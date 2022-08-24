Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
milwaukeemag.com
9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 26-28
It wouldn’t be summer in Milwaukee without the fun and family-friendly Mexican Fiesta! Celebrate the rich music, food and dance cultures of Mexico at the Summerfest Grounds all weekend long, and support the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation. Kids can enjoy folkloric dancers and craft workshops while adults can check out the plethora of live performers, the Fiesta Run and Walk, or the Custom Car & Motorcycle Show.
5 people shot in Racine, Wisconsin overnight
RACINE, Wis. - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee.Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said.Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies dedicating parade in Muskego to Ginny Sorenson
MUSKEGO — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will be honoring and dedicating the DandiLion Daze/Muskego Fest parade to Ginny Sorenson. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Sorenson was one of six people who died in the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021. Over 60 people were also injured after a man drove a car through the parade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
wtmj.com
5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday
MUKWONAGO — On Tuesday at approximately 12 a.m., a Mukwonago police officer spoke to mothers Sandra Kos and Kim Kelley about their two 14-year-old children, who were missing. According to Kelley, who lives in Oconomowoc, she took her son Jesse Kelley to Mukwonago to attend a school appointment. On...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody
JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
milwaukeerecord.com
Check out a new, delightfully detailed illustrated map of Milwaukee
What is it about illustrated maps of Milwaukee that’s so fascinating, so captivating, so delightful? We have one from the ’70s hanging in our office, and many others have popped up over the years, too. Now, artist and illustrator Mario Zucca has entered the cartoon Milwaukee map fray with a whimsical and delightfully detailed creation that has to be seen to be appreciated. So here it is!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Habitat's Waukesha subdivision breaks ground
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County broke ground on its latest development Friday, Aug. 26. Construction began on its first 20-home subdivision, located at the site of the former Aeroshade factory in the Broadway Heights neighborhood between Oakland and Greenfield. The 16 single-family homes and two duplex...
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet to open Thursday
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet will open Thursday near 91st and Fond Du Lac. Dozens of large rolling tables piled high with items will be ready to explore when doors open at 9 a.m.
Milwaukee parents lash out against mask mandate revival: 'a bunch of bullies and cowards'
Milwaukee, Wis. – Parents in the Milwaukee School District who said their children suffered wearing masks are outraged about the new policy for K-12 schools which activates a mask mandate when community levels of COVID-19 reach a certain threshold. The Wisconsin district superintendent, Keith Posley, mandated masks for students...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
Milwaukee woman to open food truck park in area she grew up in
An empty parking lot near 71st and Capitol Dr. may not look like much at the moment but, a year from now, Whitney Walker says this will be the destination of her new food truck park.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Milwaukee
Small furry pets available for adoption in Milwaukee. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Petfinder.
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
milwaukeemag.com
Donut Monster Is Opening Cedarburg Location
More doughnuts! Donut Monster – which has locations in Whitefish Bay and the Third Ward – is growing. Co-owner Jackie Woods says their third location, in Cedarburg, will open sometime in October. The site (W62 N634 Washington Ave.) is an 1870 building in the Washington Avenue Historic District,...
Wisconsin man, 3 others accused of stealing $800,000+ in federal COVID loans
A Milwaukee man and three others from out of state are accused of stealing $874,229 in federal funding meant to benefit small businesses.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
11th and Keefe: 1 person dead, Milwaukee police on the scene
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms a man is dead near 11th and Keefe on Friday afternoon, Aug. 26. Milwaukee police are on the scene. FOX6 News has a crew ON the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
Comments / 1