Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISH-TV
Hurricane Harvey revisited 5 years later
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In late August 2017, Hurricane Harvey made one of the most devastating impacts that the United States has ever seen from any tropical cyclone. The stats this hurricane unfortunately generated are still mind-blowing to look at. Hurricane Harvey was the eighth named storm of the 2017...
WISH-TV
Hot end to the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was nice way to start off the weekend with plenty of sunshine. High humidity will be sticking around into early next week. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild. Some patchy fog is possible in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the upper 60s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny....
WISH-TV
Hot weekend ahead with storm chances to return
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A hot and humid weekend is ahead for the last weekend of August before we quickly bring back storm chances. Then, we look to usher in a nice cooldown next week. Friday night: A mild, mostly clear, and dry night is ahead with lows dipping into...
WISH-TV
Friday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King. Indiana will receive an additional $99 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to invest in new and existing small businesses over the next 10 years. Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers says the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Hagerstown to celebrate Little League World Series team with parade Saturday
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Now that the Hagerstown Little League team has returned home after its World Series run, the city is planning to honor them this weekend. The team competed representing Great Lakes Regional which consists of Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Kentucky, and they’re ranked top 12 out of 7,400 teams worldwide.
Chaos at Wiz Khalifa concert sparked by ‘shooting’ with people seen running out of Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
CHAOS broke out at a Wiz Khalifa concert on Friday night as attendees were seen running from the performance in Indianapolis. The rapper was playing at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville when an unspecified incident abruptly ended the show at about 10.30pm. The area was reportedly being evacuated as...
Indy mother killed inside Northeast side motel
27-year-old Alexis Ford was a mother. Police say Ford, 27, was found shot and killed at the Red Roof Inn off North Shadeland Avenue. That is near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69.
WISH-TV
All Indiana Bets: August 27, 2022 (CFB Week 0)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – College football is back, and so is your favorite gambling show!. On the season premiere of All Indiana Bets on Saturday, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down a limited slate of “week zero” matchups in college football. We also look ahead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
New COVID shot targeting omicron could be available in September
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A COVID-19 booster designed specifically to protect against the omicron subvariant could be available as soon as this fall. Health officials say the original strain of COVID-19 has come and gone. The omicron subvariant is now the world’s most widespread version of the virus, which has prompted developers to race to create new formulas.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
WISH-TV
Choosing the right fire pit for your outdoor space
Considering adding a firepit to your outdoor entertaining space? Tammy Hession from Wicker Works of Brownsburg joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to showcase all of their beautiful options!. There are many benefits of owning a fire pit. It can help you extend your outdoor season. It’s a great...
WISH-TV
The Zone: August 26, 2022
WISH-TV is your home for the best high school football coverage in central Indiana as Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Angela Moryan bring you highlights of 22 games from week two of the high school football season in The Zone on Friday, August 26. And after New Palestine’s big win...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
AES and Christel House Academy West complete energy efficiency project
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AES Indiana and Christel House Academy West announced on Wednesday the completion of an energy efficient project. The energy-saving project took place over the summer when the school completed a major lighting upgrade. The upgrade saved the charter school more than $26,000 in rebates and incentives...
Man flown to MVH after ‘serious crash’ in Wayne Co. Indiana
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — One man was flown to the hospital after crashing into the back of a commercial truck Thursday. Crews responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of state Route one at the intersection of Beeson Station Road in Indiana, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WANE-TV
Motorcycle hits 2 cars, bursts into flames on I-65
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Seymour, Indiana Thursday afternoon. An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling Interstate 65 around 5:30 p.m., spotted 26-year-old Robert Pettry and attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to a registration violation and Pettry’s driving behavior.
Indianapolis security company pays $440K in back wages, damages and penalties
Indianapolis security company Protection Plus paid $370,459 in back wages and damages to 215 workers following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Man dies in crash on I-465 entrance ramp on Indy's southwest side
A man has died in a crash early Thursday on an entrance ramp to Interstate 465 on the city's southwest side, officials say.
Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
Mooresville police searching for mother-child pair, boyfriend
A statewide missing persons notification has been declared in the disappearances of a 3-year-old boy and the boyfriend of his mother.
Comments / 1