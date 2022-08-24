Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Most common symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases: Men vs. women
Researchers reviewed studies to outline the most common symptoms of six cardiovascular conditions. They found that symptoms vary between men and women, as well as over time. They concluded that keeping track of symptoms is crucial for patient care and outcomes. of deaths worldwide are linked to cardiovascular (CV) conditions.
Healthline
Disorders of the Liver and Pancreas: Symptoms and Treatment
A range of disorders can affect your liver and pancreas. Various conditions can make it difficult for these organs to perform the essential tasks your body needs to digest food, absorb nutrients, and handle toxins. Some liver and pancreas conditions are acute and can be treated and resolved quickly. Other...
The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share
Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
These Gastrointestinal Symptoms Could Be A Sign Of COVID-19
The most common early signs of COVID-19 include shortness of breath, fever, and cough. However, gastrointestinal issues are not unheard of.
scitechdaily.com
Research Shows “Remarkable” Impacts of Grape Consumption on Health and Lifespans
In comprehensive studies published recently in the journal Foods, it was reported that the long-term addition of grapes to the diet of mice leads to unique gene expression patterns, reduces fatty liver, and extends the lifespan of animals consuming a high-fat western style diet. The research team was led by Dr. John Pezzuto of Western New England University.
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of a Ruptured Ovarian Cyst
Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that often form on or in an ovary (a reproductive organ that produces eggs). It is normal for certain types of ovarian cysts called follicular cysts to rupture when ovulation occurs during the menstrual cycle. Ruptured ovarian cysts may cause no symptoms. If there are...
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Prediabetes
Approximately 38% of adults and 28% of children in the United States have prediabetes, a health condition associated with abnormally high blood sugar levels. While blood sugar (glucose) levels are elevated in prediabetes, they are not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. This article highlights the possible...
Old medicine that costs pennies can restore hair loss, doctors find
Doctors are throwing their weight behind a hair loss medicine that’s been around for decades and costs less than 50p a pop. Minoxidil — which is sold under the brand name Rogaine — has been sitting on pharmacy shelves since the 80s, but wasn’t particularly popular among patients because it had to be rubbed into the scalp to work.
nypressnews.com
The 10 ‘most prevalent’ cancer symptoms – seen in up to 84% of people diagnosed
Cancer statistics reflected a sorry state of affairs before the pandemic hit. Now cancer delays are expected to cost thousands of lives in the UK. Despite the gloomy picture, symptom detection is still the best weapon in the fight against cancer. Here, there are some encouraging signs. The researchers found...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Marchiafava-Bignami Disease?
Marchiafava-Bignami disease (MBD) is a rare condition in which the nerves of the corpus callosum—the area that connects the brain's two hemispheres—become eroded. This disease is most commonly seen in people with severe alcohol use disorder but can also appear in severely malnourished people. MBD is associated with several symptoms, such as paranoia, psychosis, seizures, and dementia.
TODAY.com
What is Rett syndrome? NBC News' Richard Engel's son Henry has died from disorder
NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel announced Thursday that his 6-year-old son, Henry, had died after being diagnosed as an infant with a rare genetic neurological disorder called Rett Syndrome. "Our beloved son Henry passed away. He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle....
Futurity
Use 2 big rubber bands to majorly improve a surgical mask
Modifying a surgical mask with a rubber band can improve its protective seal against particle exposure to the level of an N95 respirator, report researchers. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and when maximum protection is needed against air-born infections, the N95 respirator has remained the gold standard of personal protective equipment. However, it is also much more difficult to produce and obtain than a standard surgical mask.
MedicalXpress
A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness
Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
I’m a doctor and here’s the hidden heart condition that can be ‘worse than cancer’ – the signs you need to know
HEART conditions can be terrifying. The heart pumps blood around your body and is one of the most important organs - meaning it's key to keeping it in shape. But one doctor has now warned of a hidden condition, that they say can be 'worse than cancer'. Specialist Dr Mamta...
Covid-19 testing for people without symptoms to be ‘paused’
Covid-19 testing among NHS and care home staff with no symptoms in England is to be “paused” at the end of August, officials have announced.The Department of Health and Social Care has announced said that the decision to stop all “asymptomatic testing” comes as cases of the virus continue to fall.Routine asymptomatic testing for the general population stopped earlier this year and tests were no longer free to access for the general public. From 31 August, we will pause routine asymptomatic testing in most high-risk settingsHealth Secretary Steve BarclayBut health and social care leaders called for testing among NHS and...
Medical News Today
What are some of the best medications for nerve pain?
Nerve pain, also known as neuropathic pain or neuropathy, refers to painful sensations around the nerves. Various treatment options are available, including anticonvulsants, certain antidepressants, mild opioids, and some topical treatments. Scientists define nerve pain or neuropathy as any condition in which an individual has sustained damage to their nerves.
survivornet.com
Mom Of Four, 48, Was Told By Doctors Her Headaches Were From ‘Menopause And Depression:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Sonia Scott, 48, was suffering from headaches and eventually had a seizure before she was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma. Sadly, her doctor’s initial thought was menopausal symptoms. Symptoms of brain tumors are often caused by increased pressure in the skull. Symptoms may include headache, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision,...
MedicalXpress
Older adults and adults with disabilities are in need of care but financially strapped
Among adults with disabilities and older adults in California who need assistance caring for themselves and completing routine daily tasks, 40% receive no help at all or get only limited help, according to research by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. Their struggles are exacerbated by financial concerns, the...
