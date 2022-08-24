Covid-19 testing among NHS and care home staff with no symptoms in England is to be “paused” at the end of August, officials have announced.The Department of Health and Social Care has announced said that the decision to stop all “asymptomatic testing” comes as cases of the virus continue to fall.Routine asymptomatic testing for the general population stopped earlier this year and tests were no longer free to access for the general public. From 31 August, we will pause routine asymptomatic testing in most high-risk settingsHealth Secretary Steve BarclayBut health and social care leaders called for testing among NHS and...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO