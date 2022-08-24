Read full article on original website
wrcitytimes.com
South Wood County YMCA CEO accepts new role
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The John E. Alexander South Wood County YMCA board of directors has announced that its chief executive officer, Bret Salscheider, will be stepping down on September 23rd to become the new President & CEO of the YMCA of the Fox Cities. Salscheider has served as CEO...
onfocus.news
Festival Foods’ Brat Stands Help 31+ Local Nonprofits This Summer
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The brat stand at Festival Foods has been a longtime staple in the Marshfield community – and throughout the state at Festival locations. Nearly 450 separate nonprofits have utilized Festival Foods’ Brat Stands in 2022 alone. So far, 31 nonprofits have hosted a stand in Marshfield – totaling 70 separate Brat Stand fundraisers this year at the Marshfield location.
Burks Bar to hold dog-friendly event
Well-behaved dogs (and their owners and friends) are invited to a fundraising event this weekend at Burks Bar in Wausau, with food, music, prizes and fun – along with adoptable dogs in search of a forever home. The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event is set from noon to 6...
wearegreenbay.com
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
spmetrowire.com
Celebrate ‘National Dog Day’ with these pups awaiting adoption
Ewok is a one-year-old rottweiler mix. Ewok is a self-assured, strong, active boy. He is looking for an. adult home with people who have experience with large dogs. Ewok loves to play with tennis balls. He knows “sit” and “down,” but he does need some training on how to walk on a leash properly.
Wausau area births, Aug. 23
Jamie and Meghan Slott announce the birth of their son Noah Oliver, born at 8:34 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022. Noah weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Yee Xiong and La Vang announce the birth of their son Marvelous Muaj Hmoo, born at 2:32 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022. Marvelous weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
Wausau senior living facility to close, residents to relocate
A Wausau senior living facility with 13 residents will close its doors after the owner sold the property to a group that is using the facility for a new purpose, company officials tell Wausau Pilot & Review. Artisan Senior Living, 111 Bellis St., is also known as Starlight Senor Homes...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
2 wanted in suspected regional theft scam
Police are searching for two people suspected of fraud in a scam being used throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert notification. One suspect gave the name of Antoinette Williams, while the other gave a photo ID that showed the name of Timothy Litt, police said. The couple is accused of fraudulently buying more than $28,000 in furniture between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Mall Furniture in Marshfield.
Portage County man reported missing
Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
WSAW
1 arrested for causing weekend Spectrum outage in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 55-year-old man is charged with intentionally causing a weekend internet outage. The Spectrum outage impacted the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities Saturday morning. George Wood remains in custody on a $5,000 signature bond. Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Wausau Police were notified...
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano community reacts to superintendent resignation announcement
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano School Board President Mike Musolff said he is focused on the future in the wake of superintendent Randi Anderson announcing her resignation. A district official tipped Local Five News off about the announcement around 4 p.m. The official shared a statement from the district...
onfocus.news
SPASH Tennis Splits with Rhinelander, Hudson
STEVENS POINT – 7, Rhinelander – 0 Singles:. No. 1 – Tatum Thielman, STEVENS POINT def. Tori Riopel, Rhinelander, 6-2 , 6-0 No. 2 – Rylan Woytasik, STEVENS POINT def. Kelsey Winter, Rhinelander, 6-2 , 6-0 No. 3 – Addison Jandrain, STEVENS POINT def. Shayla Coppenger,...
WSAW
State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has released new details about the nature of the investigation into a classic car restoration business in Stratford. According to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, the business is under investigation for the suspicion of theft by fraud, making false statements on a title and false representation, specifically VIN tampering.
whby.com
Controversial Shawano County campground sold out of receivership
SHAWANO, Wis–A controversial Shawano County campground is getting a new owner. A judge approves the sale of Annie’s Campground in Gresham to Positive Ventures LLC for a reported two million dollars. The campground’s previous owner, Ann Retzlaff, was ordered to sell the facility after defaulting on loans tied...
UPDATE: Body discovered in Rib Mountain field, investigation underway
Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday in Rib Mountain, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department news release. Sheriff’s officials say the discovery was made just before noon in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in the town of Rib Mountain.
onfocus.news
Stevens Point SPASH Boys Soccer Schedule
Pool Play #1 10-04-22 7:00PM TBA Away vs. TBA, DC Everest, Marshfield High School, Merrill, Wausau East, Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln TBA. Pool Play #2 10-06-22 7:00PM TBA Away vs. TBA, DC Everest, Marshfield High School, Merrill, Wausau East, Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln TBA. Pool Play #3 10-11-22...
WSAW
Classic car business in Stratford under investigation
Children heading back to school at Newman Catholic Schools greeted by new staff members. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Firehouse, Hyde rock the 400 Block to benefit Peyton's Promise. Firehouse Prepares to Rock 400 Block 8/24/2022.
Medford plant employing 170 people to close
Phillips-Medisize will shutter manufacturing operations in Medford, where 170 people are employed, officials say. The phased closure will be completed in 2023. The company, in a release, said production in Medford will shift to the Phillips facility, which they say has the size and capabilities to support future customers. Phillips-Medisize...
