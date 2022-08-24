Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Does AT&T Owe You Money? Everything to Know About Its $14 Million Settlement
AT&T customers, you may be eligible for a payment in a class action settlement. A judge tentatively approved a $14 million settlement in June stemming from accusations AT&T illegally charged subscribers undisclosed administrative fees for years. The site for filing claims is now live. Plaintiffs in the suit, filed in...
CNET
Are You Due Money From Snapchat's $35 Million Facial Recognition Settlement?
After being accused of violating Illinois law, Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has agreed to a $35 million class-action settlement. In court filings this month, the plaintiffs -- all Illinois residents who used Snapchat -- said Snap didn't ask for written consent before collecting and storing facial recognition data and other biometric information, as mandated by the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA).
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
CNET
Facebook's $90 Million Data-Tracking Settlement: Find Out if You're Owed Money
Facebook users, if you had a profile on the social media site in 2010 or 2011, you may be eligible for part of a $90 million payout from a lawsuit accusing Facebook of illicitly tracking users across other websites. You'll need to act soon, though -- the deadline for filing...
States Sending One-Time Payments In The Fall
Some states sent their rebates and direct payments in the summer. Meanwhile, six states are sending theirs in the Fall. Residents can look forward to payments in September or October. Here are the states and the benefits some citizens can expect. (source)
State Stimulus Payment Updates You Should Know About
Americans have been feeling the pain of inflation all across the states right now, and more and more states are deciding to give back money to residents in the form of a stimulus check to help with rising costs. Many states have already issued payments earlier in 2022, but now other states are sending checks as well as direct deposits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stimulus check 2022: How to check if you are eligible for new direct payments
States across the country are issuing stimulus payments in response to rising inflation, but which groups receive checks differs by state. Here is how to see if you are eligible:
komando.com
Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android
Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
knowtechie.com
Instagram and Facebook track you on other websites – here’s how
Social media platforms have had some bad press in recent times, largely prompted by the vast extent of their data collection. Now Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has upped the ante. Not content with following every move you make on its apps, Meta has reportedly devised a...
Stimulus Check Update: Millions to Get $750 TABOR Refunds in Mail
The checks started going out in the mail this week, but there are some things residents must do to ensure they get it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How To Stop Spam Text Messages For Good
Spammers are phishing to harvest your personal data or send you malware. Here's how to spot and stop spam text messages.
Motley Fool
No, The Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Didn't Pay 70% in Taxes
Someone in Illinois had the winning ticket last month. Like most jackpot winners, the Mega Millions winner elected the lump sum distribution option, reducing their winnings by $532.8 million. The winner will be taxed on their prize at the highest federal income tax rate, 37%, and at the Illinois state...
9to5Mac
Facebook privacy lawsuit on behalf of US users sees Meta offer $37.5M settlement
A Facebook privacy lawsuit looks likely to be settled after parent company Meta offered a total of $37.5M to settle claims by US users. The lawsuit relates to Facebook tracking user locations even after they had switched off Location Services …. Where location data was not available, the app used...
Digital Trends
How to turn off precise location on your iPhone
While it's easy enough to turn off location on your phone wholesale, some apps won't work without location services enabled for them. Apple provides a way to get around this. With the Precise Location toggle added in iOS 14, you're able to still supply apps with a location, just not your exact one. You'll definitely be in the right town, but the company's not going to let them know you're at 13 Down The Lane Street. Here's how to get started with that.
Backup Google photos and keep your images safe!
Looking to backup Google Photos? Follow these simple steps to find out how using an Android device, iPhone or computer
How to uses Google’s reverse image search
As well as normal search and image search, Google also offers a reverse image search feature that you can use to search for an image you have. For example, if you have an image of a product you would like to buy, but do not know the exact name of the product, you can use reverse image search to find that product or similar products. This could be an image sent to you by a friend or colleague that you want to find out more details about.
Meta to Pay $37.5M to Settle Facebook Location Tracking Suit
Meta has agreed to pay $37.5 million to resolve a class action accusing it of collecting, storing and selling location data on Facebook users who opted out of tracking services on their smartphones. The settlement covers roughly 70 million U.S. residents whose locations were identified through their IP addresses without permission, according to a motion for approval of the deal filed on Monday in California federal court. It follows a $90 million agreement in February to resolve a decade-old lawsuit over the company’s use of trackers to follow users after logging off of the platform.More from The Hollywood ReporterSheryl Sandberg Marries...
LAW・
Apple wants iOS users to update software immediately
George Rosenthal, an owner of Throttlenet, says iOS users must update their software after a major breach was detected. The core of the IOS software has a massive vulnerability that’s allowing applications to execute code on their own.
Comments / 0