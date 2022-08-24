ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 214

Blair Haldeman
3d ago

they received mine on March 10 and they are still processing it.

Reply(32)
23
Patrick Kreisel
3d ago

I didn't miss the deadline and still haven't gotten mine back

Reply(7)
25
Jude d
3d ago

How do you miss a deadline????? you pay before April 14th or you pay after April 14. no "DEAD LINE".. The difference is whether you pay a penalty or not.!!!!!!!

Reply(7)
21
Related
Washington Examiner

Stimulus check 2022: $500 and $250 direct one-time relief checks being sent out this week

People living in New Mexico can expect to see up to $500 in their bank accounts before the week is over. The economic relief checks from the state's August rebate program will be available to people who either filed taxes in 2021 or applied to take part in the program. Single filers can expect to receive $250 from the state, while joint filers will receive $500 from the state, regardless of a filer's level of income, according to KRQE.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Filing#Tax Return#Deadlines#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Americans
CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Receive Your Money

Three rounds of Social Security payments have already gone out for the month of August, with a couple more left to go. Since around 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, the Social Security Administration sends out checks in several batches each month to manage the massive amount of mailing. The next payment will be sent out next week.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Still Awaiting Your Federal Tax Refund? You're Not Alone

Service may be part of the IRS's official name, but the tax agency has been lacking in this area, especially over the past couple of years. It's not all the IRS's fault. Credit the perfect storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of stimulus-related tax law changes passed by Congress for the IRS to administer, years of budget cuts, and a shrunken workforce. All of these, plus other factors, has helped lead to the IRS's backlog of millions of unprocessed returns and delayed tax refund payments.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

CBS News

532K+
Followers
64K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy