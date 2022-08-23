ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levy County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus roads are in state of disrepair

How come almost every road entering Citrus County from the surrounding counties are in great shape and road sides are kept up? As soon as you enter Citrus County our roads are in disrepair and roadsides are not well maintained. Areas of Citrus County that are getting new roads like...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

St. Benedict Apartments projected move-in date January 2023

If all goes according to plans, the new year will bring new homes to 18 families with the projected opening of the 18-unit St. Benedict Apartments located behind Daystar Life Center in Crystal River. Construction is expected to be completed by December and the “move in” date to be sometime...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Meadowcrest resident’s perspectives

‘Old news” by some standards, I feel the residents of Citrus County need to be reminded of how important the decision of the BOCC on July 26 was and still is for this county and Meadowcrest. We will look back on it as the night money and influence prevailed and the Nature Coast and Meadowcrest lost.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Affordable housing project proposed for Homosassa

Of all the concerns Citrus County residents have for their community and its most critical needs, affordable housing tops the list. It supersedes health care, food security, reliable transportation, access and knowledge of public services, and being able to pay for basics of living.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff's office working in Crystal River to reduce traffic crashes, ticket wrongdoers

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities are doing what they can to curb vehicle crashes in Crystal River after a rise of collisions was documented in the city. During a presentation Wednesday, Aug. 24, to Crystal River City Council about the city’s crime and traffic stats for the second quarter of 2022, sheriff’s office Lt. Chris Ball said deputies for the city, along with the sheriff’s traffic unit, have been cracking down on local roads.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Small Town Tall Girl l Thanks for the memories

Last week your doors closed after over 30 years, the end of an era. I personally remember your grand entrance to this community in 1992. I was so enamored with you and everything you stood for, you were like a dream come true for that young tween. I was so...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff’s detectives apprehend felons during warrant search

A pair of felons ran afoul of law enforcement again Friday, Aug. 26, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Joseph Singh II, 42, and Michael Guinan Jr., 35, were both apprehended by CCSO detectives Friday when the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 N. Charles Terrace in Hernando, stated the release, issued in the late evenings hours Friday, Aug. 26. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the execution of the narcotics search warrant.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Kissimmee man faces drug charges after high-speed chase

A Kissimmee man faces drug charges in Citrus County after a high-speed chase with sheriff’s deputies who flattened his car tires to force a stop. According to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies in separate vehicles were driving west on State Road 44 near south Arlene Avenue. One of the deputies saw that the license plate on a white Toyota passenger car belonged instead to a beige Honda.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Rattlers strike in final minutes, slip past Lecanto

Everything that could go well for Lecanto High School on Friday night at Panther Stadium in the opening half did so. But everything that could go wrong for the Panthers in their regular-season opener against Belleview High School did so too. Lecanto stalked itself to a 15-0 lead in the...
LECANTO, FL

