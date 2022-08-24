Read full article on original website
Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job
Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level. Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon. The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely. A star quarterback...
Veteran NFL Player Announces Retirement at 31, Announces Future Plans
A veteran NFL offensive lineman is done playing football but is staying close to the league. This week, JC Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL at 31 years old. However, Tretter also announced that he will remain president of the NFL Players Association, a position he has healed since March 2020.
Fields throws 3 TD passes in half, Bears edge Browns 21-20
CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes in the first half, leading the Chicago Bears to a 21-20 win in their exhibition finale over the Cleveland Browns, who got their first in-game look at substitute starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Saturday night. Fields, who was sacked nine times — 4 1/2 by All-Pro Myles Garrett — during a rough visit to Cleveland as a rookie last season, looked confident and in command while moving Chicago’s starters. With the Browns resting Garrett, Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and a few other first-teamers, Fields fired a 22-yard TD pass to tight end Ryan Griffin in the first quarter and then connected with receiver Dante Pettis and tight end Cole Kmet on scoring plays in the second. Fields finished 14 of 16 for 156 yards in helping the Bears (3-0) open a 21-0 lead.
Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim
Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl
Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
Black Women Make History At 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Konnor McClain, Shilese Jones and Jordan Chiles, claimed the top three spots in the senior all-around competition, becoming the first three Black female gymnasts to sweep the podium. Three standout Black gymnasts made history at the 2022 U.S.Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Florida. Konnor McClain, 17; Shilese Jones; 20; Jordan Chiles,...
Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyron Smith Injury ‘Serious’; Cowboys to Explore O-Line Move - Sign Ex Chiefs Pro Bowler Eric Fisher?
Money? Injuries? Personal issues? An NFL team is obviously more privy to those details than most of us are. But ...
Byron Allen Strikes Deal With CBS To Bring HBCU Sports To Major Broadcast And Streaming Platforms
The media mogul's streaming app HBCU Go now has nationwide clearance for their 2022-23 sports season. Byron Allen is continuing to deliver on his promise of amplifying Black excellence with the latest deal his company just landed. According to a news release, Byron’s Allen Media Group (AMG) gained clearance for...
Frito-Lay Partners With United Negro College Fund To Help Black Students Pay For School Costs
The initiative is aimed at removing significant barriers for BIPOC students. Inflation has impacted everyone, particularly the young adults who are aiming to build a life for themselves. Luckily, Frito-Lay is stepping in to make things easier. The food conglomerate recently announced a partnership with the United Negro College Fund...
Look: Deion Sanders' Team Dress Code Is Going Viral
After a sensational second season at the helm for Jackson State, head coach Deion Sanders has big plans for his team in 2022. To that end, he wants his players to dress appropriately. In a YouTube video, Coach Prime is telling his players that he wants them to dress nicer...
SOURCE SPORTS: The Black Fives Foundation Place Headstone for African-American Basketball Pioneer WIll Anthony Madden
The Black Fives Foundation celebrates placing a headstone on the unmarked grave of African American basketball pioneer WIll Anthony Madden. The headstone arrived ahead of his birthday, August 24. Madden was born in 1883. Known as the “King of Black Basketball,” Madden was born in an unmarked grave because he...
MEAC/SWAC, Black Panther collaboration on display in Atlanta
Inside the stadium, fans will be able to pose for pictures at a special Black Panther photo booth, and 15,000 promotional posters will be distributed at the game. The post MEAC/SWAC, Black Panther collaboration on display in Atlanta appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
