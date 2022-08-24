Read full article on original website
OPD: ‘There was no shooting’ at SLP Jamboree
After rumors of a shooting at Donald Gardner Stadium began to circulate, the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) said no shots were fired.
Lafayette man arrested after woman’s apartment targeted in shooting
A Lafayette man was arrested on attempted murder after a shooting at a woman’s apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Morgan City Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office located 24-year-old Marquis Givens and arrested him at a home in Morgan City, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Alexandria man arrested following standoff in Martin Park
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – An Alexandria man was arrested Saturday afternoon following a standoff with police at a residence in Martin Park. On Saturday morning, APD officers responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm in the 3900 block of Howard Street. When officers arrived, the suspect retreated into a residence and refused officer’s instructions to come out. The suspect was captured following a standoff.
Woman found shot to death in ditch
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a ditch on Saturday, Aug. 27. BRPD said Jessica Green, 39, had been shot. According to detectives, she was found along Hiawatha Avenue near Navajo Street, which...
Opelousas PD issues public statement on incident at SLP Jamboree
Opelousas Police Department informed that no shooting took place last evening during the SLP Jamboree.
BREAKING: Jennings shooting suspect caught
A Crowley man who Jennings police say shot a local man early Monday on the city’s south side has been apprehended. Dandre Javonte Nixon, 26, of Crowley was taken into custody without incident Thursday by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Nixon was arrested without incident in a...
39-year-old woman body found in a ditch, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police have found the body of a 39-year-old woman in a ditch on Hiawatha Street around noon on Saturday. According to Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives, the 39-year-old woman has been identified as Jessica Green. Green was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street.
Lafayette Shooting Suspect Arrested in Morgan City (UPDATED)
24-year-old Marquis Givens, a suspect in the shooting of a woman on Martin Luther King Drive on August 18th, is now behind bars after a joint effort by law enforcement agencies.
Abbeville man accused of terrorizing and cyberstalking woman from Lafourche Parish arrested
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A man accused of threatening, terrorizing, and cyberstalking a Lafourche Parish woman and her family is behind bars. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Armon Walker from Vermilion Parish was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police issued a warrant for his arrest.
Guns, narcotics and money seized after shooting in Jeanerette injured two men
Police seize guns and drugs after responding to a shooting that injured two men.
Alexandria Police Department Recovers Stolen Weapons
Alexandria, La - In a recent announcement made by the Alexandria Police Department, Chief Howard states that on April 28, 2022 Sr. Cpl. Mark Stroud received a call about a vehicle that had been parked in the parking garage of Cabrini Hospital for 3 to 4 months. Stroud located the vehicle and the registered owner was called and was able to confirm that the vehicle was stolen. A tow truck was called to recover the vehicle, and during recovery officers saw a gun sticking up inside the truck. After an investigation, a total of 62 firearms were found inside the vehicle and have been confirmed to be stolen from the Shreveport/Bossier area. Chief Howard and the Alexandria Police Department would like to commend the officers on recovering those stolen weapons from off the streets.
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. Traffic stops are not normally included. August 21 07:00 Several juveniles that were advised to not return at Cafe Mosaic that now has returned. 09:54 Daughter has not retur
A victim of a June 2021 shooting in Opelousas read a press release on October 2021 and identified one of the shooters, which led to an arrest, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. On June 24, 2021, sheriff’s detectives received information from Opelousas Police about a shooting in the Alice and Story street area of Opelousas. The victim told Opelousas Police…
UPDATE: Man Arrested in Vermillion Parish for Threats Made to Lafourche Parish Family
A Vermillion Parish man has been arrested in reference to threats he made to a Lafourche Parish woman and her family. Armon Walker, 24, of Abbeville was charged with terrorizing and cyberstalking. On August 25, 2022, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating threats made by Walker to a woman...
EXCLUSIVE: Lafayette mother admits having drugs in her system when infant son found unresponsive
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Lafayette Parish woman admits she had drugs in her system when she found her infant unresponsive in her home. It happened in March on the 100 block of Resha Road. The infant, who was under the age of 1, was transported to a local...
Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured
A late night shooting earlier this week is leaving local law enforcement officials trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound when responding deputies found him around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. The incident happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson. Turner was later pronounced dead.
One man killed in shooting on Marigny Circle, Lafayette sheriff says
One person was shot and killed on Marigny Circle in the Duson area this week. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of Marigny Circle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound, public information officer Valerie Ponseti said.
Arrest made for attempted second degree murder in Opelousas, connection to June 2021 incident
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) made an arrest that lead to the identity of a suspect in a June 2021 incident.
Teenager detained after child was shot at Baton Rouge apartment Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was questioned Friday morning after another child was shot and wounded at an apartment complex. The shooting was first reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the Copper Ridge apartments on Lobdell Boulevard, south of Greenwell Springs Road. Sources told WBRZ that a girl was taken...
Grand jury indicts suspects in three Lafayette Parish homicides
A Lafayette grand jury handed up indictments in three 2022 homicide cases on Wednesday. Kendrick Jones, 18, of Houston, Texas, and Khadarian Simmons, 18, of St. Martinville, were each indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Austin Granger and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Opelousas Police searching for runaway teen
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for Tyler Crowden, 16, of Opelousas. Tyler is believed to still be in the area, but he may have made his way to Texas. Tyler was reported missing on Aug. 24, but was last seen by a parent on Aug. […]
