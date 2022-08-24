Read full article on original website
ROG Rapture GT6 debuts as a new Asus mesh system at Gamescom 2022
Asus ROG has already made routers for gamers; now, it has done the same with mesh networking. Therefore, those who want or need to surround themselves with extenders can do so with devices one would hardly recognize as having such a use-case with the Rapture GT6 system. The GT6 has...
Sony DualSense Edge Controller for PlayStation 5 consoles detailed with various innovations
Sony has announced a new version of the DualSense, having already released the controller in numerous colourways. Although the latter are just different shells for the PlayStation 5's default controller, the DualSense Edge Controller should be considered more of a rival for the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller. As such, the DualSense Edge Controller contains a few changes from the regular DualSense, albeit while maintaining the latter's design language.
Nextflix-bound BioShock film adaptation to be directed by Francis Lawrence
Netflix has just confirmed that the upcoming BioShock movie adaptation will be directed by Francis Lawrence, the man behind titles such as I Am Legend and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Michael Green (Logan, American Gods, Blade Runner 2049) will be in charge of the script, while the movie will be co-produced by 2K and Vertigo Entertainment.
ViewSonic ColorPro VP2786-4K: 27-inch professional monitor introduced with a 4K resolution, a 10-bit colour panel and 100% AdobeRGB colour space coverage
ViewSonic has unveiled the ColorPro VP2786-4K, a monitor that the company boasts offers 100% AdobeRGB colour space coverage. Billed as delivering 'true-to-life colour reproduction', the ColorPro VP2786-4K also features ColorPro Sense, a software that automatically suggests colour combinations from the Pantone colour library to complement creative work. Additionally, ViewSonic includes the ColorPro Wheel with the monitor, which provides display calibration and OSD setting customisations.
ODROID-Go Ultra: New gaming handheld previewed with a 5-inch display and Ubuntu support for US$111
Hardkernel has revealed the ODROID-Go Ultra, another gaming handheld in the ODROID-Go series. To recap, the company released the ODROID-Go Super for US$89.95 in January 2021, which featured the Rockchip RK3326 SoC and a 5-inch display running at 854 x 480 pixels. Seemingly, the ODROID-Go Ultra utilises the same display as the ODROID-Go Super, but with a more potent chipset powering it.
Imposing RTX 4090 stands out in comprehensive GeForce RTX 40-series rumor specsheet and power-efficiency chart but the RTX 4070 is the real dark horse
A comprehensive rumor specsheet for the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series has been compiled by the known leaker @harukaze5719. Featuring information provided by noted sources such as kopite7kimi, greymon55, and others, the RTX 40 rumor specsheet gives gamers and desktop PC builders an easy guide to see what Nvidia may have in store. The SKUs mentioned range from the entry-level RTX 4050 all the way to “The Beast”, which may be the RTX 4090 Ti, and a potentially new TITAN-class graphics card. The sheet also gives TSE (Time Spy Extreme) benchmark scores to give a better idea of the generational performance increases from Ampere to Lovelace that buyers can expect.
BenQ unveils MOBIUZ gaming monitor trio with high resolution and high refresh rate panels
BenQ has introduced the MOBIUZ EX270M, MOBIUZ EX270QM and MOBIUZ EX480UZ, all gaming monitors designed to suit different audiences. While the latter is a 48-inch OLED gaming monitor, BenQ's other 27-inch gaming monitor both offer 240 Hz refresh rates. BenQ has presented three new gaming monitors as part of its...
PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition prices hiked in Europe, Australia, Canada and a few other regions
It has been virtually impossible (and still is in some regions) to purchase a current-generation console at MSRP. While the global supply chain issues are mostly resolved, one would still be hard-pressed to get their hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series S|X. Sony has now added salt to everyone's collective wounds by jacking up the PS5's price in select region.
Dell Alienware AW2523HF: 24.5-inch IPS gaming monitor announced with a 360 Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms GtG response times
Dell has presented the Alienware AW2523HF, one of two new Alienware-branded gaming monitors that it has introduced. Joined by the similarly-named Alienware AW2723DF, the Alienware AW2523HF relies on a 'Fast IPS' panel that measures 24.5-inches across. Unsurprisingly, Dell has applied an anti-glare finish across the display to diffuse reflections when gaming. Additionally, the Alienware AW2523HF utilises an LED edge light system for its backlight technology.
GPD Win 4 design, screen size and tentative processor options revealed by new leak
Our in-house benchmarks of the GPD Win Max 2 showed that its Intel and AMD variants were formidable competitors against the Steam Deck. Now that it has been out and about for a while, it is time to shift focus to its more compact cousin, the GPD Win 4. It succeeds the GPD Win 3 and brings forth some interesting improvements.
Realme DIZO Watch R Talk leaks with a stylish design
91mobiles has leaked the DIZO Watch R Talk, an unreleased smartwatch by one of Realme's sub-brands. To recap, DIZO has already introduced the Watch R, the Watch S, the Watch D and the Watch D Sharp. While 91mobiles has only leaked a picture of the Watch R Talk's retail box, it has also shared various specifications about the upcoming smartwatch.
Asus showcases its latest X670E motherboards and new ROG Loki SFX-L 850W Platinum PSU
Asus has devoted part of its Gamescom 2022 exhibition to motherboards, as it has now prepared new Ryzen 7000-friendly X670E models for more of its various high-performance series. All of them boast DDR5-compatible and PCIe 5.0 slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6E where applicable and often even multiple USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 and USB type-C headers - the ROG Crosshair X670E Gene even has rear USB4 ports.
Asus announces pricing and availability for its ROG Wireless AimPoint swappable-switch mice in the North American market
Asus has launched ROG mice that, despite their different names, have the same "ergonomic" design and both wired and wireless 2.4GHz/Bluetooth modes. Both are equipped with in-house AimPoint optical sensor of a 100-36,000 dpi resolution, a speed of 650 inches per second (ips), and a 1,000Hz polling rate. However, the...
Samsung brings Galaxy Watch5 series watch faces to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung has not started shipping the Galaxy Watch5 or Galaxy Watch5 Pro yet. However, the company is already allowing Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic owners to try out Watch5 series watch faces on their older smartwatches. Unfortunately, Samsung bundles these watch faces within its Galaxy Wearable app, meaning that you cannot download them on other Wear OS smartwatches, such as the TicWatch Pro 3 series or the Fossil Gen 6.
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro launches as the company's 'most advanced mouse to date'
Razer has started selling another Basilisk-branding gaming mouse, building on the Basilisk V3 that the company announced last year. Billed as Razer's 'most advanced mouse to date', the Basilisk V3 Pro features the company's HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, 13-zone Chroma Lighting with 'full underglow and third generation optical switches. According to Razer, the latter should last for up to 90 million clicks.
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE: 800R curved OLED gaming monitor presented with a WQHD resolution and a 240 Hz refresh rate
LG has introduced the UltraGear 45GR95QE, its latest gaming monitor. Equipped with a curved 45-inch display, the UltraGear 45GR95QE offers 1440p visuals with a 240 Hz refresh rate and excellent response times, thanks to its reliance on an OLED panel. LG has presented the UltraGear 45GR95QE as it continues to...
Updated RTX 4080 specs surface with allegedly faster 23 Gbps memory and more power consumption than previously rumored
Prolific leaker kopite7kimi is continuing to update the alleged specs of the upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series cards. At the start of the month, kopite mentioned that the RTX 4080 will be based on the AD103 GPU, pack 9,728 CUDA cores, 16 GB of GDDR6X VRAM operating at 21 Gbps, and a 256-bit wide memory bus. The leaker also reported the TDP of the card to be 420 W. He then lowered the power draw prediction for the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4080 a few days later. Per the updated specs at the time, the RTX 4080 was slated to consume 320 W. The leaker has once again tweaked his RTX 4080 hardware specs.
ONEMIX 4S: One-netbook previews 10.1-inch mini-laptop with Intel Alder Lake processors and a 2.5K display
One-netbook has been focusing on expanding its gaming handheld of late, with the company introducing numerous ONEXPLAYER models in the last year or so. However, the company has now returned to One Mix, its mini-laptop series. Now called ONEXMIX, presumably following the success of the ONEXPLAYER range, the series has been rebooted with the ONEMIX 4S. Based on the teaser video shared so far, the ONEMIX 4S stays true to its predecessors with a convertible form factor and a useable keyboard layout.
Samsung NEO QLED 98-in 4K TV 2022 model arrives with built-in 6.4.4 channel speakers
The 2022 Samsung NEO QLED 98-in TV has been launched in South Korea. The company describes the device as “ultra-premium”, with a 4K display and thin 19.9 mm (~0.78-in) bezels. Also known as the QNB100, the TV has a clear image thanks to Neo Quantum Matrix technology, with precise brightness up to 5,000 nits.
Portronics BEEM 300 projector launches with 200-in image and built-in speakers
The Portronics BEEM 300 has launched in India, an LED projector producing Full HD quality video. You can cast 1080p images in a 16:9 or 4:3 aspect ratio and throw pictures from 50-in to 200-in (~127 to 508 cm) wide. The projector can produce up to 250 ANSI lumens brightness, and the bulb is expected to last for over 30,000 hours. To enhance and square off the image, you can make corner and vertical keystone corrections, up to 35 and 45°, respectively.
