A comprehensive rumor specsheet for the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series has been compiled by the known leaker @harukaze5719. Featuring information provided by noted sources such as kopite7kimi, greymon55, and others, the RTX 40 rumor specsheet gives gamers and desktop PC builders an easy guide to see what Nvidia may have in store. The SKUs mentioned range from the entry-level RTX 4050 all the way to “The Beast”, which may be the RTX 4090 Ti, and a potentially new TITAN-class graphics card. The sheet also gives TSE (Time Spy Extreme) benchmark scores to give a better idea of the generational performance increases from Ampere to Lovelace that buyers can expect.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 HOURS AGO