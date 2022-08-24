Read full article on original website
Something Wild This Way Comes to YMCA Camp
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Community YMCA’s Social Impact Center recently welcomed the Wildlife Learning Center to Camp Kaleidoscope. Located in Sylmar, the Wildlife Learning Center is a nonprofit that educates the public about environment and wildlife. The Wildlife Learning...
Las Candelas Club Installs New Officers
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The service club Las Candelas recently held its final meeting of the 2021-22 year at Oakmont Country Club. The meeting included a celebration of the success of its recent biennial fundraiser, called “Love Has No Limits,” which yielded...
Message from the Superintendent
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Our Glendale Unified Board of Education, administrators, teachers, and staff were excited to welcome students back to campuses this week. As we embark on this new school year, my fourth as GUSD’s superintendent, we remain relentlessly committed to providing welcoming and healthy learning environments where our students can thrive.
Council PTA Reaffirms Commitment to Engage Families
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Welcome to the 2022-2023 School Year! On behalf of Glendale Council PTA, it is my distinct honor to welcome GUSD students, teachers, staff, families, and community members back to a promising year ahead. As we embark on a...
Pasadena Water and Power Appoints New AGM
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) has appointed Stacie Takeguchi as its new assistant general manager of water after a nationwide search. As the AGM of water, Takeguchi is responsible for all aspects of Pasadena’s water system services, which...
High School 50-year Reunion Elicits Golden Memories
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. One could make the argument that 1971 ushered in the digital age with the invention of the microprocessor. It was also the year Charles Manson and his followers were sentenced for the Tate-LaBianca murders; Walt Disney World opened in Florida, and the 26th amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed giving 18-year-olds the right to vote.
Remain Mindful of Back-to-School Stressors
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. As the new school year is upon us, there are many conversations occurring about the impact of current events and stressors on the emotional and physical health of our youth. Questions about how the pandemic has impacted the...
Romeo Daniel Matara | Obituary
Romeo Daniel Matara, 58, passed peacefully in his home in Glendale, CA embraced. by his family and surrounded by love on August 16,2022. Romeo was born on February 11, 1964, in Constanta, Romania. He proceeded to graduate from Mircea cel Batrân high school. before immigrating to the United States...
DocWalks4Animals’ Golf Tournament Returns
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. DocWalks4Animals, a nonprofit founded by Monica Metzdorf, a Glendale doctor, is hosting its second annual golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 9, at Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena. The 18-hole tournament this year will benefit the Wildlife Learning Center...
Occidental College Names Link Board Chair
San Marino resident Lisa H. Link, a retired labor and employment attorney whose passion for education and expertise in public school financing led her to take a leadership role in local schools, is the new chair of the Occidental College Board of Trustees. A two-time president of the San Marino...
