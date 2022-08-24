ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Medical News Today

Most common symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases: Men vs. women

Researchers reviewed studies to outline the most common symptoms of six cardiovascular conditions. They found that symptoms vary between men and women, as well as over time. They concluded that keeping track of symptoms is crucial for patient care and outcomes. of deaths worldwide are linked to cardiovascular (CV) conditions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Disorders of the Liver and Pancreas: Symptoms and Treatment

A range of disorders can affect your liver and pancreas. Various conditions can make it difficult for these organs to perform the essential tasks your body needs to digest food, absorb nutrients, and handle toxins. Some liver and pancreas conditions are acute and can be treated and resolved quickly. Other...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share

Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
#Linus Lyme Disease#Paralysis#Infectious Diseases#General Health#Borrelia
scitechdaily.com

Research Shows “Remarkable” Impacts of Grape Consumption on Health and Lifespans

In comprehensive studies published recently in the journal Foods, it was reported that the long-term addition of grapes to the diet of mice leads to unique gene expression patterns, reduces fatty liver, and extends the lifespan of animals consuming a high-fat western style diet. The research team was led by Dr. John Pezzuto of Western New England University.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?

Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Symptoms of a Ruptured Ovarian Cyst

Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that often form on or in an ovary (a reproductive organ that produces eggs). It is normal for certain types of ovarian cysts called follicular cysts to rupture when ovulation occurs during the menstrual cycle. Ruptured ovarian cysts may cause no symptoms. If there are...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Prediabetes

Approximately 38% of adults and 28% of children in the United States have prediabetes, a health condition associated with abnormally high blood sugar levels. While blood sugar (glucose) levels are elevated in prediabetes, they are not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. This article highlights the possible...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LADbible

Old medicine that costs pennies can restore hair loss, doctors find

Doctors are throwing their weight behind a hair loss medicine that’s been around for decades and costs less than 50p a pop. Minoxidil — which is sold under the brand name Rogaine — has been sitting on pharmacy shelves since the 80s, but wasn’t particularly popular among patients because it had to be rubbed into the scalp to work.
WEIGHT LOSS
verywellhealth.com

What Is Marchiafava-Bignami Disease?

Marchiafava-Bignami disease (MBD) is a rare condition in which the nerves of the corpus callosum—the area that connects the brain's two hemispheres—become eroded. This disease is most commonly seen in people with severe alcohol use disorder but can also appear in severely malnourished people. MBD is associated with several symptoms, such as paranoia, psychosis, seizures, and dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Use 2 big rubber bands to majorly improve a surgical mask

Modifying a surgical mask with a rubber band can improve its protective seal against particle exposure to the level of an N95 respirator, report researchers. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and when maximum protection is needed against air-born infections, the N95 respirator has remained the gold standard of personal protective equipment. However, it is also much more difficult to produce and obtain than a standard surgical mask.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness

Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19 testing for people without symptoms to be ‘paused’

Covid-19 testing among NHS and care home staff with no symptoms in England is to be “paused” at the end of August, officials have announced.The Department of Health and Social Care has announced said that the decision to stop all “asymptomatic testing” comes as cases of the virus continue to fall.Routine asymptomatic testing for the general population stopped earlier this year and tests were no longer free to access for the general public. From 31 August, we will pause routine asymptomatic testing in most high-risk settingsHealth Secretary Steve BarclayBut health and social care leaders called for testing among NHS and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are some of the best medications for nerve pain?

Nerve pain, also known as neuropathic pain or neuropathy, refers to painful sensations around the nerves. Various treatment options are available, including anticonvulsants, certain antidepressants, mild opioids, and some topical treatments. Scientists define nerve pain or neuropathy as any condition in which an individual has sustained damage to their nerves.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

