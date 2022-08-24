ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

BHERC Presents Its First Health Matters Film Screening & Panel Focused on Mental Health During The 28th Annual African American Film Marketplace in L.A.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Black Hollywood Education Resource Center is proud to welcome an incredible lineup of Films, Filmmakers and Healthcare Professionals to the stage of speakers for our 28th Annual Film Festival and First Annual Health Conference: “SUPLLEMENTALLY”: Mastering Mental and Brain Health After the Pandemic Across the Globe: Recovery, Healing, Hope, Reimage, taking place August 27, 2022, Cinemark 18 & XD, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles and virtually.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New California Building Standards Code changes to take effect on January 1, 2023

Beginning January 1, 2023, the Long Beach Development Services Department (LBDS) will be required by State law to enforce the 2022 Edition of California Building Standards Codes (also known as Title 24 of the California Codes of Regulations). Projects submitted on or before December 31, 2022, are permitted to comply with the 2019 Edition of the California Building Standards Code.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Garden Grove CERT to offer combined safety class on CPR, AED, and first aid

September is National Preparedness Month, and the City of Garden Grove’s Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.) program will offer a CPR, AED, First Aid combination course on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Christ Cathedral Cultural Center, third floor, located at 13280 Chapman Avenue. Seating is limited. Email [email protected] to register. Registration and payment deadline is Friday, September 2, 2022.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
City Renews Trellis Partnership Agreement

The City Council has approved a two-year grant agreement with Trellis International, a Costa Mesa-based nonprofit, to manage a program that provides ongoing cleanup projects while training formerly homeless and housing insecure individuals to reenter the workforce. The City’s partnership with Trellis began in September 2021 under an initial one-year,...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Orange County Lincoln Club endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly

The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced the endorsement of the Orange County Lincoln Club. The OC Lincoln Club membership includes the most public-spirited and prominent business and professional men and women in Orange County. “We are proud to endorse Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly. Tri has the experience, dedication...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Residents Near Max Berg Park Seek Community Action to Protect Area

Residents Near Max Berg Park Seek Community Action to Protect Area
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Costa Mesa Assistant City Manager Susan Price to Retire

Assistant City Manager Susan Price announced this week that she is retiring after an impressive 20-year career in the government sector. “Susan is a highly respected leader and trailblazer in the field of homelessness in Orange County. Her success in this area has set a high bar throughout her tenure in Costa Mesa,” City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison said.
COSTA MESA, CA
Supervisor Katrina Foley responds to California Coastal Commission Notice of Violation of the Coastal Act in the Upper Newport Bay

Orange Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement in response to the California Coastal Commission’s Notice of Violation of the California Coastal Act regarding the privatization of public land in the Upper Newport Bay and the County’s response to the Grand Jury. This letter follows a comprehensive report by the Orange County Grand Jury that investigates the history of this property and the fence prohibiting the public from accessing public land.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, August 27, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, August 27, 2022:. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Sal Tinajero is trying to raise taxes in Santa Ana again

Sal Tinajero was the Santa Ana City Councilman who put Measure X on the ballot – which gave Santa Ana the highest sales tax rate in Orange County (read about that here). Tinajero was running for Santa Ana Mayor when Measure X passed. He lost that race but now he is running for Mayor again – and apparently he has not learned his lesson. Tinajero is once again trying to raise taxes for Santa Ana residents!
SANTA ANA, CA
City Sues Owners of Abandoned Gas Station Lot Near Downtown

City Sues Owners of Abandoned Gas Station Lot Near Downtown
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Aquarium of the Pacific launches African American Scholar Program for its third year

The Aquarium of the Pacific will be accepting applications for its African American Scholar Program starting September 9, 2022. Now in its third year, the program supports African American students pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields related to the work of the Aquarium. Through the financial award, inclusion in a growing community, and engagement with the Aquarium, the program seeks to lower the barriers for African American students in the fields of marine science.
LONG BEACH, CA
Newport Beach City Council Approves Library Lecture Hall Naming Donation

The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation has received a commitment from Bill Witte and Keiko Sakamoto for a generous contribution to name the Newport Beach Public Library Lecture Hall. The Newport Beach City Council approved the Naming Rights Agreement at its Council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Naming...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Garden Grove seeks community input on accessory dwelling units

Garden Grove residents with property containing an accessory dwelling unit (ADUs) or those who are considering adding one are encouraged to take the City of Garden Grove’s online survey to share their experiences and provide their input. The survey, available in multiple languages, can be accessed now until Friday, September 16, 2022 at ggcity.org/planning/adu.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
San Juan Capistrano Resident Starts Bridal Space Business

San Juan Capistrano Resident Starts Bridal Space Business
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
11th Marines Award San Juan Capistrano Rotary Members Plaque of Appreciation

11th Marines Award San Juan Capistrano Rotary Members Plaque of Appreciation
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

