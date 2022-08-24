ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job

Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level. Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon. The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely. A star quarterback...
WASHINGTON, DC
Popculture

Veteran NFL Player Announces Retirement at 31, Announces Future Plans

A veteran NFL offensive lineman is done playing football but is staying close to the league. This week, JC Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL at 31 years old. However, Tretter also announced that he will remain president of the NFL Players Association, a position he has healed since March 2020.
NFL
The Associated Press

Fields throws 3 TD passes in half, Bears edge Browns 21-20

CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes in the first half, leading the Chicago Bears to a 21-20 win in their exhibition finale over the Cleveland Browns, who got their first in-game look at substitute starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Saturday night. Fields, who was sacked nine times — 4 1/2 by All-Pro Myles Garrett — during a rough visit to Cleveland as a rookie last season, looked confident and in command while moving Chicago’s starters. With the Browns resting Garrett, Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and a few other first-teamers, Fields fired a 22-yard TD pass to tight end Ryan Griffin in the first quarter and then connected with receiver Dante Pettis and tight end Cole Kmet on scoring plays in the second. Fields finished 14 of 16 for 156 yards in helping the Bears (3-0) open a 21-0 lead.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
DENVER, CO
Washington State
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl

Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
BUFFALO, NY
Essence

Black Women Make History At 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Konnor McClain, Shilese Jones and Jordan Chiles, claimed the top three spots in the senior all-around competition, becoming the first three Black female gymnasts to sweep the podium. Three standout Black gymnasts made history at the 2022 U.S.Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Florida. Konnor McClain, 17; Shilese Jones; 20; Jordan Chiles,...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Roger Goodell
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders' Team Dress Code Is Going Viral

After a sensational second season at the helm for Jackson State, head coach Deion Sanders has big plans for his team in 2022. To that end, he wants his players to dress appropriately. In a YouTube video, Coach Prime is telling his players that he wants them to dress nicer...
JACKSON, MS
