WNCT

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

HUD, Texas at odds over flood relief discrimination claim

HOUSTON (AP) — The faded and weathered construction permits still taped to Houston resident Mal Moses’ front door are reminders of the difficulties he faced in trying to get his mold-infested walls and leaky roof repaired after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. But living in his neighborhood of Trinity-Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
WNCT

North Carolina ranked 2nd safest state during COVID-19. Here’s why.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With new vaccination plans on the way to add more protections against COVID-19, North Carolinians can take solace in a new piece of information: You live in one of the safest states during COVID-19. That’s the finding of a new analysis by WalletHub, the data-crunching online finance advice company, which ranks […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pedro Pierluisi
WNCT

Can you remain anonymous in North Carolina when claiming a lottery win?

(WGHP) — With North Carolinians winning more lottery prizes in 2022 than any other year, many are wondering why big winners can’t remain anonymous. Simply, it’s the law right now. Lottery drawings are open to the public, and winners of over $600 do not retain their anonymity, according to a North Carolina lottery statute. However, […]
LOTTERY
WNCT

Louisiana woman denied abortion wants ‘vague’ ban clarified

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A pregnant Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion — even though her fetus has a rare and fatal condition — demanded on Friday that Gov. John Bel Edwards and the legislature call a special session to clarify the state’s restrictions on the procedure.
LOUISIANA STATE
#Electric Power#Senate#Luma Energy#Atco#Quanta Services Inc
WNCT

Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
MISSOURI STATE
WNCT

Hemorrhagic disease discovered in deer across 39 North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — An outbreak of hemorrhagic disease has struck North Carolina, and it has spread across multiple counties in the state’s Piedmont, foothills and Coastal Plain, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. “Hemorrhagic disease is a common disease in southeastern deer populations that causes sporadic outbreaks every few years, typically resulting […]
WILDLIFE

