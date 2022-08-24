Read full article on original website
KRGV
Donna police: Body of Pharr woman found in parking lot
The Donna Police Department is investigating after the body of a 43-year-old woman was found near a business Saturday morning. Donna police officers responded to the 1000 block of W. Business 83 at around 9 a.m. in reference to an employee finding the body in an open parking lot next to the business, police said.
KRGV
Man arrested, accused in connection with string of beer thefts, Donna police say
A 36-year-old man is behind bars after police said he was responsible for at least six beers runs at a local Stripes convenience store. Jesus Castillo Jr. was booked to the Hidalgo County Jail Friday on charges of theft and evading arrest and employees at a Stripes store told police he had stolen three cases of beer, according to a news release from the Donna Police Department.
Harlingen Police investigating home invasion
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police say they are currently investigating an alleged home invasion. According to the Harlingen PD Facebook post, the incident occurred in the area of the 2800 block of North 7th Street. Police say there are no reported injuries at this time. One suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on […]
Feds seize meth worth $2.4M at Texas-Mexico crossing
PROGRESO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently seized liquid methamphetamine worth an estimated $2.4 million at the Progreso International Bridge in Texas. “Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain dedicated to carrying out CBP’s border security mission, and this significant seizure of liquid methamphetamine perfectly exemplifies that commitment,” Albert Flores, director of the Laredo Port of Entry, stated in a news release.
Donna PD: Man arrested following multiple beer runs
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Police Department have arrested a man they say took part in at least half a dozen beer runs. According to a news release, officers responded to a Stripes store around 2:36 a.m. Employees told them Castillo allegedly stolen three cases of beer. Police say they first located Castillo on the […]
KRGV
Juvenile in custody for alleged home invasion
A male juvenile is in custody after an alleged home invasion in Harlingen, according to the police department. Police are actively investigating the area of the 2800 block of North 7th St. The incident happened around 1:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Larry Moore. No injuries have been reported, police said.
RGV True Crime: Deaf couple murdered after quinceañera
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Michael Jason Buckelew and Enedelia Benavides, a deaf couple who met in college, were murdered during a trip to Edinburg. Two days after the 20 year anniversary of the murder, the case remains unsolved. ValleyCentral spoke with officers with the Edinburg Police Department, the lead agency in the investigation, to get […]
Suspect arrested after stabbing man in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police has taken a suspect into custody after allegedly stabbing a man. Weslaco PD say, the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on the 500 block of N. Cantu where a man was injured and taken to the hospital. The man is said to be in stable condition, and the […]
Woman found dead near Donna business
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of a woman was found Saturday at about 8 a.m. near a business located at 1000 block W. Expressway 83. Donna Police Department confirm an employee of the business found the body of 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon of Pharr. Police tell ValleyCentral they believe the body was dumped […]
KRGV
Police: Two arrested, warrants issued for theft suspects at Stripes in Weslaco
Police arrested two people and are searching for two more in connection with a theft at a Stripes in Weslaco last week, police Chief Joel Rivera announced during a press conference Thursday. At about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, officers responded to an aggravated robbery call at the Stripes on...
KRGV
Driver charged with attempted murder in San Benito hit-and-run, officials say
A 22-year-old driver is in custody after officials say he intentionally hit a person with a vehicle multiple times Wednesday night and then fled the scene, according to a news release from the city of San Benito. Elias Hernandez faces a charge of attempted murder and two drug-related charges. Police...
kurv.com
Brownsville Police Arrest Student For Shooting Threat
Brownsville police have arrested an 11-year-old student after he reportedly made a threat against his school. The student was arrested at Jubilee Academy Thursday. Investigators say a teacher overheard the student talking to classmates about the threat. The 11-year-old is being charged with raising a false alarm.
KRGV
Police: One in custody, one hospitalized after stabbing in Weslaco
One man is in custody and another man has been hospitalized after a stabbing in Weslaco Friday morning, police said. At about 6:38 a.m., Weslaco police responded to the 500 block of North Cantu St. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, police learned that a 37-year-old man had been...
police1.com
Photos: Troopers find 10 bundles of marijuana after pursuit with 18-year-old
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers made a major drug bust after a pursuit with an 18-year-old. According to Fox News, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop Azael Pena, 18, due to a traffic violation. However, Pena sped away, and, during the incident, he sideswiped a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle.
HCSD search for man accused of assault with deadly weapon
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Luis Alberto Castillo, 42, is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Castillo is described by law enforcement as a five-foot-seven-inch man with brown eyes. He […]
Docs: Texas woman claiming to be pregnant accused of smuggling meth
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman claiming to be pregnant was arrested on charges of importing a controlled substance at the Hidalgo Port of Entry, court documents show. Laura Imelda Soto was arrested on Aug. 16 for “knowingly intentionally importing a controlled substance,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. According to the […]
KRGV
Local law enforcement officers recognized for push against drunk driving
Law enforcement officers in Cameron and Hidalgo counties were recognized Thursday for their role in keeping the streets safe from drunk drivers. The organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving honored the officers - and several other community members – in a special ceremony. Officers were recognized for every DWI arrest...
$2.4M in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border
PROGRESO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Progreso Port of Entry seized nearly 175 pounds of liquid methamphetamine worth $2.4 million hidden within a passenger car."Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain dedicated to carrying out CBP's border security mission and this significant seizure of liquid methamphetamine perfectly exemplifies that commitment," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.On Aug. 17, 2022, a CBP officer assigned to the Progreso International Bridge encountered a 1998 Ford Expedition driven by a 37-year-old U.S. citizen and referred him for secondary examination. That's when officers discovered the drugs within the gas tank. They seized the narcotics, vehicle, arrested the driver and an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations special agents remains ongoing.
Two wanted after robbery discovered to be “inside job”, police say
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department held a press conference on Thursday to discuss an aggravated robbery case. Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera spoke at the conference, which was held at the police department. Update: At 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Weslaco Police Department received a call of an aggravated robbery […]
