Tampa EDITION, which will be Tampa’s first five star hotel, has just started accepting reservations. Admittedly I’m probably more interested in this than most, given that I grew up in Tampa, and still go back all the time to visit family. Let’s take a look at the details of this exciting new property.
click orlando
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friends remember St. Pete man after boating accident
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — 28-year-old Jackson Christman was reported missing on Saturday after going out boating the previous day. One of Christman's friends ended up finding his boat washed up on the beach. “When he found that and saw that there was damage on the boat that threw...
suncoastnews.com
West Pasco proving to be hot spot for fans of live music
West Pasco live music lovers rejoice, because there are a lot of local venues staging live music, particularly on weekends. Savvy places like Whiskey River on the Water in New Port Richey satisfy more than appetites for burgers, wings and things. Manager Mike Barbarino recognize that on weekends, people crave the energy of live bands.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Treasure Island
Treasure Island is a small city in Florida with less than 7000 residents. The city covers an area of 5.3 square miles (13.8 square kilometres), with much of the area being water. People lived in Treasure Island from 300CE until 1528 when De Narváez arrived looking for gold. Sadly, many Native American peoples were killed or forced to leave during this invasion.
25 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Calling all freaks of the industry.
MacKenzie Scott gives $44M to foster care non-profit, includes Tampa Bay Friends of the Children
A Tampa children's mentorship program received part of a big multimillion donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
Historic Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey will open to guests in September
Historic Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey, restored to its 1927 glory, will open to guests in September
Haunted tours return to Pirate Water Taxi in October
TAMPA, Fla. — This spooky season, Pirate Water Taxi is welcoming back its haunted tours through the month of October. The fleet of pirate-themed water taxi vessels took a year off during the coronavirus pandemic but is ready to offer a ride through downtown Tampa covering ghostly tales and a deeper look into Tampa's eerie past.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s Essential Italian Restaurants
Italy. This coastal country along the Mediterranean has left a powerful mark on Western cuisine, disproportionate to its size. Italy has gifted us with the freshest flavors, ingredients and dishes. Ingredients from diverse climates and geographical regions of the Southern European nation have contributed to the richness of its cuisine. There’s nduja from the Calabrian coast, pizza and limoncello from Naples, truffles from Piedmont, Parmigiano Reggiano and prosciutto for a charcuterie plate from Emilia Romagna and of course, Sicilian bread and pasta. Your tastebuds will never bore on a culinary journey through Italia – but don’t pack your bags just yet. At the following restaurants, you can taste the delights of Italy without leaving Tampa Bay.
Comments / 0