Massachusetts State

lou d
3d ago

It’s not. Many of us sign financial contracts. Mortgage, car loan etc. Will the government bail out those loans? You signed a contract. Like everyone else you should respect the contract and pay it off as agreed upon.

Catherine Baker
3d ago

totally not fair to the graduates that scraped, and struggled to pay their students loans, My daughter' and husband did a great job paying off their debt, they went years scraping Penny's . But they paid them off.

Mike Lanzoni
3d ago

not only does it help students that can't pay, it ALSO bails out banks that allowed students to borrow over their heads. Bank bailout!

msn.com

With new law, Mass. communities will be showing fossil fuels the door

Baker is wise to be concerned about ban on gas in new buildings. Governor Charlie Baker was right to pause before signing a controversial measure in the recent climate change bill allowing 10 municipalities to ban the use of fossil fuels for new construction and substantial rehabs (“Fossil fuel ban to be tested for buildings,” Page A1, Aug. 15). While the new law contains important provisions to help the state meet its laudable carbon-reduction mandates, the ban removes the ability of builders and homeowners to choose advanced biomass-based fuels such as biodiesel, a proven drop-in fuel that when blended with petroleum-based heating oil can reduce carbon emissions by up to 74 percent on average, according to Argonne National Laboratory.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Electric Bills Increase by More Than Double for Many in NH

New Hampshire residents knew a spike in their electric bills was coming, but it was still a shock to many of their bank accounts. Kieth Nesbit Nashua of Nashua felt it. "Basically, it went from about 45-ish to 90-95-ish," he said. "So it's a little more than double." So did...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spectrumnews1.com

Dry summer keeps Massachusetts' tallest fire tower busy

PRINCETON, Mass. - Across Massachusetts, over three dozen fire towers play a key part in preventing wildfires from getting out of control. Amid this summer's drought, they've been particularly busy. Alex Belote, fire program coordinator with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said there have been 840 wildfires this...
thecentersquare.com

Maine inmates to get unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – More than 50 Maine prisoners who had their unemployment benefits taken away during the pandemic will get the money under a new class action settlement. The deal, approved by a U.S. District Court judge in Boston, settles a class action legal challenge by 54 prisoners who received about $163,000 in jobless benefits because they had been laid off from work release programs. The state will be required to pay $200,000 in legal fees under the settlement.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Here's How Much College Costs Have Skyrocketed in Recent Years

The student debt forgiveness plan announced Wednesday by the Biden administration is expected to wipe out remaining loan balances for an estimated 20 million people, but debate over whether it is enough is bringing into focus the rising cost of a college education. Boston University raised its tuition by 4.25%...
BOSTON, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

US Postal Service Confirms Tewksbury On Consolidation List

More than 200 post offices and other USPS facilities are on a list to be part of a consolidation effort beginning later this year. Tewksbury is one of six Massachusetts sites scheduled to be consolidated under a Woburn MPO, or main post office, in February 2023, according to documents published by Government Executive.
TEWKSBURY, MA
GoLocalProv

This May Be the Reason RI’s Housing Market Remains Strong

Despite higher interest rates, crushing inflation, and the threat of a recession, Rhode Island’s housing prices have continued to remain at a record level and continue to show dramatic year-over-year growth. The secret may be the diversity of the property in the state. Rhode Island has little tract housing...
BUSINESS
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

'There is concern:' Worcester teachers union president reacts to backpacks being allowed in classrooms this year

WORCESTER, Mass. - As Worcester Public Schools students head back to the classroom Monday, they will be allowed to wear their backpacks during the school day. The school committee voted last week five to one in support of the new rule. The measure replaces the old rule of locking backpacks up in students' lockers unless they are see through.
WORCESTER, MA

