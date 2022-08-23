Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus roads are in state of disrepair
How come almost every road entering Citrus County from the surrounding counties are in great shape and road sides are kept up? As soon as you enter Citrus County our roads are in disrepair and roadsides are not well maintained. Areas of Citrus County that are getting new roads like...
Citrus County Chronicle
St. Benedict Apartments projected move-in date January 2023
If all goes according to plans, the new year will bring new homes to 18 families with the projected opening of the 18-unit St. Benedict Apartments located behind Daystar Life Center in Crystal River. Construction is expected to be completed by December and the “move in” date to be sometime...
Citrus County Chronicle
Other Voices l Meadowcrest resident’s perspectives
‘Old news” by some standards, I feel the residents of Citrus County need to be reminded of how important the decision of the BOCC on July 26 was and still is for this county and Meadowcrest. We will look back on it as the night money and influence prevailed and the Nature Coast and Meadowcrest lost.
Citrus County Chronicle
Judge Howard’s long-held felony docket to be transferred to Judge Fritton Sept. 12
Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard “Ric” Howard looked at the docket of felony cases he was presiding over in February, and noticed he didn’t recognize a lot of the defendants. At first the local judge, who’s dealt with the county’s most diabolical criminals for 21 of...
Citrus County Chronicle
County to mull taking public notices away from newspaper
For over 100 years, people have depended on local newspapers nationwide to publish public notices about upcoming government meetings. The Citrus County Chronicle has been the local go-to source to find those notices.
Citrus County Chronicle
Affordable housing project proposed for Homosassa
Of all the concerns Citrus County residents have for their community and its most critical needs, affordable housing tops the list. It supersedes health care, food security, reliable transportation, access and knowledge of public services, and being able to pay for basics of living.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office working in Crystal River to reduce traffic crashes, ticket wrongdoers
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities are doing what they can to curb vehicle crashes in Crystal River after a rise of collisions was documented in the city. During a presentation Wednesday, Aug. 24, to Crystal River City Council about the city’s crime and traffic stats for the second quarter of 2022, sheriff’s office Lt. Chris Ball said deputies for the city, along with the sheriff’s traffic unit, have been cracking down on local roads.
Citrus County Chronicle
Small Town Tall Girl l Thanks for the memories
Last week your doors closed after over 30 years, the end of an era. I personally remember your grand entrance to this community in 1992. I was so enamored with you and everything you stood for, you were like a dream come true for that young tween. I was so...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff’s detectives apprehend felons during warrant search
A pair of felons ran afoul of law enforcement again Friday, Aug. 26, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Joseph Singh II, 42, and Michael Guinan Jr., 35, were both apprehended by CCSO detectives Friday when the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 N. Charles Terrace in Hernando, stated the release, issued in the late evenings hours Friday, Aug. 26. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the execution of the narcotics search warrant.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kissimmee man faces drug charges after high-speed chase
A Kissimmee man faces drug charges in Citrus County after a high-speed chase with sheriff’s deputies who flattened his car tires to force a stop. According to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies in separate vehicles were driving west on State Road 44 near south Arlene Avenue. One of the deputies saw that the license plate on a white Toyota passenger car belonged instead to a beige Honda.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ballistics aided local investigators leading up to woman's arrest for detention deputy's murder
Ballistics helped Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives link an Ocala woman to the alleged shooting death of an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy in a Beverly Hills subdivision. Authorities allege the spent bullet casing found by the body of 31-year-old Cory Schweitzer was fired from a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rattlers strike in final minutes, slip past Lecanto
Everything that could go well for Lecanto High School on Friday night at Panther Stadium in the opening half did so. But everything that could go wrong for the Panthers in their regular-season opener against Belleview High School did so too. Lecanto stalked itself to a 15-0 lead in the...
