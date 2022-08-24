Fitbit Inspire 3 launches with an OLED display, SpO2 and skin temperature monitor capabilities for US$99.95

There has been some more speculation about the Sony Xperia 5 IV, which was in the news recently for an alleged price leak and possibly as part of an upcoming launch event. However, it seems Sony has managed to keep the expected Xperia 5 IV tightly under wraps, as despite a few tidbits from the usual sources, there has been little to learn about the much-anticipated compact smartphone (“compact” to relative modern standard sizes for smartphones).

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO