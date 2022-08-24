Read full article on original website
City administrator for Wausau? The debate just heats up
Should the City of Wausau have a city administrator? While some city leaders are exploring the topic, others are dismissing the conversation as one engineered by a handful of people trying to create a negative impression of current local leaders. Gerald Whitburn, a retired businessman who spent much of his...
wrcitytimes.com
South Wood County YMCA CEO accepts new role
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The John E. Alexander South Wood County YMCA board of directors has announced that its chief executive officer, Bret Salscheider, will be stepping down on September 23rd to become the new President & CEO of the YMCA of the Fox Cities. Salscheider has served as CEO...
947jackfm.com
Clean-up deadline set at mobile home park
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – An area mobile home park is under notice by Portage County Health and Human Services. The Four Seasons Mobile Home Community has until September 6, to clean up human waste found on the property. Plastic milk jugs were outside one resident’s property, filled with...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Streets to Have Rejuvenating Maintenance Work Done Starting Monday
CAM LLC., is scheduled to do asphalt rejuvenating maintenance work on streets through the City of Marshfield starting Monday, August 29th, through Friday, September 2nd, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The contractor will be applying Reclamite, a petroleum maltene-based rejuvenation agent to some local roads in...
spmetrowire.com
After 700+ attempts to find counsel, county may be on the hook for Kluck attorney
Portage Co. taxpayers may end up having to pay the legal fees for a Stevens Point man with a lengthy criminal record.
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
WSAW
102-year-old Plover woman given Wisconsin Broadcasting Association award
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Lilly Johnson of Plover received a Wisconsin broadcaster’s association award at the age of 102 when Travis Place of 107.9 the Big Cheese’s Trav in the Morning gave her the trophy she helped him win for Best Morning Show. Johnson is a long-term resident...
Volm captures super late models finale as Mondeik completes rare SPS three-peat
WAUSAU, Wis. (Aug. 25) – The number three was a good one for both Justin Mondeik and Travis Volm on Season Championship Night at State Park Speedway. Mondeik joined some exclusive company at the track with his third consecutive Auto Select Super Late Models pres. by C-Tech championship, while Volm picked up his third feature win of the season, holding off Mondeik on the final night of weekly racing at the Rib Mountain quarter-mile for 2022.
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Reminds Residents that Decorations Must be Removed From Hillside Cemetery by October 1st
All decorations, containers, shepherd hooks, solar lights and other adornments at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield must be removed by October 1st for fall clean-up. Items affixed to headstones may stay, (i.e. grave saddles, monument-mounted vases), but any loose trinkets or items stuck in the ground around the stone must be removed.
Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Cuts Fiber-Optic Cables Causing Outage
A Wausau man was arrested after intentionally damaging fiber-optic cables. The cables provided internet and telecommunications in downtown Wausau. This created a Spectrum cable outage this past Saturday morning in Wausau. The man responsible was identified as 55-year-old George Wood. Wood appeared in Marathon County Court on Monday for the...
WSAW
State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has released new details about the nature of the investigation into a classic car restoration business in Stratford. According to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, the business is under investigation for the suspicion of theft by fraud, making false statements on a title and false representation, specifically VIN tampering.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person arrested outside of Metropolis Resort after high-speed chase Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a Thursday night incident involving a high-speed chase that ended with a suspect’s arrest in Eau Claire. According to the Eau Claire Police Department, a vehicle pursuit with speeds over 100mph on Interstate 94 entered Eau Claire...
933kwto.com
Marshfield Moves to 4-Day School Week
The Marshfield School District is going to a four day week. Superintendent Mike Henry says the change is being made primarily to help teachers. Students will be in class Tuesday through Friday. Henry says that teachers will use about half of the Monday’s for professional development, and the other half will be days off.
2 wanted in suspected regional theft scam
Police are searching for two people suspected of fraud in a scam being used throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert notification. One suspect gave the name of Antoinette Williams, while the other gave a photo ID that showed the name of Timothy Litt, police said. The couple is accused of fraudulently buying more than $28,000 in furniture between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Mall Furniture in Marshfield.
onfocus.news
Milk Tanker Tips Over at Roundabout South of Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Emergency responders assisted with an incident Tuesday in which a milk tanker tipped over while traversing the roundabout at HWY 10/Klondike and HWY 80 south of Marshfield. “Thankfully, there was only milk in the tanker, but believe it or not, milk in large quantities like...
WSAW
Taylor County deer farm depopulated after CWD discovered
(WSAW) - A Taylor County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease last year has been depopulated. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirms of the 238 animals tested as a result of the depopulation, 61 were positive for the disease. In 2021, a 6-year-old...
onfocus.news
Search Warrant Executed at Stratford Business
STRATFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Wisconsin State Patrol executed a search warrant at Stratford business “Kuyoth’s Klassics” today. There was heavy police presence at the location throughout the day Thursday, with officers seen removing papers and other items from various buildings associated with the business. Marathon County Sheriff’s Office personnel were also on-scene.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Parents Paying More to Bus Kids to School
Marshfield parents are paying a high price for bussing their kids to school. According to a release from the Marshfield School District and Kobussen Buses, the company the district uses, parents will be paying $800 a year, per student for bus services. This is for children living within two miles of the District. Last year, parents were paying $200.
wearegreenbay.com
Wausau man arrested for intentionally causing Spectrum outage
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old man was arrested after he was identified as the suspect that allegedly damaged Spectrum fiber-optic cables on purpose. The Wausau Police Department announced that 55-year-old George Wood was arrested after a widespread Spectrum outage on Saturday morning. On August 20, around 12:45 p.m. police were told that Spectrum fiber-optic cables were intentionally damaged in downtown Wausau.
