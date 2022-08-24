Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
BHERC Presents Its First Health Matters Film Screening & Panel Focused on Mental Health During The 28th Annual African American Film Marketplace in L.A.
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Black Hollywood Education Resource Center is proud to welcome an incredible lineup of Films, Filmmakers and Healthcare Professionals to the stage of speakers for our 28th Annual Film Festival and First Annual Health Conference: “SUPLLEMENTALLY”: Mastering Mental and Brain Health After the Pandemic Across the Globe: Recovery, Healing, Hope, Reimage, taking place August 27, 2022, Cinemark 18 & XD, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles and virtually.
localocnews.com
New California Building Standards Code changes to take effect on January 1, 2023
Beginning January 1, 2023, the Long Beach Development Services Department (LBDS) will be required by State law to enforce the 2022 Edition of California Building Standards Codes (also known as Title 24 of the California Codes of Regulations). Projects submitted on or before December 31, 2022, are permitted to comply with the 2019 Edition of the California Building Standards Code.
localocnews.com
Garden Grove CERT to offer combined safety class on CPR, AED, and first aid
September is National Preparedness Month, and the City of Garden Grove’s Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.) program will offer a CPR, AED, First Aid combination course on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Christ Cathedral Cultural Center, third floor, located at 13280 Chapman Avenue. Seating is limited. Email [email protected] to register. Registration and payment deadline is Friday, September 2, 2022.
localocnews.com
Providence Home Care team donates dozens of iPads to Anaheim school children
There were a lot of smiles, giggles and eyes big with excitement this week on the faces of youngsters at Danbrook Elementary School where a team from Providence stopped by to donate 65 refurbished iPads to kids who don’t get a lot of breaks. “You have no idea what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
City Renews Trellis Partnership Agreement
The City Council has approved a two-year grant agreement with Trellis International, a Costa Mesa-based nonprofit, to manage a program that provides ongoing cleanup projects while training formerly homeless and housing insecure individuals to reenter the workforce. The City’s partnership with Trellis began in September 2021 under an initial one-year,...
localocnews.com
Orange County Lincoln Club endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly
The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced the endorsement of the Orange County Lincoln Club. The OC Lincoln Club membership includes the most public-spirited and prominent business and professional men and women in Orange County. “We are proud to endorse Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly. Tri has the experience, dedication...
localocnews.com
Residents Near Max Berg Park Seek Community Action to Protect Area
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Costa Mesa Assistant City Manager Susan Price to Retire
Assistant City Manager Susan Price announced this week that she is retiring after an impressive 20-year career in the government sector. “Susan is a highly respected leader and trailblazer in the field of homelessness in Orange County. Her success in this area has set a high bar throughout her tenure in Costa Mesa,” City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Supervisor Katrina Foley responds to California Coastal Commission Notice of Violation of the Coastal Act in the Upper Newport Bay
Orange Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement in response to the California Coastal Commission’s Notice of Violation of the California Coastal Act regarding the privatization of public land in the Upper Newport Bay and the County’s response to the Grand Jury. This letter follows a comprehensive report by the Orange County Grand Jury that investigates the history of this property and the fence prohibiting the public from accessing public land.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, August 27, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, August 27, 2022:. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light...
localocnews.com
Sal Tinajero is trying to raise taxes in Santa Ana again
Sal Tinajero was the Santa Ana City Councilman who put Measure X on the ballot – which gave Santa Ana the highest sales tax rate in Orange County (read about that here). Tinajero was running for Santa Ana Mayor when Measure X passed. He lost that race but now he is running for Mayor again – and apparently he has not learned his lesson. Tinajero is once again trying to raise taxes for Santa Ana residents!
localocnews.com
City Sues Owners of Abandoned Gas Station Lot Near Downtown
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
Aquarium of the Pacific launches African American Scholar Program for its third year
The Aquarium of the Pacific will be accepting applications for its African American Scholar Program starting September 9, 2022. Now in its third year, the program supports African American students pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields related to the work of the Aquarium. Through the financial award, inclusion in a growing community, and engagement with the Aquarium, the program seeks to lower the barriers for African American students in the fields of marine science.
localocnews.com
Original 1961 Rossmoor Highlands resident to host a meet-and-greet supporting Emily Hibard and Rona Goldberg
In 1961, when the Rossmoor Highlands neighborhood had only a handful of model homes, Mr. and Mrs. Meckler purchased their home on Pine Street and raised their children in Los Alamitos. Sixty-one years later, Mrs. Carol Meckler, a proud grandmother, remains a pillar in our community. This Wednesday, August 31st,...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Council Approves Library Lecture Hall Naming Donation
The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation has received a commitment from Bill Witte and Keiko Sakamoto for a generous contribution to name the Newport Beach Public Library Lecture Hall. The Newport Beach City Council approved the Naming Rights Agreement at its Council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Naming...
localocnews.com
OCVibe proposal to remake area around Honda Center goes before Planning Commission
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Aug. 26, 2022) — Anaheim’s Planning Commission on Aug. 29 is set to consider a proposal for 95 acres of new entertainment, shopping and dining, offices, apartments and open space built around Honda Center and the ARTIC transit hub. Known as OCVibe, the proposal would transform...
localocnews.com
Lakewood city system not affected by Metropolitan Water District pipeline repair
The City of Lakewood’s Department of Water Resources (DWR) pumps 100% of its water from underground aquifers directly beneath Lakewood. Lakewood DWR does not use imported water from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD). From Sept. 6-20, MWD will be making emergency repairs to one of its...
localocnews.com
Garden Grove seeks community input on accessory dwelling units
Garden Grove residents with property containing an accessory dwelling unit (ADUs) or those who are considering adding one are encouraged to take the City of Garden Grove’s online survey to share their experiences and provide their input. The survey, available in multiple languages, can be accessed now until Friday, September 16, 2022 at ggcity.org/planning/adu.
localocnews.com
San Juan Capistrano Resident Starts Bridal Space Business
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
11th Marines Award San Juan Capistrano Rotary Members Plaque of Appreciation
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Comments / 0