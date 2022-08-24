ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paw Paw, MI

100.5 The River

Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!

What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely

It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
KALAMAZOO, MI
boatlyfe.com

The VanderLeek Cup Regatta Returns to Holland

The annual VanderLeek Cup regatta will return to Yacht Basin Marina in Holland, Michigan, on August 20, 2022. Hospice of Holland’s largest annual fundraiser, the event was started in 2006 to honor the late Paul VanderLeek. The day-long event will feature three separate activities: the Sailing Race, the Dinghy Poker Run, and the Boat Barn Party. For more information, visit vanderleekcup.com.
HOLLAND, MI
1049 The Edge

There’s A POW Camp On A Nature Trail In Allegan

Way back in the day before most of us were born, there were the two biggest wars our world has ever seen. There was World War I and World World II during the late 1910s and the late 1930s into the early to mid-1940s. A common part of war is a soldier being taken in as a prisoner of war(POW) and some say this is worse than being killed in action. POWs are normally taken to some low-down "prison camp", where they are held in horrible conditions, treated inhumanely, and tortured in hopes that they will give up information.
ALLEGAN, MI
1049 The Edge

The Chalk Masterpieces From Battle Creek's 2022 Color the Creek Festival

The 2022 Color the Creek Festival in Battle Creek yielded some incredible murals and even more incredible works of art using only chalk. Thank you, again, to Patman Droneography for allowing me to use these pictures. If you'd like to see more of his work, including mesmerizing drone footage (which, how do you not crash those things?) you can find him on Facebook or, as mentioned in that last photo, just check out his website here.
WZZM 13

Try It Before you Buy It: 6-Hour Bowl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking to keep your hot stuff hot or cold stuff cold? Want to be the king of potluck without the heavy pot?. The 6-Hour Bowl promises to keep your hot food hot or cold food cold for up to six hours. But does it?. Let’s...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1049 The Edge

Niles Scream Park Hears Customer Pleas For Upcoming Season

It’s almost that season boys and ghouls. There is a thin, cold crisp to the approaching autumn air. Leaves are beginning to drop off their branches, curling on their descent down, now ready to be crunched under heavy footsteps. Apple orchards and pumpkin patches approach their harvest, ready for their fall visitors to take them home. Hauntings and scares are ready for any and all unsuspecting visitors.
NILES, MI
1049 The Edge

Michigan’s New Haunting Experience Announces Fall Schedule

As fall and Halloween come creeping slower, the spooky season vibes are ramping up. The Halloween movies are starting to come on TV, the new ones are coming out in theaters, the candy is filling the shelves, and the commercials are all over the airwaves. Everyone knows what time of the year is coming and as some are gathering candy, making plans with friends, and picking out costumes over the next few weeks, others have different plans.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Backyard Burgers & Brews festival returns to Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Food trucks and vendors are lining up for the 7th annual Backyard Burgers and Brews festival. The festival is scheduled to take place at Festival Market Square located in Battle Creek Saturday from 6-11 p.m. The festivities are expected to include live music, backyard games,...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
tornadopix.com

Governor Whitmer has announced the completion of the Van Buren County Road Project as the state continues to repair roads and bridges at a record pace

Governor Whitmer has announced the completion of the Van Buren County Road Project as the state continues to repair roads and bridges at a record pace. In 2022, Governor Whitmer makes the largest infrastructure investment in Michigan history. Lansing, Michigan – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

New Lake Burger Tavern Opening Soon On Westnedge In Portage

With all the construction and new buildings that are going up around Kalamazoo & Portage, it's easy to miss all of the new businesses that are opening up, so it caught me by surprise that soon there's going to be another burger place to open up soon on Westnedge in Portage where we've seen many new buildings near completion. A new Facebook page for the tavern has been started, but very little is known about the menu or features they'll offer:
townbroadcast.com

Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought

A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan.

 https://1049theedge.com

