Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Hurricane Harvey revisited 5 years later

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In late August 2017, Hurricane Harvey made one of the most devastating impacts that the United States has ever seen from any tropical cyclone. The stats this hurricane unfortunately generated are still mind-blowing to look at. Hurricane Harvey was the eighth named storm of the 2017...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hot end to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was nice way to start off the weekend with plenty of sunshine. High humidity will be sticking around into early next week. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild. Some patchy fog is possible in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the upper 60s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hot weekend ahead with storm chances to return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A hot and humid weekend is ahead for the last weekend of August before we quickly bring back storm chances. Then, we look to usher in a nice cooldown next week. Friday night: A mild, mostly clear, and dry night is ahead with lows dipping into...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King. Indiana will receive an additional $99 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to invest in new and existing small businesses over the next 10 years. Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers says the...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Hagerstown to celebrate Little League World Series team with parade Saturday

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Now that the Hagerstown Little League team has returned home after its World Series run, the city is planning to honor them this weekend. The team competed representing Great Lakes Regional which consists of Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Kentucky, and they’re ranked top 12 out of 7,400 teams worldwide.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

All Indiana Bets: August 27, 2022 (CFB Week 0)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – College football is back, and so is your favorite gambling show!. On the season premiere of All Indiana Bets on Saturday, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down a limited slate of “week zero” matchups in college football. We also look ahead...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

New COVID shot targeting omicron could be available in September

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A COVID-19 booster designed specifically to protect against the omicron subvariant could be available as soon as this fall. Health officials say the original strain of COVID-19 has come and gone. The omicron subvariant is now the world’s most widespread version of the virus, which has prompted developers to race to create new formulas.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Choosing the right fire pit for your outdoor space

Considering adding a firepit to your outdoor entertaining space? Tammy Hession from Wicker Works of Brownsburg joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to showcase all of their beautiful options!. There are many benefits of owning a fire pit. It can help you extend your outdoor season. It’s a great...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

The Zone: August 26, 2022

WISH-TV is your home for the best high school football coverage in central Indiana as Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Angela Moryan bring you highlights of 22 games from week two of the high school football season in The Zone on Friday, August 26. And after New Palestine’s big win...
NEW PALESTINE, IN
WISH-TV

AES and Christel House Academy West complete energy efficiency project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AES Indiana and Christel House Academy West announced on Wednesday the completion of an energy efficient project. The energy-saving project took place over the summer when the school completed a major lighting upgrade. The upgrade saved the charter school more than $26,000 in rebates and incentives...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Motorcycle hits 2 cars, bursts into flames on I-65

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Seymour, Indiana Thursday afternoon. An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling Interstate 65 around 5:30 p.m., spotted 26-year-old Robert Pettry and attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to a registration violation and Pettry’s driving behavior.
SEYMOUR, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
KOKOMO, IN

