Brownsville, TX

DONNA, TX
DONNA, TX
HARLINGEN, TX
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Donna PD: Man arrested following multiple beer runs

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Police Department have arrested a man they say took part in at least half a dozen beer runs. According to a news release, officers responded to a Stripes store around 2:36 a.m. Employees told them Castillo allegedly stolen three cases of beer. Police say they first located Castillo on the […]
DONNA, TX
Juvenile in custody for alleged home invasion

A male juvenile is in custody after an alleged home invasion in Harlingen, according to the police department. Police are actively investigating the area of the 2800 block of North 7th St. The incident happened around 1:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Larry Moore. No injuries have been reported, police said.
HARLINGEN, TX
RGV True Crime: Deaf couple murdered after quinceañera

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Michael Jason Buckelew and Enedelia Benavides, a deaf couple who met in college, were murdered during a trip to Edinburg. Two days after the 20 year anniversary of the murder, the case remains unsolved. ValleyCentral spoke with officers with the Edinburg Police Department, the lead agency in the investigation, to get […]
EDINBURG, TX
WESLACO, TX
Woman found dead near Donna business

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of a woman was found Saturday at about 8 a.m. near a business located at 1000 block W. Expressway 83. Donna Police Department confirm an employee of the business found the body of 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon of Pharr.   Police tell ValleyCentral they believe the body was dumped […]
DONNA, TX
Brownsville Police Arrest Student For Shooting Threat

Brownsville police have arrested an 11-year-old student after he reportedly made a threat against his school. The student was arrested at Jubilee Academy Thursday. Investigators say a teacher overheard the student talking to classmates about the threat. The 11-year-old is being charged with raising a false alarm.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Police: One in custody, one hospitalized after stabbing in Weslaco

One man is in custody and another man has been hospitalized after a stabbing in Weslaco Friday morning, police said. At about 6:38 a.m., Weslaco police responded to the 500 block of North Cantu St. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, police learned that a 37-year-old man had been...
WESLACO, TX
Photos: Troopers find 10 bundles of marijuana after pursuit with 18-year-old

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers made a major drug bust after a pursuit with an 18-year-old. According to Fox News, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop Azael Pena, 18, due to a traffic violation. However, Pena sped away, and, during the incident, he sideswiped a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle.
TEXAS STATE
HCSD search for man accused of assault with deadly weapon

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Luis Alberto Castillo, 42, is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Castillo is described by law enforcement as a five-foot-seven-inch man with brown eyes. He […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Docs: Texas woman claiming to be pregnant accused of smuggling meth

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman claiming to be pregnant was arrested on charges of importing a controlled substance at the Hidalgo Port of Entry, court documents show. Laura Imelda Soto was arrested on Aug. 16 for “knowingly intentionally importing a controlled substance,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. According to the […]
DONNA, TX
$2.4M in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

PROGRESO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Progreso Port of Entry seized nearly 175 pounds of liquid methamphetamine worth $2.4 million hidden within a passenger car."Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain dedicated to carrying out CBP's border security mission and this significant seizure of liquid methamphetamine perfectly exemplifies that commitment," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.On Aug. 17, 2022, a CBP officer assigned to the Progreso International Bridge encountered a 1998 Ford Expedition driven by a 37-year-old U.S. citizen and referred him for secondary examination. That's when officers discovered the drugs within the gas tank. They seized the narcotics, vehicle, arrested the driver and an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations special agents remains ongoing.
PROGRESO, TX
Two wanted after robbery discovered to be “inside job”, police say

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department held a press conference on Thursday to discuss an aggravated robbery case. Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera spoke at the conference, which was held at the police department. Update: At 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Weslaco Police Department received a call of an aggravated robbery […]
WESLACO, TX

