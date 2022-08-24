ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wearegreenbay.com

NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
ALGOMA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 26-28

It wouldn’t be summer in Milwaukee without the fun and family-friendly Mexican Fiesta! Celebrate the rich music, food and dance cultures of Mexico at the Summerfest Grounds all weekend long, and support the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation. Kids can enjoy folkloric dancers and craft workshops while adults can check out the plethora of live performers, the Fiesta Run and Walk, or the Custom Car & Motorcycle Show.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

5 people shot in Racine, Wisconsin overnight

RACINE, Wis. - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee.Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said.Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Milwaukee Dancing Grannies dedicating parade in Muskego to Ginny Sorenson

MUSKEGO — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will be honoring and dedicating the DandiLion Daze/Muskego Fest parade to Ginny Sorenson. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Sorenson was one of six people who died in the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021. Over 60 people were also injured after a man drove a car through the parade.
MUSKEGO, WI
wuwm.com

Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin

When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wtmj.com

5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday

MUKWONAGO — On Tuesday at approximately 12 a.m., a Mukwonago police officer spoke to mothers Sandra Kos and Kim Kelley about their two 14-year-old children, who were missing. According to Kelley, who lives in Oconomowoc, she took her son Jesse Kelley to Mukwonago to attend a school appointment. On...
MUKWONAGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody

JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
JACKSON, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Check out a new, delightfully detailed illustrated map of Milwaukee

What is it about illustrated maps of Milwaukee that’s so fascinating, so captivating, so delightful? We have one from the ’70s hanging in our office, and many others have popped up over the years, too. Now, artist and illustrator Mario Zucca has entered the cartoon Milwaukee map fray with a whimsical and delightfully detailed creation that has to be seen to be appreciated. So here it is!
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Habitat's Waukesha subdivision breaks ground

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County broke ground on its latest development Friday, Aug. 26. Construction began on its first 20-home subdivision, located at the site of the former Aeroshade factory in the Broadway Heights neighborhood between Oakland and Greenfield. The 16 single-family homes and two duplex...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Q985

Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park

Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
MADISON, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
KENOSHA, WI
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Milwaukee

Small furry pets available for adoption in Milwaukee. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Petfinder.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Donut Monster Is Opening Cedarburg Location

More doughnuts! Donut Monster – which has locations in Whitefish Bay and the Third Ward – is growing. Co-owner Jackie Woods says their third location, in Cedarburg, will open sometime in October. The site (W62 N634 Washington Ave.) is an 1870 building in the Washington Avenue Historic District,...
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11th and Keefe: 1 person dead, Milwaukee police on the scene

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms a man is dead near 11th and Keefe on Friday afternoon, Aug. 26. Milwaukee police are on the scene. FOX6 News has a crew ON the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
MILWAUKEE, WI

