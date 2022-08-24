Read full article on original website
Witness tamperer wanted by Minnehaha County Sheriff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Witness tampering is a crime that will have the authorities looking for you. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Cassandra Kay Grant who is wanted for Witness Tampering. Grant, 36, is five foot six and weighs 305...
One man dead after fatal crash in Moody County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man has died in a one-vehicle crash that was reported early Wednesday morning south of Colman. Authorities say that a Polaris Ranger ATV was eastbound on 237th Street when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch, and came to rest against a barbed wire fence.
