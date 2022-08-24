ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Comments / 1

Related
mendofever.com

Vegetation Fire Ignites in Redwood Valley

Scanner traffic beginning around 2:50 p.m. indicated multiple parties were reporting smoke in the area of Redwood Valley’s Road N and West Road. Firefighters were dispatched and upon arrival, the Incident Commander reported the fire between a 1/4 acre to a 1/2 acre in size burning at a slow rate of spread in the grass underneath oaks near the train tracks.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
mendofever.com

Major Injury Traffic Accident in Anderson Valley

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicate a traffic collision in the area of the Anderson Valley Grange on State Route 128 has left one patient with major injuries. Originally reported around 10:01 p.m., the Incident Commander requested an air ambulance be deployed but was...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopland, CA
City
Ukiah, CA
mendofever.com

Structure Fire Near Mendocino/Sonoma County Line

A fire was reported in a structure burning east of Cloverdale and Hwy 101 about 8:45 a.m. today. The fire has been controlled, according to firefighters speaking over the scanner. They estimate it will take several hours for mopup. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to...
mendofever.com

CAL FIRE Resumes Logging in the Jackson Demonstration State Forest— Activists Warn Response of Protests, Civil Disobedience

The following is a press release issued by the Environmental Protection Information Center:. CalFire announced today that logging would resume in the Jackson Demonstration State Forest in Mendocino County, previously put on “pause” while negotiations with local tribal nations were underway. CalFire made this announcement without informing the tribes that they have been at the table with for six months.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Highway 101#Oak
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Crash in Colusa County Causes Four Fatalities

Fatal Accident Occurs on Interstate 5 Involving Wrong-Way Driver. A head-on crash in Colusa County north of Woodland caused the death of four people on August 22. The collision occurred along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road at around 12:48 a.m. The report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the driver of a Nissan Altima was going north along the wrong side of Interstate 5 when it struck a newer Nissan Altima heading south.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 26 through Thursday, September 1

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
KRON4 News

Check out the scavenger hunt taking Sonoma County by storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Anthony Ramirez, creator of @PlantNseek, appeared on KRON4 News on Thursday to talk about his burgeoning plant scavenger hunt. Ramirez, who works in retail, started the scavenger hunt in May. He’d bought too many plants and seedlings for something he’d been working on in his garden and started leaving them around […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Subject Wounded After Accidental Gun Discharge in Fort Bragg

Medical, fire, and law enforcement are responding to 32000 block of North Harbor Drive in Fort Bragg after a man accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own firearm. Scanner traffic beginning around 12:55 p.m. indicated a motorcyclist carrying a firearm on his hip accidentally discharged the weapon shooting him in the leg.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE 12:19 a.m.] Crash Causes Wildfire West of Willits

About 11:13 p.m., a vehicle crashed off Hwy 20 west of Willits at mile marker 27.23, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash is believed to have caused a wildfire which had spread to cover three to five acres by 11:46 p.m. The Incident Commander reports that the fire is spreading slowly.
WILLITS, CA
ksro.com

Residents in Petaluma React to Long Decomposing Body Found in a House

Residents of a neighborhood in southwest Petaluma are shaken two days after police found a decomposing body inside a house. Police believe the woman died of natural causes in April of 2021, and her daughter had been living with her corpse inside the home ever since. Speaking with the Press Democrat, neighbors say they’re horrified by what happened, while others say, even though they didn’t know the woman well, someone should have checked on her well-being sooner. Neighbors finally called police for a welfare check on Tuesday morning, after noticing 20 to 30 packages piled up on the home’s front porch.
PETALUMA, CA
mendofever.com

Male States There Are Bengal Tigers Out On The Bluffs, RP States He Is Woken Up Every Single Morning – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.23.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
FOX40

Four dead in Colusa County head-on collision

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people died after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 5 in Colusa County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. At around 12:45 a.m., officers said a driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way on southbound I-5 south of Fairview Road in the […]
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Former Willits Police Lieutenant Becomes Target of Criminal Investigation

Derek Hendry, a former Lieutenant of the Willits Police Department, is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office which served a search warrant on his Ukiah home. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lauren Berlinn told us that LCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation serving...
WILLITS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy