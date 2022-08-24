Read full article on original website
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
Very Handsome Studio360 MagazineHouston, TX
Little League World Series: Tennessee gets rematch with Hawaii for U.S. title
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Honolulu Little League will represent the West Region against a Nolensville, Tenn., team from the Southeast Region in the U.S. Final of the 2022 Little League World Series on Saturday in Williamsport, Pa. The winner of that game will meet the winner of the International...
Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Corey Kahn, an outfielder from Pearland, Texas, made one of the best plays of the Little League World Series this year with a home run-robbing catch in Williamsport, Pa. The 12-year-old left fielder made the sensational snag in the third inning of Texas' 8-4 win over...
Click2Houston.com
Pearland Little League must win one more game to play in U.S. Championship at World Series
PEARLAND – The Pearland All-Stars are one win away from the U.S. Championship game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. The Southwest Region team will play the Southeast Region team from Nolensville, Tenn. at 6 p.m. on Thursday night. The winner will advance to the U.S. Championship...
Pearland Little League to be honored with 'Welcome Home Celebration' after World Series run
PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland Little League may not have won it all, but that's not stopping the city from celebrating the young athletes who made #PearlandProud. Pearland lost Thursday to a Tennessee team, knocking them out of the Little League World Series. Although a tough pill to swallow, the...
News Channel Nebraska
LNK begins booking flights for new Houston route
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. “We have been trying to get a Texas market for a while. It’s been something on our radars. We know a lot of Nebraskans like to travel south whether its to get to Mexico or hit a connection or go somewhere else. We haven’t had a warm destination for awhile so Houston is perfect for us,” Rachel Barth, Communications Director for the Lincoln Airport Authority said.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Gorilla Sherman, age 2
Hi! I’m Gorilla. My friends call me Rilla for short. I’m from Ohio (go Buckeyes!) but now I live in Houston with my parents. Well, I guess I’ll start by sharing my life motto: “treats and snoozin’; snoozin’ and treats.” But life isn’t just about snacking and taking naps, it’s also about playing fetch and getting tummy pets. My mom says that if there was a fetch category in the Olympics, I’d be the top pick for team U.S.A. I can catch little-sized balls, slightly larger than little-sized balls; I can bounce balls off my nose like a dolphin; I can kick balls with my paws and nose; I can hide balls under furniture… Let’s just say, I’ve got skills. My best friends are my cousins, Nugget and Noodles, even though they are not as good at ball as I am. My grandpa, Tucker, is pretty cool too. He definitely can’t ball, but he outshines me in snoozin’, for sure.
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)
Earlier this year, I wrote about the richest person in Houston- at the time, it was Richard Kinder. Kinder has promised to give 95% of his wealth away and gives generously to organizations in Houston.
msn.com
50,000 Houston Homes Might Not Have Flooded in Hurricane Harvey, If Not for Climate Change
Five years ago this month, category 4 Hurricane Harvey hovered over Louisiana and Texas, stalling for more than four days, killing at least 70 people, and causing over $125 billion in estimated damages. A study published this week in Nature Connections found that, had it not been for climate change,...
North Italia Plans Houston Expansion
This restaurant concept offers handmade pastas, pizzas, and more.
fox26houston.com
2 Texas cities ranked among top 10 best in the country for work conferences, according to study
HOUSTON - For businesses looking to host face-to-face conferences, why not consider Texas?. A recent study by SmartAsset found Houston and San Antonio to be among the 10 best cities for work conferences in the U.S. The report looked at several factors including affordability, travel accessibility, as well as hotel...
thebuzzmagazines.com
Rumor Has It - September 2022
Castles, gardens, and Mozart’s house. A group of eager Houstonians were excited to finally see The Oberammergau Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, a once-in-a-decade pilgrimage postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid. Although organized separately, travelers left Houston on the same planes and visited the same sites and hotels on their Oberammergau trips. The Chapelwood United Methodist Church group was led by Senior Pastor John Stephens and wife, Stephanie, and the St. Luke’s United Methodist Church group was led by Senior Pastor Tom Pace and Associate Pastor Michelle Manuel.
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
mommypoppins.com
Fall Day Trips From Houston for Families
Now that it is (maybe?) cooler outside and you can leave your house without fear of overheating, it's the ideal time for a day trip from Houston that could feel pretty miserable during summer. Before the holiday season gets into gear, pack up the car and take the kids to look at 'gators or see where Texas' favorite ice cream is made. We've rounded up ten fun day trips from Houston below.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
realtynewsreport.com
CDC Houston Sells Land to Support Housing Growth
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – CDC Houston, the developers of North Houston’s City Place, formerly known as Springwoods Village, sold 29 acres of land to Harmony Public Schools, paving the way for substantial residential development. The school tract is located south of the Grand Parkway along...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
13 Unsolved: Patricia Kaye Humphreys vanished from drive-in movie theater in NW Houston in 1975
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — On June 25, 1975, Patricia Kaye Humphreys, 15, and her sister Debra, 16, went to the Thunderbird Drive-In located in northwest Harris County for a double feature. Two Dustin Hoffman movies were playing: “Lenny” followed by “Midnight Cowboy.” It was the first time their mother let her girls take the family car out by themselves.
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
5 years after Hurricane Harvey, this Houston bakery is still recovering
The owners of Three Brothers Bakery know that they haven't seen their last disaster.
inforney.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
