Fitbit Inspire 3 launches with an OLED display, SpO2 and skin temperature monitor capabilities for US$99.95

notebookcheck.net
ViewSonic ColorPro VP2786-4K: 27-inch professional monitor introduced with a 4K resolution, a 10-bit colour panel and 100% AdobeRGB colour space coverage
ViewSonic has unveiled the ColorPro VP2786-4K, a monitor that the company boasts offers 100% AdobeRGB colour space coverage. Billed as delivering 'true-to-life colour reproduction', the ColorPro VP2786-4K also features ColorPro Sense, a software that automatically suggests colour combinations from the Pantone colour library to complement creative work. Additionally, ViewSonic includes the ColorPro Wheel with the monitor, which provides display calibration and OSD setting customisations.
notebookcheck.net
Zendure SuperTank Pro OLED power bank can fully recharge any USB-C laptop
It's not exactly cheap at $169 USD, but it'll probably be the best and only power bank you'll need. The informative OLED display in particular helps separate it from most other power banks in the market. If you can only buy one power bank for your traveling needs, then you...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones 3.5mm make their debut in India
OnePlus may have made some Nord CE 2 and 2 Lite owners very happy when the smartphones' matching Wired Earphones 3.5mm earphones debuted earlier in August 2022. Then again, the increasingly lesser-spotted accessories have only been available in certain regions - until now. The OEM has now also unleashed the...
notebookcheck.net
New iQOO Z6 launches in China with Android 12 and 80W charging for as little as ~US$250
The iQOO Z6 is technically the 3rd smartphone to launch under that name in 2022. This one seems intended as a China-only release, whereas the other 2 are available in India. The 'new' Z6 is also the second 5G variant of the bunch, rocking a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC to drive its 120Hz, FHD+ LCD display with its 650-nit max brightness and DCI-P3 color-gamut coverage.
notebookcheck.net
Realme DIZO Watch R Talk leaks with a stylish design
91mobiles has leaked the DIZO Watch R Talk, an unreleased smartwatch by one of Realme's sub-brands. To recap, DIZO has already introduced the Watch R, the Watch S, the Watch D and the Watch D Sharp. While 91mobiles has only leaked a picture of the Watch R Talk's retail box, it has also shared various specifications about the upcoming smartwatch.
notebookcheck.net
HP Z32k G3: 32-inch monitor unveiled with IPS Black Panel and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
According to HP, the Z32k G3 is the first monitor to rely on an IPS Black Panel, which should deliver deeper blacks and more vibrant colours than regular IPS panels. Specifically, IPS Black Panel technology should provide 35% deeper blacks than other IPS panels. However, the HP Z32k G3 offers a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, well short of what mini-LED or OLED panels achieve. Also, the HP Z32k G3 covers 98% of the DCI-P3 colour space and exceeds the sRGB colour space.
notebookcheck.net
BetaView Zion X: 16-inch and 2.5K portable monitors debut from US$199
BetaView has announced the Zion X Lite and Zion X Pro, cheaper options to the Zion Pro that launched earlier this year. While the Zion Pro is a 15.6-inch monitor, the Zion X Lite and Zion X Pro both feature 16-inch panels. Funded through a Kickstarter campaign, the pair appear to feature identical panels, although the Zion X Pro contains a few more features than the Zion X Lite. Understandably, the Zion X Pro is more expensive than the Zion X Lite too.
notebookcheck.net
Jabra Elite 5: Leak confirms specifications, design and colour options ahead of launch
Roland Quandt has leaked the Jabra Elite 5, next-generation earbuds that could replace both the Elite 3 and Elite 4 Active. For some reason, Jabra elected against releasing the Elite 4, with the Elite 4 Active succeeding the Elite 3. However, the company still sells the Elite 3, albeit at a discount. Potentially, Jabra could include the Elite 5 in its lineup without dropping the Elite 4 Active or the Elite 3, although that seems unlikely given the similarities between the Elite 3 and the Elite 5.
notebookcheck.net
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro launches as the company's 'most advanced mouse to date'
Razer has started selling another Basilisk-branding gaming mouse, building on the Basilisk V3 that the company announced last year. Billed as Razer's 'most advanced mouse to date', the Basilisk V3 Pro features the company's HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, 13-zone Chroma Lighting with 'full underglow and third generation optical switches. According to Razer, the latter should last for up to 90 million clicks.
notebookcheck.net
Sony Xperia 5 IV should be 2022's best compact smartphone according to leaker as surprise upgrade could be on the cards
There has been some more speculation about the Sony Xperia 5 IV, which was in the news recently for an alleged price leak and possibly as part of an upcoming launch event. However, it seems Sony has managed to keep the expected Xperia 5 IV tightly under wraps, as despite a few tidbits from the usual sources, there has been little to learn about the much-anticipated compact smartphone (“compact” to relative modern standard sizes for smartphones).
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Lei Jun confirms a global launch for Xiaomi's next Ultra smartphone
Xiaomi debuted the Xiaomi 12S Ultra last month as its biggest, most premium traditional smartphone of the year. The 12S Ultra launched exclusively in China and will not make its way outside of Xiaomi's home market, but it appears things will be different for its successor next year. In a...
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | The Vivo X Fold S will launch in a new color and with a larger battery that will charge faster
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Vivo could have been said to have outdone itself with its first-gen foldable smartphone, the only one in existence with fingerprint sensors set into both its cover display and main ~8-inch screen, both of which have LTPO technology on top of that.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Air Conditioner Natural Wind 1.5 hp launches with discount
The Xiaomi Mijia Air Conditioner Natural Wind 1.5 hp has launched in China. The device’s wind deflector offers a wide airflow range, opening up to 106 mm (~4.2-in) wide, and you can adjust its angle from 0 to 180°. This allows for an air circulation rate of up to 700 m³ (~24,720 ft³) per hour. The natural feeling comes from the upward-directed cooled air and downward-directed warm air supplies, gently altering the temperature of the whole room.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung brings Galaxy Watch5 series watch faces to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung has not started shipping the Galaxy Watch5 or Galaxy Watch5 Pro yet. However, the company is already allowing Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic owners to try out Watch5 series watch faces on their older smartwatches. Unfortunately, Samsung bundles these watch faces within its Galaxy Wearable app, meaning that you cannot download them on other Wear OS smartwatches, such as the TicWatch Pro 3 series or the Fossil Gen 6.
notebookcheck.net
ODROID-Go Ultra: New gaming handheld previewed with a 5-inch display and Ubuntu support for US$111
Hardkernel has revealed the ODROID-Go Ultra, another gaming handheld in the ODROID-Go series. To recap, the company released the ODROID-Go Super for US$89.95 in January 2021, which featured the Rockchip RK3326 SoC and a 5-inch display running at 854 x 480 pixels. Seemingly, the ODROID-Go Ultra utilises the same display as the ODROID-Go Super, but with a more potent chipset powering it.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Action 3: Early signs of next-generation action camera emerge with possible release date
DJI may have released the Avata and Mini 3 Pro drones this year, but the company is not stopping there. According to @DealsDrone, DJI is planning to launch a successor to the Action 2, which debuted last October. To recap, the Action 2 arrived with a redesign compared to the original Osmo Action, a GoPro Hero lookalike. Unveiled for US$399, the Action 2 has a modular design and a much smaller footprint than the Osmo Action.
notebookcheck.net
GPD Win 4 design, screen size and tentative processor options revealed by new leak
Our in-house benchmarks of the GPD Win Max 2 showed that its Intel and AMD variants were formidable competitors against the Steam Deck. Now that it has been out and about for a while, it is time to shift focus to its more compact cousin, the GPD Win 4. It succeeds the GPD Win 3 and brings forth some interesting improvements.
notebookcheck.net
Soundcore Space Q45 headphones and A45 wireless earbuds launch with potentially upgraded adaptive ANC and multi-point connectivity
Soundcore is an Anker spin-off that aims to "spark emotions through music" with its focus on audio accessories. It has just released 2 products at once that are touted as ideal for even long-haul travel with up to 50 hours of play-time per charge. They are also both rated for Hi-Res Wireless Sound and AANC that can apparently block up to 98% of normally-distracting noise out during their use.
notebookcheck.net
HP launches Dragonfly Folio G3 2-in-1 premium Windows tablet with up to an Intel 12th gen Core i7 vPro CPU and 13.5-inch 3000 x 2000 OLED display option
HP is launching the Dragonfly Folio G3 as an MS Surface-like device integrating a pull-forward design with an undetachable keyboard and a polyurethane cover that confers a premium business feel. It also includes a Dragonfly Folio Pen that can attach to the right side of the keyboard and fully recharge wirelessly in only 30 minutes.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Leaker reports camera design finalisation and subtle ergonomics change
Ice Universe has commented again on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a smartphone the leaker has tweeted plenty about in the last few weeks. As we discussed earlier this month, Ice Universe continues to believe that Samsung will equip the Galaxy S23 Ultra with the ISOCELL HP2, an improved version of the ISOCELL HP1, a 200 MP camera sensor that debuted in the Moto X30 Pro. Presumably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature better camera processing than the Moto X30 Pro too, not just a superior camera sensor.
