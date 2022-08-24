Read full article on original website
Juveniles Were Playing Basketball, Four Females In Room Yelling – Ukiah Police Logs 08.26.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Vegetation Fire Ignites in Redwood Valley
Scanner traffic beginning around 2:50 p.m. indicated multiple parties were reporting smoke in the area of Redwood Valley’s Road N and West Road. Firefighters were dispatched and upon arrival, the Incident Commander reported the fire between a 1/4 acre to a 1/2 acre in size burning at a slow rate of spread in the grass underneath oaks near the train tracks.
mendofever.com
Major Injury Traffic Accident in Anderson Valley
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicate a traffic collision in the area of the Anderson Valley Grange on State Route 128 has left one patient with major injuries. Originally reported around 10:01 p.m., the Incident Commander requested an air ambulance be deployed but was...
kymkemp.com
The Homicide of a Ukiah Man Found Dead Along Low Gap Road Remains a Mystery Nearly Two Years Later
Low Gap Road is one of those Mendocino County thoroughfares that is carved out of the wild. The road is a product of the New Deal, funded in part by the Work Projects Administration. Members of the Silent Generation toiled in the rock, completing the road in 1938. Beginning in...
mendofever.com
Subject Dumped Motorcycle, Man Walking By Yelling – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.26.2022
Missing Bay Area man’s car found on fire along Hwy 101
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man who vanished under "suspicious circumstances" more than a month ago and his car was found on fire.
mendofever.com
Structure Fire Near Mendocino/Sonoma County Line
A fire was reported in a structure burning east of Cloverdale and Hwy 101 about 8:45 a.m. today. The fire has been controlled, according to firefighters speaking over the scanner. They estimate it will take several hours for mopup. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to...
mendofever.com
CAL FIRE Resumes Logging in the Jackson Demonstration State Forest— Activists Warn Response of Protests, Civil Disobedience
The following is a press release issued by the Environmental Protection Information Center:. CalFire announced today that logging would resume in the Jackson Demonstration State Forest in Mendocino County, previously put on “pause” while negotiations with local tribal nations were underway. CalFire made this announcement without informing the tribes that they have been at the table with for six months.
mendofever.com
Ponds, Finding Ground Water, Consolidation—Highlights of the Redwood Valley County Water District Board Meeting
The RVCWD Board of Directors met on August 18, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the District Office, 151 Laws Avenue, Ukiah, with a Zoom option available. All of the current directors were present: Ken Todd, Tom Schoeneman, Bree Klotter and Adam Gaska, along with General Manager Jared Walker. The Board...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Rollover Northeast of Covelo—Driver Shows Up at Firehouse With Injuries
Law enforcement, fire, air, and ground medic were dispatched to State Route 162 northeast of Covelo after a vehicle rolled into a ditch reportedly entrapping a patient. The driver and solo occupant of the vehicle reportedly extricated herself and fled the scene in a separate vehicle. The driver was then...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash in Colusa County Causes Four Fatalities
Fatal Accident Occurs on Interstate 5 Involving Wrong-Way Driver. A head-on crash in Colusa County north of Woodland caused the death of four people on August 22. The collision occurred along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road at around 12:48 a.m. The report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the driver of a Nissan Altima was going north along the wrong side of Interstate 5 when it struck a newer Nissan Altima heading south.
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 26 through Thursday, September 1
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
Check out the scavenger hunt taking Sonoma County by storm
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Anthony Ramirez, creator of @PlantNseek, appeared on KRON4 News on Thursday to talk about his burgeoning plant scavenger hunt. Ramirez, who works in retail, started the scavenger hunt in May. He’d bought too many plants and seedlings for something he’d been working on in his garden and started leaving them around […]
mendofever.com
Subject Wounded After Accidental Gun Discharge in Fort Bragg
Medical, fire, and law enforcement are responding to 32000 block of North Harbor Drive in Fort Bragg after a man accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own firearm. Scanner traffic beginning around 12:55 p.m. indicated a motorcyclist carrying a firearm on his hip accidentally discharged the weapon shooting him in the leg.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE 12:19 a.m.] Crash Causes Wildfire West of Willits
About 11:13 p.m., a vehicle crashed off Hwy 20 west of Willits at mile marker 27.23, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash is believed to have caused a wildfire which had spread to cover three to five acres by 11:46 p.m. The Incident Commander reports that the fire is spreading slowly.
ksro.com
Residents in Petaluma React to Long Decomposing Body Found in a House
Residents of a neighborhood in southwest Petaluma are shaken two days after police found a decomposing body inside a house. Police believe the woman died of natural causes in April of 2021, and her daughter had been living with her corpse inside the home ever since. Speaking with the Press Democrat, neighbors say they’re horrified by what happened, while others say, even though they didn’t know the woman well, someone should have checked on her well-being sooner. Neighbors finally called police for a welfare check on Tuesday morning, after noticing 20 to 30 packages piled up on the home’s front porch.
Petaluma woman whose mother was found dead hadn’t left house since 2020: police
A Petaluma woman never left her house for more than two years, not even after her mother died inside their Windsor Drive home and the corpse remained in the living room, police told KRON4 Thursday.
mendofever.com
Male States There Are Bengal Tigers Out On The Bluffs, RP States He Is Woken Up Every Single Morning – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Four dead in Colusa County head-on collision
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people died after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 5 in Colusa County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. At around 12:45 a.m., officers said a driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way on southbound I-5 south of Fairview Road in the […]
mendofever.com
Former Willits Police Lieutenant Becomes Target of Criminal Investigation
Derek Hendry, a former Lieutenant of the Willits Police Department, is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office which served a search warrant on his Ukiah home. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lauren Berlinn told us that LCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation serving...
