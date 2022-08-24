ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

News Channel Nebraska

LNK begins booking flights for new Houston route

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. “We have been trying to get a Texas market for a while. It’s been something on our radars. We know a lot of Nebraskans like to travel south whether its to get to Mexico or hit a connection or go somewhere else. We haven’t had a warm destination for awhile so Houston is perfect for us,” Rachel Barth, Communications Director for the Lincoln Airport Authority said.
LINCOLN, NE
thebuzzmagazines.com

Gorilla Sherman, age 2

Hi! I’m Gorilla. My friends call me Rilla for short. I’m from Ohio (go Buckeyes!) but now I live in Houston with my parents. Well, I guess I’ll start by sharing my life motto: “treats and snoozin’; snoozin’ and treats.” But life isn’t just about snacking and taking naps, it’s also about playing fetch and getting tummy pets. My mom says that if there was a fetch category in the Olympics, I’d be the top pick for team U.S.A. I can catch little-sized balls, slightly larger than little-sized balls; I can bounce balls off my nose like a dolphin; I can kick balls with my paws and nose; I can hide balls under furniture… Let’s just say, I’ve got skills. My best friends are my cousins, Nugget and Noodles, even though they are not as good at ball as I am. My grandpa, Tucker, is pretty cool too. He definitely can’t ball, but he outshines me in snoozin’, for sure.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Rumor Has It - September 2022

Castles, gardens, and Mozart’s house. A group of eager Houstonians were excited to finally see The Oberammergau Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, a once-in-a-decade pilgrimage postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid. Although organized separately, travelers left Houston on the same planes and visited the same sites and hotels on their Oberammergau trips. The Chapelwood United Methodist Church group was led by Senior Pastor John Stephens and wife, Stephanie, and the St. Luke’s United Methodist Church group was led by Senior Pastor Tom Pace and Associate Pastor Michelle Manuel.
HOUSTON, TX
mommypoppins.com

Fall Day Trips From Houston for Families

Now that it is (maybe?) cooler outside and you can leave your house without fear of overheating, it's the ideal time for a day trip from Houston that could feel pretty miserable during summer. Before the holiday season gets into gear, pack up the car and take the kids to look at 'gators or see where Texas' favorite ice cream is made. We've rounded up ten fun day trips from Houston below.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
realtynewsreport.com

CDC Houston Sells Land to Support Housing Growth

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – CDC Houston, the developers of North Houston’s City Place, formerly known as Springwoods Village, sold 29 acres of land to Harmony Public Schools, paving the way for substantial residential development. The school tract is located south of the Grand Parkway along...
HOUSTON, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

13 Unsolved: Patricia Kaye Humphreys vanished from drive-in movie theater in NW Houston in 1975

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — On June 25, 1975, Patricia Kaye Humphreys, 15, and her sister Debra, 16, went to the Thunderbird Drive-In located in northwest Harris County for a double feature. Two Dustin Hoffman movies were playing: “Lenny” followed by “Midnight Cowboy.” It was the first time their mother let her girls take the family car out by themselves.
HOUSTON, TX
inforney.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
TEXAS STATE

