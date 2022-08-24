ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

WTNH.com

Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
MISSOURI STATE
WTNH.com

Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000...
CAMBRIDGE, NE
WTNH.com

Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTNH.com

Importance of back-to-school physicals

Conn. (WTNH) — Back-to-school time is when many parents book their kids for physicals, and if that child or teen plays sports, it’s required every year. However, even if your child isn’t in an organized sport, some doctors say that getting an annual physical is still very important.
CONNECTICUT STATE

