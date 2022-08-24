Read full article on original website
Blair Haldeman
3d ago
they received mine on March 10 and they are still processing it.
Reply(32)
23
Patrick Kreisel
3d ago
I didn't miss the deadline and still haven't gotten mine back
Reply(7)
25
Jude d
3d ago
How do you miss a deadline????? you pay before April 14th or you pay after April 14. no "DEAD LINE".. The difference is whether you pay a penalty or not.!!!!!!!
Reply(7)
21
Related
Washington Examiner
Stimulus check 2022: $500 and $250 direct one-time relief checks being sent out this week
People living in New Mexico can expect to see up to $500 in their bank accounts before the week is over. The economic relief checks from the state's August rebate program will be available to people who either filed taxes in 2021 or applied to take part in the program. Single filers can expect to receive $250 from the state, while joint filers will receive $500 from the state, regardless of a filer's level of income, according to KRQE.
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Fall Stimulus Checks: These States Are Giving Out Cash [Full List]
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been three rounds of stimulation checks, but many people urgently need another one. Even if inflation is still punishing consumers, states are rising to the challenge. However, not all states are able to meet the need for more money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stimulus payment 2022: Direct $200 tax refund checks hitting bank accounts for millions now
Indiana taxpayers are already receiving $200 in their bank accounts from a tax refund check, days before the checks were expected to be disbursed.
Stimulus Check Update: Seven Days Left To Apply For $500 Monthly Direct Payments, Here's How
There is only one week left for residents of the Illinois town of Evanston to submit an application for a monthly payment program that will provide them $500 each month for a year.
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
CNBC
With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits
The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Up to $1,700 of stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans
As we all know, residents from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate September 2022 SNAP Payments?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) provides nutritional benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income households nationwide. While the U.S....
Man scammed $4 million in COVID funds — and paid off his Porsche, feds say
The amount he stole from banks was “far more than he would have been able to get through conventional bank robbery,” prosecutors say.
States Sending One-Time Payments In The Fall
Some states sent their rebates and direct payments in the summer. Meanwhile, six states are sending theirs in the Fall. Residents can look forward to payments in September or October. Here are the states and the benefits some citizens can expect. (source)
The IRS Sends Billions More In Fourth Stimulus Checks
Many have wondered if there will be more federal stimulus checks. The likelihood of these payments was uncertain. Thus, many states have taken the lead in sending payouts to their residents:
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
AOL Corp
60-year-old Texas man, 2 family members bilked IRS out of $18 million in tax fraud case
A 60-year-old man and two members of his family have been found guilty of creating fraudulent tax returns in San Angelo that cost the IRS about $18 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas. Federal authorities identified the suspects as Hugo Cesar Granados,...
CNET
Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Receive Your Money
Three rounds of Social Security payments have already gone out for the month of August, with a couple more left to go. Since around 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, the Social Security Administration sends out checks in several batches each month to manage the massive amount of mailing. The next payment will be sent out next week.
Still Awaiting Your Federal Tax Refund? You're Not Alone
Service may be part of the IRS's official name, but the tax agency has been lacking in this area, especially over the past couple of years. It's not all the IRS's fault. Credit the perfect storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of stimulus-related tax law changes passed by Congress for the IRS to administer, years of budget cuts, and a shrunken workforce. All of these, plus other factors, has helped lead to the IRS's backlog of millions of unprocessed returns and delayed tax refund payments.
Up to 1.6million Americans to get extra refunds worth $750 each as IRS waives late-filing penalties
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced it will automatically waive late-filing penalties for 1.6million taxpayers. Additionally, the IRS will issue over $1.2billion in refunds or credits to taxpayers who paid the fees. This means that the average refund will amount to $750 per taxpayer. The announcement came on the...
The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born
The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.
CBS News
532K+
Followers
64K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 214