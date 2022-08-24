As well as normal search and image search, Google also offers a reverse image search feature that you can use to search for an image you have. For example, if you have an image of a product you would like to buy, but do not know the exact name of the product, you can use reverse image search to find that product or similar products. This could be an image sent to you by a friend or colleague that you want to find out more details about.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO