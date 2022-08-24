ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are You Due Money From Snapchat's $35 Million Facial Recognition Settlement?

After being accused of violating Illinois law, Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has agreed to a $35 million class-action settlement. In court filings this month, the plaintiffs -- all Illinois residents who used Snapchat -- said Snap didn't ask for written consent before collecting and storing facial recognition data and other biometric information, as mandated by the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA).
